Game stream: Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards

The Miami Heat (11-6) play against the Washington Wizards (5-5) at Capital One Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday November 20, 2021

Miami Heat 100, Washington Wizards 103 (Final)

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Bradley Beal blew a kiss to his mom sitting courtside after she lost her mom last week pic.twitter.com/10ChDUCqUr – 12:03 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

The Miami Hurricanes weathered a stormy night, and a stormy week. apnews.com/article/colleg… – 11:50 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Takeaways and postgame reaction from a painful Heat loss in Washington miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… The Heat led by 10 with 4:42 to play. Butler: “I don’t think we should have lost this game.” – 11:38 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who came over in the Westbrook deal, was asked by a reporter about the Lakers being “a failure.” He couldn’t help but laugh before giving a good answer about being in D.C. pic.twitter.com/g4ooEViJZt – 11:24 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards/Bullets best record through 16 games

12-4: 1968-69

11-5: 1974-75, 2014-15, 2021-22 – 11:22 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Despite the potential distractions they faced, the Miami Hurricanes responded how Manny Diaz expected them to.

NEW: Hurricanes hold onto lead to pull off win over Virginia Tech, become bowl-eligible for the ninth consecutive year:

sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:15 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

All love!

#DCAboveAll | @Bradley Beal

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Beal on Trezz: “He’s gonna talk trash, hit the other opponent. If something bad happens to me, he’s like a big brother out there. That’s always good to have. I call him a bash brother.” – 11:00 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

📝 GAME RECAP

What. A. Comeback. #DCAboveAll

@Spencer Dinwiddie + @Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the 4th quarter: 20 points, 7-7 FG, 5-5 3P

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Spencer Dinwiddie ended his press conference tonight with some great lines: “LuluLemon in the closet, wagyu in the fridge… Wine during the season, tequila during the offseason. Stay thirsty, my friends.” – 10:57 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Spencer Dinwiddie inviting the media to a dinner and then sharing wine is for in-season and tequilla in the offseason has me cracking up – 10:57 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Spencer Dinwiddie prefers a mostly plant-based diet but encourages us TO NOT GET IT TWISTED: he also loves waygu beef. How utterly pedestrian – 10:57 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

FINAL: Miami 38, Virginia Tech 26.

The Hurricanes are bowl-eligible for the ninth consecutive season. – 10:47 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

“That’s who we are, I keep saying it, that’s how we have to be.”

We stayed with it and found a way 💪

Scenes from the locker room ⬇️

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

McCollum trying to heat up. He scored 6 quick points in the second quarter, leading Rivers calling a timeout with 8:31 left in the half. The Blazers are up 36-27. – 10:45 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Beal on Harrell: “He’s a bit of a bash brother” – 10:44 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler:

“I just think everybody gotta grow up a little bit and realize if we wanna be a really good team, we gotta win these games, we gotta hold onto these leads.”

“Keep getting stops even when we’re not making shots, because that’s what’s gonna win us a championship.” – 10:39 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was asked via Zoom about the Lakers, his former team, being “a failure.” It threw him off lol. Laughed, slapping the table, had to ask for the question again. – 10:38 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Someone on the Wizards zoom asks KCP: “You guys have had a really good season so far, while the team that traded you has been a failure.” I– – 10:32 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Lmao a reporter asks Kentavious Caldwell-Pope if he is satisfied that the Wizards have had success and the Lakers have been a “failure” – 10:31 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Heat’s 3-point shooting vs. Wizards was a wild split

Q3: 6/9

Rest: 1/18 – 10:27 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler:

“We tend to get comfortable…I don’t think we should’ve lost this game.” – 10:25 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Tyler Van Dyke is the first Miami QB with multiple TDs of 55 or more yards in an ACC game since Brad Kaaya had two such plays vs. Duke on Nov. 26, 2016. – 10:24 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

KCP on Spencer Dinwiddie: “He’s our fourth quarter player.” – 10:24 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

PJ Tucker credits Washington for being better than many expected:

“Still no reason why we shouldn’t have won this game.”

@5ReasonsSports – 10:24 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

TVD with a 55-yard TD pass to Harley, and momentum is back on the Hurricanes’ side.

