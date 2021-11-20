ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Gene Collier: Good news and bad on Penguins sale

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH — First the good news:. An iconic Pittsburgh sports franchise is being sold to a financially muscular corporate dynamo with an enviable record of accumulating championships. Now the bad news:. It’s not the Pirates. As of this column’s deadline, the Penguins of Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle were...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NHL World Reacts To The Penguins Ownership News

A bombshell report has surfaced in the NHL world on Tuesday and it involves the Pittsburgh Penguins. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Penguins are in talks to have the team sold to the Fenway Sports Group. They currently own the Boston Red Sox and the Liverpool soccer team in the English Premier League.
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Gene Collier: Steelers, Lions all tied up in virology

The Detroit Lions landed here Saturday in something of a pickle. They hadn’t won a football game in Pittsburgh since Eisenhower’s first term; they hadn’t won a football game anywhere since somewhere on last year’s calendar; they had no earthly expectation of anything changing for the better near any of the three rivers.
NFL
wtae.com

Fans react to possible sale of Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH — Fans are reacting to thepotential sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The owners of the Boston Red Sox are in "advanced talks" to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins, multiple sources confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4. A deal with Fenway Sports Group could be finalized this week, the Wall Street...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Burkle
Person
Mario Lemieux
Person
Kevin Mcclatchy
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins have little to say about proposed sale

Things were status quo for the Penguins on Wednesday. They engaged in a brisk-but-efficient practice at their facility in Cranberry. Their sputtering power play was a focus. And they even managed to work in the occasional shootout attempt to break up the monotony. It was as mundane as any other...
NHL
nextpittsburgh.com

What will the sale of the Penguins mean for development of the Hill District?

Just as earth-moving equipment starts to reshape the former Civic Arena site, the entire development landscape of the Hill District threatens to shift this month. Boston-based Fenway Sports Group [FSG] has a purchase pending to the Pittsburgh Penguins, potentially putting the Lower Hill’s redevelopment in the hands of a billionaire whose ownership of the Boston Red Sox coincides with ballpark-area gentrification.
NHL
chatsports.com

SCB Steelers Quick Hitters: The “Good News, Bad News” Edition

Good Wednesday to you Steelers fans. Despite the last two weeks that saw the Steelers tie the worst team in the league and then score 37 points in a loss there is some good news on the horizon. As of this moment it looks like the defense will be getting back T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Joe Haden. Fitzpatrick should be 100% as he’s coming off the Covid-19 list. As for the other two, I’ll gladly take them both back even at 75% as this defense sorely needs their presence. The bad news of course is that the defensive line is still on the struggle bus and so too are the inside linebackers.
NFL
CBS Boston

Report: John Henry’s FSG Wants To Purchase NBA Team, Too

BOSTON (CBS) — Fenway Sports Group is in the middle of acquiring the Pittsburgh Penguins. Once the group finishes that deal, it will reportedly look to the NBA for its next mega-purchase. Dan Primack of Axios reported Wednesday that FSG has intentions to acquire an NBA team, noting that “FSG is pioneering a new sort of corporate sports ownership, buying up marquee franchises in different geographic markets.” The report also noted that FSG — which of course owns the Boston Red Sox — would have wanted to purchase the Boston Bruins. The Bruins, however, weren’t for sale. Primack reported the Penguins sale to be for about $875 million. Once the deal is completed, FSG will add the Penguins to its portfolio with the Red Sox, Liverpool FC, and Roush Fenway Racing. According to the report, an NBA team will be the next organization added to that list. That pursuit will reportedly begin in 2022.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good News#The Boston Red Sox#Fsg#Primo#Pirates#The House Untruth Built
NHL

Penguins Keep the Good Times Rolling

The Penguins earned their fourth straight win with a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks at PPG Paints Arena on on Thanksgiving Eve. While the Penguins were thrilled with their perfect 3-0 swing across the border with stops in Montreal on Thursday, Toronto on Saturday and Winnipeg on Monday, they knew they had to stay hungry heading into tonight's matchup back at home.
NHL
WTAJ

Pirates bring back 1B Tsutsugo on 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are bringing back first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo. A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that Pittsburgh has agreed to terms with Tsutsugo on a $4 million, 1-year deal. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because it had not […]
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Red Sox fans won't love who Kyle Schwarber spent time with Thursday

The courtship of Kyle Schwarber continues in earnest. Schwarber recently declined his mutual option with the Boston Red Sox to become an unrestricted free agent, and several teams reportedly are interested in the veteran slugger. That includes the Red Sox, who remain "engaged" with Schwarber in contract discussions, per Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
NBC Sports

Alex Cora, ex-Red Sox teammates react to Julio Lugo's death

The Boston Red Sox community lost one of its own Monday. Former Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo died Monday at age 45 of an apparent heart attack. The Dominican Republic native played three seasons in Boston from 2007 to 2009 and was the starting shortstop on the 2007 World Series champion Red Sox.
MLB
bleachernation.com

The Bad News is Steven Matz Didn’t Choose the Cubs, the Worse News is He Chose the Cardinals

Free agent lefty Steven Matz indeed chose his team before Thanksgiving, sifting through eight offers, and landing on the St. Louis Cardinals. I get that the length and the guarantee is larger than most teams probably felt comfortable committing to for a guy with Matz’s uneven track record, health issues, and limited ceiling (a Jon Morosi report suggested that most of the offers were for only a year). But that AAV is all kinds of reasonable for a guy who, when healthy, is a pretty good bet to be around league average, and who does come with some upside to be a bit better.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In Free Agent Reliever Jeurys Familia

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have a giant hole in their starting rotation, but they also need some help at the back end of the bullpen this offseason. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom is scouring near and far to find help in that area, and is reportedly interested in someone who closed games in New York a few years back. The Red Sox have reportedly expressed interest in free agent reliever Jeurys Familia, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford. Jeurys, 32, hasn’t closed since 2016, when he saved 51 games for the New York Mets and earned an All-Star nod. But...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy