Game stream: Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards
The Miami Heat (11-6) play against the Washington Wizards (5-5) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday November 20, 2021
Miami Heat 100, Washington Wizards 103 (Final)
Bradley Beal blew a kiss to his mom sitting courtside after she lost her mom last week
The Miami Hurricanes weathered a stormy night, and a stormy week. apnews.com/article/colleg… – 11:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from a painful Heat loss in Washington. The Heat led by 10 with 4:42 to play. Butler: "I don't think we should have lost this game."
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who came over in the Westbrook deal, was asked by a reporter about the Lakers being “a failure.” He couldn’t help but laugh before giving a good answer about being in D.C. pic.twitter.com/g4ooEViJZt – 11:24 PM
Wizards/Bullets best record through 16 games
12-4: 1968-69
11-5: 1974-75, 2014-15, 2021-22 – 11:22 PM
Despite the potential distractions they faced, the Miami Hurricanes responded how Manny Diaz expected them to.
NEW: Hurricanes hold onto lead to pull off win over Virginia Tech, become bowl-eligible for the ninth consecutive year:
sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:15 PM
All love!
#DCAboveAll | @Bradley Beal
Beal on Trezz: “He’s gonna talk trash, hit the other opponent. If something bad happens to me, he’s like a big brother out there. That’s always good to have. I call him a bash brother.” – 11:00 PM
📝 GAME RECAP
What. A. Comeback. #DCAboveAll
@Spencer Dinwiddie + @Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the 4th quarter: 20 points, 7-7 FG, 5-5 3P
Spencer Dinwiddie ended his press conference tonight with some great lines: “LuluLemon in the closet, wagyu in the fridge… Wine during the season, tequila during the offseason. Stay thirsty, my friends.” – 10:57 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie inviting the media to a dinner and then sharing wine is for in-season and tequilla in the offseason has me cracking up – 10:57 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie prefers a mostly plant-based diet but encourages us TO NOT GET IT TWISTED: he also loves waygu beef. How utterly pedestrian – 10:57 PM
FINAL: Miami 38, Virginia Tech 26.
The Hurricanes are bowl-eligible for the ninth consecutive season. – 10:47 PM
“That’s who we are, I keep saying it, that’s how we have to be.”
We stayed with it and found a way 💪
We stayed with it and found a way 💪
Scenes from the locker room
McCollum trying to heat up. He scored 6 quick points in the second quarter, leading Rivers calling a timeout with 8:31 left in the half. The Blazers are up 36-27. – 10:45 PM
Beal on Harrell: “He’s a bit of a bash brother” – 10:44 PM
Jimmy Butler:
“I just think everybody gotta grow up a little bit and realize if we wanna be a really good team, we gotta win these games, we gotta hold onto these leads.”
“Keep getting stops even when we’re not making shots, because that’s what’s gonna win us a championship.” – 10:39 PM
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was asked via Zoom about the Lakers, his former team, being “a failure.” It threw him off lol. Laughed, slapping the table, had to ask for the question again. – 10:38 PM
Someone on the Wizards zoom asks KCP: “You guys have had a really good season so far, while the team that traded you has been a failure.” I– – 10:32 PM
Lmao a reporter asks Kentavious Caldwell-Pope if he is satisfied that the Wizards have had success and the Lakers have been a “failure” – 10:31 PM
You can think about tonight's win as you eat your $2 Big Mac from @McDonalds_DMV tomorrow 💭
Heat’s 3-point shooting vs. Wizards was a wild split
Q3: 6/9
Rest: 1/18 – 10:27 PM
Jimmy Butler:
“We tend to get comfortable…I don’t think we should’ve lost this game.” – 10:25 PM
Tyler Van Dyke is the first Miami QB with multiple TDs of 55 or more yards in an ACC game since Brad Kaaya had two such plays vs. Duke on Nov. 26, 2016. – 10:24 PM
KCP on Spencer Dinwiddie: “He’s our fourth quarter player.” – 10:24 PM
PJ Tucker credits Washington for being better than many expected:
“Still no reason why we shouldn’t have won this game.”
TVD with a 55-yard TD pass to Harley, and momentum is back on the Hurricanes’ side.