Miami 38, Virginia Tech 26 with 10:39 left in the game. – 10:20 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 103-100 loss in Washington: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. 10-point lead evaporates late.

2. An uncalled travel; nearly a miracle shot.

3. Foul trouble limits Adebayo.

4. Robinson goes out with knee issue.

5. Herro back to sixth-man role. – 10:19 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Might dive into the Heat’s late-game offense for a film breakdown on here tomorrow – 10:17 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro on Bam Adebayo’s last second heave, “It looked good cause I was right below him…That would’ve been crazy if he would’ve made that.”

@5ReasonsSports – 10:10 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro:

“I think we just get a little stagnant at the end of games…It’s a tough one to lose especially on the road. We gotta be better finishing games.”

@5ReasonsSports – 10:08 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards improved to 11-5 with their win tonight over the Heat. That’s tied for the second-best start through 16 games in franchise history, per @Basketball-Reference. Only the 1968-69 Baltimore Bullets started better, at 12-4. – 10:07 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

The Wizards are counting this one as a sellout, 20,476. – 10:03 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

The Washington Wizards overcome a 16 point deficit to defeat the Miami Heat, 103-100.

Bradley Beal says they’re for real — agree? 👀 pic.twitter.com/YTMIAvNlHT – 10:02 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 3Q: Miami 31, Virginia Tech 26.

Hurricanes facing 3rd-and-8 from own 30 to start 4Q. pic.twitter.com/8oVrV6aTSQ – 9:58 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Spoelstra on Duncan Robinson’s injury: “It’s a knee contusion. He got hit above the knee and hyperextended it a little bit. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 9:57 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro and PJ Tucker from three tonight: 5 for 9

Rest of Heat from three tonight: 2 for 18 – 9:54 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Final: Hawks 115, #Hornets 105

Five-game win streak is snapped.

Miles Bridges 35 pts

LaMelo Ball 15 pts, 10 rebs, 12 ast

Up next: at Washington on Monday – 9:51 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

“There was an air of desperation” Unseld said on the difference for the Wizards tonight. – 9:50 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Virginia Tech TD. Canes have let the Hokies back in the game.

2-point conversion is no good.

Miami 31, Virginia 26 with 2:12 left in the 3Q. – 9:49 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra says Duncan Robinson had a knee contusion, which led to him leaving tonight’s game

@5ReasonsSports – 9:47 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Final score – Miami 100, Washington 103

🔥 Butler: 29pts, 5rebs & 4asts

🔥 Herro: 20pts, 5rebs & 3asts

🔥 Adebayo: 15pts, 6rebs & 3asts

🔥 Tucker: 15pts, 5rebs & 3asts pic.twitter.com/Savk3YobvV – 9:46 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Heat allows fourth-quarter lead to slip away. Takeaways from loss to Wizards miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:45 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Rule 50(b).2 clearly states that Miami must play games decided by plus or minus of no more than four (4) points. – 9:43 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Montrezl Harrell just ran up the stairs to the media platform to high-five a bunch of Wizards fans. I heard cheering and quickly realized it wasn’t for me. – 9:41 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Connor Blumrick with a 7-yard TD pass to Kaleb Smith.

Miami 31, Virginia Tech 20 with 6:25 left in the 3Q. – 9:40 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Miami won the rebounding battle and had less turnovers than Washington tonight

But 26% from three will put you in these spots many nights – 9:39 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

This team is special. This team is for real. We coming.

– Bradley Beal – 9:39 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Herro and Jimmy had them dead to rights there at the beginning of the fourth quarter. that’s one hell of a win for the Wiz. feel like we’ve said that a lot already. – 9:39 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler’s 29 not enough as Heat fall 103-100 in Washington. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:38 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

“I gotta stop turning the dang ball over”

– Bradley Beal – 9:38 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

🚨New Piece🚨

Five Takeaways from Heat’s Loss to Wizards

⁦@5ReasonsSports⁩ fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 9:38 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Rashad Mobley @rashad20

The Wizards Rickey Hendersoned a game they would have surely given away in the past…that’s a great thing – 9:37 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: Heat lose lead and Robinson, plus other Heat-Wizards thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:36 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Final: Wizards 103, Heat 100

Beal: 21 pts., 4 rebs., 9 assts.

