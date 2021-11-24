Door to Apartment Building on Madison Street Struck by Gunfire During Sixth Recent Shooting in Annapolis

Stock Photo

The door to an apartment building on Madison Street was reportedly struck by gunfire during the sixth shooting incident that occured in Annapolis this month.

On November 18, 2021, at approximately 11:21pm, units responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street for the report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered the entry door to the 1110 building had been shot out. Officers canvassed the area and located shell casings in the roadway of Madison Street.

No injuries were reported in this incident and the person(s) responsible was not located.

Between Wednesday, November 3, 2021, and Friday, November 5, 2021, the Annapolis Police Department responded to five separate shootings and a total of 3 people were injured. Department officials would not respond to requests seeking specific information about whether or not arrests are being made in these shooting cases.