Miami 38, Virginia Tech 26 with 10:39 left in the game. – 10:20 PM
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday night’s 103-100 loss in Washington: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. 10-point lead evaporates late.
2. An uncalled travel; nearly a miracle shot.
3. Foul trouble limits Adebayo.
4. Robinson goes out with knee issue.
5. Herro back to sixth-man role. – 10:19 PM
Might dive into the Heat’s late-game offense for a film breakdown on here tomorrow – 10:17 PM
Tyler Herro on Bam Adebayo’s last second heave, “It looked good cause I was right below him…That would’ve been crazy if he would’ve made that.”
Tyler Herro:
“I think we just get a little stagnant at the end of games…It’s a tough one to lose especially on the road. We gotta be better finishing games.”
The Wizards improved to 11-5 with their win tonight over the Heat. That’s tied for the second-best start through 16 games in franchise history, per @Basketball-Reference. Only the 1968-69 Baltimore Bullets started better, at 12-4. – 10:07 PM
The Wizards are counting this one as a sellout, 20,476. – 10:03 PM
The Washington Wizards overcome a 16 point deficit to defeat the Miami Heat, 103-100.
Bradley Beal says they’re for real — agree? 👀 pic.twitter.com/YTMIAvNlHT – 10:02 PM
That kind of night 😏
End of 3Q: Miami 31, Virginia Tech 26.
Hurricanes facing 3rd-and-8 from own 30 to start 4Q. pic.twitter.com/8oVrV6aTSQ – 9:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spoelstra on Duncan Robinson’s injury: “It’s a knee contusion. He got hit above the knee and hyperextended it a little bit. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 9:57 PM
Tyler Herro and PJ Tucker from three tonight: 5 for 9
Rest of Heat from three tonight: 2 for 18 – 9:54 PM
Final: Hawks 115, #Hornets 105
Five-game win streak is snapped.
Miles Bridges 35 pts
LaMelo Ball 15 pts, 10 rebs, 12 ast
Up next: at Washington on Monday – 9:51 PM
“There was an air of desperation” Unseld said on the difference for the Wizards tonight. – 9:50 PM
Virginia Tech TD. Canes have let the Hokies back in the game.
2-point conversion is no good.
Miami 31, Virginia 26 with 2:12 left in the 3Q. – 9:49 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Duncan Robinson had a knee contusion, which led to him leaving tonight’s game
Final score – Miami 100, Washington 103
🔥 Butler: 29pts, 5rebs & 4asts
🔥 Herro: 20pts, 5rebs & 3asts
🔥 Adebayo: 15pts, 6rebs & 3asts
🔥 Tucker: 15pts, 5rebs & 3asts pic.twitter.com/Savk3YobvV – 9:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat allows fourth-quarter lead to slip away. Takeaways from loss to Wizards
Rule 50(b).2 clearly states that Miami must play games decided by plus or minus of no more than four (4) points. – 9:43 PM
WIZ WIN WIZ WIN WIZ WIN
WIZ WIN WIZ WIN WIZ WIN
WIZ WIN WIZ WIN WIZ WIN
WIZ WIN WIZ WIN WIZ WIN
WIZ WIN WIZ WIN WIZ WIN
Montrezl Harrell just ran up the stairs to the media platform to high-five a bunch of Wizards fans. I heard cheering and quickly realized it wasn’t for me. – 9:41 PM
Connor Blumrick with a 7-yard TD pass to Kaleb Smith.
Miami 31, Virginia Tech 20 with 6:25 left in the 3Q. – 9:40 PM
Miami won the rebounding battle and had less turnovers than Washington tonight
But 26% from three will put you in these spots many nights – 9:39 PM
This team is special. This team is for real. We coming.
– Bradley Beal – 9:39 PM
Herro and Jimmy had them dead to rights there at the beginning of the fourth quarter. that’s one hell of a win for the Wiz. feel like we’ve said that a lot already. – 9:39 PM
Jimmy Butler's 29 not enough as Heat fall 103-100 in Washington.
“I gotta stop turning the dang ball over”
– Bradley Beal – 9:38 PM
🚨New Piece🚨
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Loss to Wizards
Five Takeaways from Heat's Loss to Wizards
We shall streak again. pic.twitter.com/d1RgNyIkUq – 9:38 PM
That’s what we do!