Dinwiddie: 16 pts., 1 reb., 4 assts.

Caldwell-Pope: 16 pts., 3 rebs.

Kuzma: 6 pts., 11 rebs.

Wizards: Trailed by 16 pts. in third quarter – 9:36 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

AYE KUZ ALMOST SOLD LMAOOOOO – 9:36 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

FINAL: Wizards 103, Heat 100. Miami led by 10 with 4:42 to play. – 9:36 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Lmao Kyle Kuzma misses both free throws and Bam Adebayo hit the back iron from 90 feet away to almost tie the game – 9:36 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Huge comeback win from 16 down in the second half for the Wizards, 103-100 over Miami. A large part of that was Harrell’s spark in the third. – 9:35 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards come back from down 16 points vs. the Heat to win 103-100 and snap a two-game losing streak. They are now 7-1 at home this season. Only the Warriors (8-1) have been better. – 9:35 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Great defense by Montrezl Harrell on the perimeter 1-on-1 with Jimmy Butler. Just wow. – 9:34 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Great D by Wizards to eliminate any chance of Herro getting a 3 point look on that final trip. – 9:34 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Reviewing a foul on PJ Tucker – 9:33 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Montrezl Harrell with stellar defense on Jimmy Butler and Deni Avdija walks up to him with the 🙅🏽‍♂️ – 9:33 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

All eyes will be on Tyler Herro

Feels like Lowry gets this look – 9:32 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Coach Spo calls timeout to draw something up. 103-100 deficit with 12.4 to play and the ball. – 9:31 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Sure looked like Dinwiddie traveled, entire Heat bench was up signaling it. So we’re even I guess? – 9:31 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Hard to burn your last timeout, but Wes Unseld Jr. did not seem to consider very hard challenging Bradley Beal’s foul call against Jimmy Butler

Spencer Dinwiddie then gets stuck in the backcourt and Unseld able to bail him out with said last timeout – 9:28 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Down 101-100 with 23 seconds left, Wizards ball. Need a stop here. – 9:28 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Wow total phantom call against Beal there. – 9:28 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Kuzma sinks both free throws after a Kyle Lowry foul. Wizards up 101-98 with 34 seconds remaining. – 9:26 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Lmao Kyle Lowry just thought he could shove the heck out of Kyle Kuzma and no one would notice. Works out perfectly for Wizards who then will likely get last possession. – 9:24 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Wizards up 99-98 with 34.8 seconds remaining.

Big possession upcoming. – 9:22 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Wizards ahead by one with 34.8 seconds to play. – 9:22 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

34.8 ticks remaining, HEAT trail the Wizards 99-98. Tune into @BallyHEAT right now, Washington ball – 9:22 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry really takes the offense by the horns in these situations to get a 2 – 9:22 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Wizards on a 15-2 run. – 9:20 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

The MAYOR — Spencer Dinwiddie three to take the lead. – 9:20 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

15-4 run for the Wizards after Spencer Dinwiddie’s three puts them up 99-96. Only 1:19 to go in the 4th. Stream the finish here: stream.nbcsports.com/rsn/nba-wizard… – 9:20 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

KC3! Wizards tie it up at 96 – 9:19 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Spencer Dinwiddie with a 3 and Bradley Beal draws an offensive foul vs. Jimmy Butler, big couple possessions for the Wizards – 9:18 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

A lot of Miami folks seem excited about Utah having a 28-0 lead over Oregon at halftime.

I wonder why. – 9:16 PM

Rashad Mobley @rashad20

I don’t remember PJ Tucker having this diverse of an offensive repertoire – 9:15 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Miami running offense through PJ Tucker late in the fourth

And it wasn’t even surprising – 9:14 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards have more turnovers (19) than assists (18) with 5 minutes left in the fourth quarter – 9:12 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler’s seventh free-throw attempt moved him past Bimbo Coles for 15th on the Heat all-time list. – 9:11 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

18th turnover for the Wizards – 9:11 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Those Jimmy fadeaways off one leg are a thing of beauty pic.twitter.com/Mc2nUZctye – 9:09 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

40 points from Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro so far – 9:08 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards are in the bonus for the rest of the quarter, have P.J. Tucker or another small trying to guard Daniel Gafford in the post, and they’re settling for jump shots. – 9:07 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 1H: Miami 28, Virginia Tech 13.

