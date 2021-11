A 62-year-old African American man who spent decades behind bars for a crime he didn't commit visited his mother's grave on his first day of freedom -- a day he believed would never come. "I revisited those tears that I had that day when they told me I was guilty of crimes I didn't commit," Strickland told CNN. "To know my mother was underneath that dirt and I hadn't got a chance to visit with her in the last years.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 HOURS AGO