Battled back for the W!
Battled back for the W!
#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster
The Wizards Rickey Hendersoned a game they would have surely given away in the past…that’s a great thing – 9:37 PM
Winderman's view: Heat lose lead and Robinson, plus other Heat-Wizards thoughts.
Final: Wizards 103, Heat 100
Beal: 21 pts., 4 rebs., 9 assts.
Dinwiddie: 16 pts., 1 reb., 4 assts.
Caldwell-Pope: 16 pts., 3 rebs.
Kuzma: 6 pts., 11 rebs.
Wizards: Trailed by 16 pts. in third quarter – 9:36 PM
AYE KUZ ALMOST SOLD LMAOOOOO – 9:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
FINAL: Wizards 103, Heat 100. Miami led by 10 with 4:42 to play. – 9:36 PM
Lmao Kyle Kuzma misses both free throws and Bam Adebayo hit the back iron from 90 feet away to almost tie the game – 9:36 PM
Huge comeback win from 16 down in the second half for the Wizards, 103-100 over Miami. A large part of that was Harrell’s spark in the third. – 9:35 PM
The Wizards come back from down 16 points vs. the Heat to win 103-100 and snap a two-game losing streak. They are now 7-1 at home this season. Only the Warriors (8-1) have been better. – 9:35 PM
Great defense by Montrezl Harrell on the perimeter 1-on-1 with Jimmy Butler. Just wow. – 9:34 PM
Great D by Wizards to eliminate any chance of Herro getting a 3 point look on that final trip. – 9:34 PM
Reviewing a foul on PJ Tucker – 9:33 PM
Montrezl Harrell with stellar defense on Jimmy Butler and Deni Avdija walks up to him with the 🙅🏽♂️ – 9:33 PM
All eyes will be on Tyler Herro
Feels like Lowry gets this look – 9:32 PM
Kuz in the clutch 😎 – 9:31 PM
Coach Spo calls timeout to draw something up. 103-100 deficit with 12.4 to play and the ball. – 9:31 PM
Sure looked like Dinwiddie traveled, entire Heat bench was up signaling it. So we’re even I guess? – 9:31 PM
Hard to burn your last timeout, but Wes Unseld Jr. did not seem to consider very hard challenging Bradley Beal’s foul call against Jimmy Butler
Spencer Dinwiddie then gets stuck in the backcourt and Unseld able to bail him out with said last timeout – 9:28 PM
Down 101-100 with 23 seconds left, Wizards ball. Need a stop here. – 9:28 PM
Wow total phantom call against Beal there. – 9:28 PM
FOR
THE
LEAAAADD!!!
#DCAboveAll | @Spencer Dinwiddie
Kuzma sinks both free throws after a Kyle Lowry foul. Wizards up 101-98 with 34 seconds remaining. – 9:26 PM
Lmao Kyle Lowry just thought he could shove the heck out of Kyle Kuzma and no one would notice. Works out perfectly for Wizards who then will likely get last possession. – 9:24 PM
Wizards up 99-98 with 34.8 seconds remaining.
Big possession upcoming. – 9:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Wizards ahead by one with 34.8 seconds to play. – 9:22 PM
34.8 ticks remaining, HEAT trail the Wizards 99-98. Tune into @BallyHEAT right now, Washington ball – 9:22 PM
Kyle Lowry really takes the offense by the horns in these situations to get a 2 – 9:22 PM
Wizards on a 15-2 run. – 9:20 PM
☔️☔️☔️
IT'S RAINING THREES AT @CapitalOneArena RN!!
The MAYOR — Spencer Dinwiddie three to take the lead. – 9:20 PM
15-4 run for the Wizards after Spencer Dinwiddie’s three puts them up 99-96. Only 1:19 to go in the 4th. Stream the finish here: stream.nbcsports.com/rsn/nba-wizard… – 9:20 PM
KC3! Wizards tie it up at 96 – 9:19 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie with a 3 and Bradley Beal draws an offensive foul vs. Jimmy Butler, big couple possessions for the Wizards – 9:18 PM
A lot of Miami folks seem excited about Utah having a 28-0 lead over Oregon at halftime.