Hurricanes have 15-point lead despite having -3 rushing yards on 10 attempts…but still have two rushing touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/uECzuT0aV1 – 9:06 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

PJ Tucker continues his 100% field goal % on floaters – 9:04 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Miami, which has three timeouts, gets the ball back with 1:11 left in the first half and decided to kneel twice to send game into halftime.

Safe to say the fans in attendance didn’t like that decision, with the boo’s quickly filling Hard Rock Stadium. – 9:03 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#MIAvsWAS INJURY UPDATE: Duncan Robinson left tonight’s game with a right knee contusion and will not return. – 9:01 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Duncan Robinson will not return. Right knee contusion. – 9:01 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Bam Adebayo with his 5th personal foul with 9:24 left in regulation as he goes to the bench and Heat play small ball with P.J. Tucker vs. Daniel Gafford – 9:01 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I don’t know what Tyler Herro enjoys more

Hyping up a home crowd or silencing an opposing crowd

It’s really close – 8:59 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Huge back-to-back 3s from Tyler at the end of last quarter 👌 pic.twitter.com/JaU8hudMky – 8:58 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Aaron Holiday commits the Wizards 16th turnover of the game to start the fourth quarter

Miami forgot to pick him up in a slow transition so he thought about shooting a pull-up 3, then hesitated, picked up his dribble, and got caught – 8:58 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Duncan Robinson still in Heat locker room. – 8:56 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

End of the 3rd Quarter: Heat 75, Wizards 71

Beal: 21 pts., 2 rebs., 6 assts.

Harrell: 13 pts., 7 rebs., 2 assts.

Butler: 20 pts., 5 rebs., 3 assts.

FTAs: Heat 12/14, Wizards 15/16

Turnovers (opp. pts.): Heat 11 (16), Wizards 15 (14)

[My error before] – 8:56 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Herro started the game 3 for 10 from the field, but now has 14 points

The midrange is his specialty, but his ability to counteract that with three point shooting is big time this year when others shots aren’t dropping – 8:56 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Need to finish strong pic.twitter.com/mGWhdGbAlm – 8:56 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Bradley Beal’s free throw nearly at the buzzer make it Heat 75, Wizards 71 heading into the fourth. Wiz looked a dead in the water for a while there. Huge momentum shift led by Harrell – 8:54 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Up 16 in third, Heat take 75-71 lead into fourth. Butler 20, Herro 14 for Heat. Beal 21 for Wizards. – 8:53 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of third quarter: Heat 75, Wizards 71. Miami led by 16 earlier in the quarter. – 8:53 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Bradley Beal so sly bringing the ball up the court in the waning seconds of the third quarter, looked to see who was around him (3 Heat players) and then able to draw contact – 8:52 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

…The continued excellence of Panthers (won again, 13-2-3) and continued offensive efficiency of Butler, Tucker (Heat up 7 in DC after three) among other stories tonight – 8:52 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro is back – 8:51 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Dedmon struggling in place of Adebayo, but Herro with a pair of needed threes. – 8:50 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Duncan Robinson went back to the Heat locker room a few minutes ago and has not yet returned to the bench. – 8:46 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards respond with a 9-2 run of their own to cut the deficit to 9, just have to keep chipping away – 8:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Duncan Robinson to the Heat locker room. – 8:42 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Tyler Van Dyke with a 75-yard TD pass to Brashard Smith on Miami’s first play of the drive.

Canes have scored TDs their first four possessions.

Miami 28, Virginia Tech 10 with 7:33 in the 2Q. – 8:41 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Ok this isn’t PJ Tucker

Some guy just shot a turnaround midrange jumper in the middle of the floor – 8:40 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Miami has two rushing yards and 28 points. – 8:40 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Heat are now on an 18-2 run and have taken a 63-47 lead midway through the third quarter. – 8:38 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

“Let’s Go Heat” chant in DC. – 8:37 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

PJ Tucker has been so great for this team

Did the dirty work early on to keep the score close

Doing the work offensively in his favorite spot to expand the lead now

An absolute steal of an off-season pickup – 8:37 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Pretty loud “Let’s Go Heat” cheers at Cap One, countered by booing shortly after. And in comes Harrell to try to save the offense – 8:37 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

The Heat are like a run first football team — wear you out early then go play action while you sleep.

18-2 run. – 8:37 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Back-to-back possessions Wizards defense is in scramble mode and P.J. Tucker makes them pay with a corner 3.

Now there is a ‘Let’s go Heat’ chant at Capital One Arena as the road team is on a 18-2 run. – 8:37 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Just like that, the Heat is up 16. The defense again bought the offense time to heat up. – 8:36 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat whip the ball around . . . Tucker 3. – 8:36 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

Miami opens third quarter on a 12-4 run to take a ten point lead. – 8:35 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Starting out with another big third quarter for the Heat here. They’re on a 10-0 run – 8:32 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

At 55-45, the Heat have their largest lead and the first double-digit lead of the game. Lowry’s 3-pointer came after his 1-of-7 start from the field. – 8:32 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat starts making threes and opens the second half on a 12-4 run to take a 10-point lead over the Wizards. – 8:31 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler is having so much fun this season

They built a perfect roster around him – 8:30 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

With his first 3-pointer, Duncan Robinson extended his franchise record to 65 consecutive games with at least one conversion, which also is the NBA’s second-longest streak to Stephen Curry. – 8:27 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Daniel Gafford probably playing less aggressive defense starting the second half with 3 fouls gets a nice block on Bam Adebayo, but Bam gets the offensive rebound and stuffs it on Gafford – 8:27 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Has the early feeling of a long, rough night for Memphis. Defense is struggling to get through screens and Minnesota has the firepower to heat up quickly. Could get out of hand if the Grizzlies can’t find options beyond Bane to score the ball with how they’re defending Morant. – 8:25 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Rooster keeps on truckin and finds his way into the end zone.

It’s Knighton’s second TD of the game.

Miami 21, Virginia Tech 3 with 11:35 in the 2Q. – 8:23 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 1Q: Miami 14, Virginia Tech 3.

Hurricanes starting the second quarter with the ball at their own 25. pic.twitter.com/mcS07jJKX9 – 8:15 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The Heat are shooting 1 for 14 from three and scored 43 points in the first half

They’re also winning

Just a completely different team – 8:15 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

End of the first half, Wizards 41 Heat 43.

Stats:

21 fouls.

Scott Foster. – 8:13 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

slim lead at the break pic.twitter.com/h9vnX562M2 – 8:13 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Halftime: Heat 43, Wizards 41

Butler: 12 pts., 4 rebs., 3 assts., 2 steals

Beal: 12 pts., 1 reb., 3 assts.

Harrell: 6 pts., 3 rebs., 1 asst., 2 steals

Gafford, Harrell, Avdija: 3 fouls apiece

Turnovers (opp. pts.): Heat 8 (11), Wizards 11 (9) – 8:12 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards first half shooting vs. Heat

Bradley Beal: 5/7 (71%)

Rest: 9/31 (29%) – 8:12 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Halftime: Heat lead the Wizards 43-41

Beal: 12p (5-7 fg)

Butler: 12p

11 turnovers for the Wiz – 8:12 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

It’s 43-41 Heat at the half. Beal and Butler lead all scorers with 12 pts. Wiz shooting 36.8% FG, Heat 37.2% FG and 1-14 3PT. – 8:11 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Here’s your halftime update that Caleb Martin has been absolutely incredible so far – 8:11 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Heat 43, Wizards 41. Miami with a two-point lead despite 1 of 14 shooting on threes. – 8:11 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 43, Wizards 41 at half. Butler 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists. Beal 12 for Wizards. Heat 1 of 14 on 3s. – 8:11 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Deni Avdija got a quick tech for arguing a foul call on Jimmy Butler. Beal and KCP helped cool Avdija down while Butler seemed to be talking some trash. pic.twitter.com/HpwKizp2Al – 8:10 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Jimmy Butler putting Deni through the ringer right now.

Welcome to the league moment in year 2. – 8:09 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jaylan Knighton with a TD run and the Hurricanes offense is cooking early.