I wonder why. – 9:16 PM
I don’t remember PJ Tucker having this diverse of an offensive repertoire – 9:15 PM
Miami running offense through PJ Tucker late in the fourth
And it wasn’t even surprising – 9:14 PM
Wizards have more turnovers (19) than assists (18) with 5 minutes left in the fourth quarter – 9:12 PM
Jimmy Butler’s seventh free-throw attempt moved him past Bimbo Coles for 15th on the Heat all-time list. – 9:11 PM
18th turnover for the Wizards – 9:11 PM
Those Jimmy fadeaways off one leg are a thing of beauty pic.twitter.com/Mc2nUZctye – 9:09 PM
40 points from Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro so far – 9:08 PM
Wizards are in the bonus for the rest of the quarter, have P.J. Tucker or another small trying to guard Daniel Gafford in the post, and they’re settling for jump shots. – 9:07 PM
End of 1H: Miami 28, Virginia Tech 13.
Hurricanes have 15-point lead despite having -3 rushing yards on 10 attempts…but still have two rushing touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/uECzuT0aV1 – 9:06 PM
PJ Tucker continues his 100% field goal % on floaters – 9:04 PM
Miami, which has three timeouts, gets the ball back with 1:11 left in the first half and decided to kneel twice to send game into halftime.
Safe to say the fans in attendance didn’t like that decision, with the boo’s quickly filling Hard Rock Stadium. – 9:03 PM
#MIAvsWAS INJURY UPDATE: Duncan Robinson left tonight’s game with a right knee contusion and will not return. – 9:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson will not return. Right knee contusion. – 9:01 PM
Bam Adebayo with his 5th personal foul with 9:24 left in regulation as he goes to the bench and Heat play small ball with P.J. Tucker vs. Daniel Gafford – 9:01 PM
I don’t know what Tyler Herro enjoys more
Hyping up a home crowd or silencing an opposing crowd
It’s really close – 8:59 PM
Huge back-to-back 3s from Tyler at the end of last quarter 👌 pic.twitter.com/JaU8hudMky – 8:58 PM
Aaron Holiday commits the Wizards 16th turnover of the game to start the fourth quarter
Miami forgot to pick him up in a slow transition so he thought about shooting a pull-up 3, then hesitated, picked up his dribble, and got caught – 8:58 PM
Duncan Robinson still in Heat locker room. – 8:56 PM
End of the 3rd Quarter: Heat 75, Wizards 71
Beal: 21 pts., 2 rebs., 6 assts.
Harrell: 13 pts., 7 rebs., 2 assts.
Butler: 20 pts., 5 rebs., 3 assts.
FTAs: Heat 12/14, Wizards 15/16
Turnovers (opp. pts.): Heat 11 (16), Wizards 15 (14)
[My error before] – 8:56 PM
Climbing back one bucket at a time 💪
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne
Herro started the game 3 for 10 from the field, but now has 14 points
The midrange is his specialty, but his ability to counteract that with three point shooting is big time this year when others shots aren’t dropping – 8:56 PM
Need to finish strong pic.twitter.com/mGWhdGbAlm – 8:56 PM
Bradley Beal’s free throw nearly at the buzzer make it Heat 75, Wizards 71 heading into the fourth. Wiz looked a dead in the water for a while there. Huge momentum shift led by Harrell – 8:54 PM
Up 16 in third, Heat take 75-71 lead into fourth. Butler 20, Herro 14 for Heat. Beal 21 for Wizards. – 8:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 75, Wizards 71. Miami led by 16 earlier in the quarter. – 8:53 PM
Bradley Beal so sly bringing the ball up the court in the waning seconds of the third quarter, looked to see who was around him (3 Heat players) and then able to draw contact – 8:52 PM
…The continued excellence of Panthers (won again, 13-2-3) and continued offensive efficiency of Butler, Tucker (Heat up 7 in DC after three) among other stories tonight – 8:52 PM
Tyler Herro is back – 8:51 PM
Dedmon struggling in place of Adebayo, but Herro with a pair of needed threes. – 8:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson went back to the Heat locker room a few minutes ago and has not yet returned to the bench. – 8:46 PM
Wizards respond with a 9-2 run of their own to cut the deficit to 9, just have to keep chipping away – 8:44 PM
Duncan Robinson to the Heat locker room. – 8:42 PM
Tyler Van Dyke with a 75-yard TD pass to Brashard Smith on Miami’s first play of the drive.