Miami 14, Virginia Tech 3 with 2:42 in the 1Q. – 8:08 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat 1 of 11 on 3s (Herro lone conversion to this point). – 8:07 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat 1 for 11 from three

35 points with 2 minutes left in the 2nd

Down 6

I wonder what their biggest strength is? – 8:03 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Both Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope immediately went over to Deni Avdija to remind him he cannot have that reaction no matter how bad a call might be, teaching moment pic.twitter.com/XNi2giMt9M – 8:03 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

On Thursday, I thought Kyle Lowry and Dewayne Dedmon got under the Wizards’ skin. Tonight, the Wizards are a bit unnerved by the referees’ calls, most recently shown by Deni Avdija’s technical foul in response to a shooting foul committed by him. – 8:02 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Deni Avdija picks up a tech after fouling Jimmy Butler — Beal and KCP have to keep him from Scott Foster – 8:02 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija has had enough of Scott Foster and earns a technical for slamming the ball to the ground after another questionable foul call – 8:01 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Some of the Wizards turnovers just leave you scratching your head at how they could possibly make such a lackadaisical play (i.e KCP inbounds pass starting Miami fast break). – 7:59 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Now Heat playing small with P.J. Tucker at center. – 7:59 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Virginia Tech with a 25-yard FG to score its first points.

Miami 7, Virginia Tech 3 with 5:06 left in the 1Q. – 7:57 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Wizards playing small with Kuzma at center. Adebayo in for the Heat. – 7:54 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

This is now officially the second-best Rambo in University of Miami history. pic.twitter.com/mRWIu4Apw4 – 7:50 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija and Kyle Kuzma playing the 4 and 5 for the Wizards as Daniel Gafford and Montrezl Harrell each have 3 fouls with 7 minutes left in the first half. Not great. – 7:49 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Now Montrezl Harrell letting official #83 Andy Nagy know, ‘that’s a foul, that’s a foul!’ from the bench after Kyle Lowry takes a fat swipe at Raul Neto

Wizards getting hosed in the 50-50 calls right now – 7:48 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The Wizards have been among the NBA’s best at defending the three-point line this season. The Heat has started 1 of 9 from deep tonight. – 7:47 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Good thing Daniel Gafford is back because Montrezl Harrell just picked up his 3rd foul with 8:51 left in the first half. – 7:46 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Montrezl Harrell called for his 3rd foul in 11 minutes, an offensive call by Scott Foster that was very soft – 7:46 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Daniel Gafford – 2 fouls

Montrezl Harrell – 3 fouls

8:59 remaining in the first half. – 7:46 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Miami’s first play is a Tyler Van Dyme to Charleston Rambo for 39 yards. – 7:43 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jacolby George with a 29-yard punt return.

Miami at its own 45. – 7:42 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro taking some contact then fading

Different – 7:42 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Heat down 26-25 at the end of the first

Three-point shooting still atrocious out the gate, going 1 for 7 from deep thanks to Tyler Herro’s first shot

11 of 18 on 2’s though – 7:40 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

End of the 1st Quarter: Wizards 26, Heat 25

Beal: 10 pts., 1 reb., 3 assts.

Avdija: 6 pts., 1 reb., 1 steal

Butler: 8 pts., 3 rebs. 3 assts., 2 steals

FTAs: Wizards 6/7, Heat 0/0

Turnovers (opp. pts.): Wizards 7 (6), Heat 4 (7) – 7:40 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

After one: The Wizards lead 26-25 after a much sharper start (that…. still had 7 TOs)

Beal: 10p

Avdija: 6p – 7:39 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards lead the Heat 26-25 after one. Beal has 10 pts, Avdija has 6 pts. Wiz lead despite 7 TOs. – 7:38 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: Wizards 26, Heat 25. Jimmy Butler with eight points on 4-of-5 shooting. – 7:38 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Wizards 26, Heat 25 after one. Butler with 8 for Heat, Beal 10 for Wizards. – 7:37 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Scott Foster will never let you know he is from Maryland when officiating a Wizards game – 7:37 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler has spammed one move, the spin around mid-range jumper, for 3 straight games and it can’t be stopped – 7:33 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Raul Neto does not care if he finishes games in one piece – 7:32 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards have turned the ball over seven times in the game’s first 9:18, leading to six points. The Wizards had 17 turnovers in Thursday’s loss to the Heat, leading to 20 points. – 7:29 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards had 17 TOs against the Heat on Thu. and are hoping to limit them tonight. They have 7 TOs in 9:18. – 7:29 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Nobody is better at that than Jimmy Butler

As I’ve said for a while, his best skill in the game of basketball is weakside defending – 7:28 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Wizards 7 TOs in the first quarter. – 7:28 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Wizards switched to a 2-3 zone. – 7:27 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards have 6 turnovers in the first 9 minutes, not nice – 7:27 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat’s bench rotation tonight: Dedmon, Herro, Strus and Martin. – 7:27 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Duncan Robinson with 2 missed threes to start

Follows that up with a floater and a left handed layup

Okay – 7:26 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Second foul on Robinson, so Caleb Martin and Max Strus to enter. – 7:25 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Duncan Robinson called for his second foul with 3:30 remaining in the first quarter. Max Strus in. – 7:25 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Consecutive two-pointers by Duncan Robinson. Is that a career-high streak? – 7:25 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Bradley Beal’s mom and dad are sitting courtside for Wizards-Heat with grandchildren in arms – 7:22 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro back as Heat’s sixth man. – 7:22 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Daniel Gafford, 2 fouls in four minutes. – 7:17 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

8 points in 4 minutes already for Bradley Beal. 3-3 FG. Might be one of those nights. – 7:17 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Jimmy Butler continues to thrive in iso post-up situations. – 7:16 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The first Duncan Robinson foul less than 3 minutes in. Now the concern about a second. – 7:15 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Daniel Gafford playing with a splint wrap on his right thumb getting tough whistles with the officials early.

First has a post-up on Kyle Lowry and no foul is called. Then has a hard screen and called for the offensive foul. Bounces back with a good catch in the paint + score. – 7:14 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Bam Adebayo looks healthy. – 7:12 PM

#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/VP84dByQDq – 6:51 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and Tyler Herro all playing tonight

It’s been 5 games and 3 quarters since all 4 of them are playing together – 6:46 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tonight’s game will be the 164th consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, the second-longest streak in the franchise’s 34 seasons. The record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. – 6:38 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

P.J. Tucker making the most of his offensive opportunities with the Heat and the story behind his ultra-efficient floater miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:37 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Per Heat: Tyler Herro (wrist) is available to play in tonight’s game. – 6:34 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat starters tonight vs. Wizards: Adebayo, Tucker, Robinson, Butler and Lowry.

So yes, Adebayo is playing. – 6:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat back to the usual (when everyone is healthy) starters:

Bam Adebayo

P.J. Tucker

Jimmy Butler

Duncan Robinson

Kyle Lowry – 6:33 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Starting unit back to full strength pic.twitter.com/Afln0PKfyF – 6:32 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Saturday night starters! ⤵ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/kkGIv4a3T3 – 6:30 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Miami safety James Williams is out here with the injured players. Thought he hasn’t officially been ruled out, imagining he won’t play tonight. pic.twitter.com/WeTzLlkZwP – 6:26 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY UPDATE vs @Jaryd Wilson

PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is OUT.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/YuXKidx9TU – 6:20 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Ev starting to heat up.

📊 11 PTS / 4-6 FG pic.twitter.com/R1wglMiLuG – 6:15 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

My three keys to the game, including Daniel Gafford’s status and how to limit Mr. Big Face Coffee, all while Bradley Beal warms up at Capital One Arena 👇 pic.twitter.com/B72Ca2iv6T – 6:03 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Wes Unseld Jr. when asked about Davis Bertans, who sprained his left ankle on Nov. 1 and hasn’t played since: “He has plans to play next week. I’m not sure at what point, but he’s progressing nicely and doing more every day. So I would foresee it happening this upcoming week.” – 5:42 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s latest injury report shows Adebayo (knee), Herro (wrist) are available tonight. But that’s the injury report, not me, no Spoelstra. – 5:40 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are both listed as available for tonight’s game vs. Wizards on the 5:30 p.m. injury report. Erik Spoelstra just said “we’ll see” when asked about their status. – 5:40 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

📍 Hard Rock Stadium

Miami (5-5, 3-3 ACC) vs. Virginia (5-5, 3-3 ACC) kicks off in two hours.

Anyone remember these two teams are still fighting for bowl eligibility? Or is it just me? pic.twitter.com/dzEYBPgemT – 5:39 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Wizards starters tonight: Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 5:34 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro will go through their pregame “process,” then they’ll make a decision from there

“We’ll see.” – 5:34 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spoelstra says “we’ll see” when asked about the status of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro for tonight’s game vs. Wizards. Both are going through their pregame routine. – 5:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Spoelstra says “we’ll see” on Adebayo and Herro. – 5:33 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

(1/2) Wes Unseld Jr. on Rui Hachimura attending the Wizards’ shootaround this morning: “The fact that he was able to go through parts of shootaround today were terrific. I think it’s just another step in his ramp-up. We still don’t have a definitive timetable, but … – 5:31 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Rui Hachimura went through parts of shootaround for the first time today, Unseld said.

“Just another step in his ramp up. We still don’t have a definitive timetable, but every day it’s more.” – 5:27 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets next 14 games:

@ PHX

@ POR

vs MIL

@ MIA

@ ORL

@ NYK

@ CHI

@ NOP

@ SAS

@ SAS

vs WAS

vs MIN

@ ATL

@ BKN

Denver’s 9-7 now. What will their record be after the next 14 games, 11 of which are on the road? – 5:26 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wes Unseld Jr. says Davis Bertans is expected to return “this week.” Sounds like Monday is possible but a higher likelihood it happens on the road trip. – 5:24 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wes Unseld Jr. says limiting Spencer Dinwiddie in back-to-backs was a plan set before the season with the idea to re-evaluate that plan after 4-to-6 weeks. That would mean they will consider whether to keep doing it rather soon. – 5:22 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Daniel Gafford is available to play tonight per Wes Unseld Jr. – 5:20 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Wes Unseld Jr. says Daniel Gifford is back and will start tonight for Wizards vs. Heat. – 5:19 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

Spencer Dinwiddie and Daniel Gafford will both start tonight vs. Miami. – 5:19 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Daniel Gafford is available to play tonight against the Heat and will start, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Gafford sprained his right thumb Wednesday and did not play Thursday. – 5:18 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Daniel Gafford will play tonight per Unseld Jr. – 5:18 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Bam Adebayo going through his usual pregame routine tonight. He’s questionable to play vs. Wizards because of a knee bruise. pic.twitter.com/qGhyhJgMEc – 5:15 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo working during pregame warm-ups. pic.twitter.com/h7O5ugJBee – 5:13 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija the film addict back at it again pic.twitter.com/xKN3upMkHv – 4:41 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — With Markieff Morris away, Heat absence likely at least 10 games, with return possibly against . . . Nuggets, Jokic sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:57 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Ira Winderman: As Heat get draft reminders, scouting and development trumping all sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:56 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: Is it too early to consider the Heat gaining an upper hand? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:56 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards’ offense could use some help, but help is on the way: Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant. pic.twitter.com/DqP4mESjjg – 3:25 PM

Ray Ratto @RattoIndy

So Washington wins and there is no parade for S.C. Spain then. I blame this on management. – 3:16 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

The Chicago Red Stars fell just one step short yet again in the NWSL championship game, dropping a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to the Washington Spirit to end a season plagued with injuries.

Early game story: chicagotribune.com/sports/soccer/… – 3:03 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Rui Hachimura watching parts of Wizards morning shootaround on the right

Maybe by next weekend Hachimura is practicing and/or playing with the Go-Go pic.twitter.com/bqkHQkkqWG – 2:39 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

There’s a few ruthless Jimmy Butler tendencies that you’ll enjoy watching when we have the ball. That, and @CoupNBA‘s breakdown of why Tyler Herro’s game is for real ⬇️ – 2:05 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

With a victory tonight, the Washington Wizards would improve to 11-5 and would equal their second-best start in franchise history after 16 games, per @Basketball-Reference. These are the keys to tonight’s rematch against the Miami Heat. (Click on the attached screen grab.) pic.twitter.com/67i2IZYipT – 1:52 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Does Miami have a top 3-5 candidate in every award right now except Rookie of the Year?

Kinda wild – 1:50 PM