Canes have scored TDs their first four possessions.
Miami 28, Virginia Tech 10 with 7:33 in the 2Q. – 8:41 PM
Ok this isn’t PJ Tucker
Some guy just shot a turnaround midrange jumper in the middle of the floor – 8:40 PM
Miami has two rushing yards and 28 points. – 8:40 PM
The Heat are now on an 18-2 run and have taken a 63-47 lead midway through the third quarter. – 8:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
“Let’s Go Heat” chant in DC. – 8:37 PM
PJ Tucker has been so great for this team
Did the dirty work early on to keep the score close
Doing the work offensively in his favorite spot to expand the lead now
An absolute steal of an off-season pickup – 8:37 PM
Pretty loud “Let’s Go Heat” cheers at Cap One, countered by booing shortly after. And in comes Harrell to try to save the offense – 8:37 PM
The Heat are like a run first football team — wear you out early then go play action while you sleep.
18-2 run. – 8:37 PM
BACK-TO-BACK P.J. THREES – 8:37 PM
Back-to-back possessions Wizards defense is in scramble mode and P.J. Tucker makes them pay with a corner 3.
Now there is a ‘Let’s go Heat’ chant at Capital One Arena as the road team is on a 18-2 run. – 8:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Just like that, the Heat is up 16. The defense again bought the offense time to heat up. – 8:36 PM
Heat whip the ball around . . . Tucker 3. – 8:36 PM
Miami opens third quarter on a 12-4 run to take a ten point lead. – 8:35 PM
Starting out with another big third quarter for the Heat here. They’re on a 10-0 run – 8:32 PM
At 55-45, the Heat have their largest lead and the first double-digit lead of the game. Lowry’s 3-pointer came after his 1-of-7 start from the field. – 8:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starts making threes and opens the second half on a 12-4 run to take a 10-point lead over the Wizards. – 8:31 PM
Jimmy Butler is having so much fun this season
They built a perfect roster around him – 8:30 PM
With his first 3-pointer, Duncan Robinson extended his franchise record to 65 consecutive games with at least one conversion, which also is the NBA’s second-longest streak to Stephen Curry. – 8:27 PM
Daniel Gafford probably playing less aggressive defense starting the second half with 3 fouls gets a nice block on Bam Adebayo, but Bam gets the offensive rebound and stuffs it on Gafford – 8:27 PM
Has the early feeling of a long, rough night for Memphis. Defense is struggling to get through screens and Minnesota has the firepower to heat up quickly. Could get out of hand if the Grizzlies can’t find options beyond Bane to score the ball with how they’re defending Morant. – 8:25 PM
First half in focus 📸
First half in focus 📸
It’s Knighton’s second TD of the game.
Miami 21, Virginia Tech 3 with 11:35 in the 2Q. – 8:23 PM
End of 1Q: Miami 14, Virginia Tech 3.
Hurricanes starting the second quarter with the ball at their own 25. pic.twitter.com/mcS07jJKX9 – 8:15 PM
The Heat are shooting 1 for 14 from three and scored 43 points in the first half
They’re also winning
Just a completely different team – 8:15 PM
End of the first half, Wizards 41 Heat 43.
Stats:
21 fouls.
Scott Foster. – 8:13 PM
Close contest so far!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne
slim lead at the break pic.twitter.com/h9vnX562M2 – 8:13 PM
Halftime: Heat 43, Wizards 41
Butler: 12 pts., 4 rebs., 3 assts., 2 steals
Beal: 12 pts., 1 reb., 3 assts.
Harrell: 6 pts., 3 rebs., 1 asst., 2 steals
Gafford, Harrell, Avdija: 3 fouls apiece
Turnovers (opp. pts.): Heat 8 (11), Wizards 11 (9) – 8:12 PM
Wizards first half shooting vs. Heat
Bradley Beal: 5/7 (71%)
Rest: 9/31 (29%) – 8:12 PM
Halftime: Heat lead the Wizards 43-41
Beal: 12p (5-7 fg)
Butler: 12p
11 turnovers for the Wiz – 8:12 PM
It’s 43-41 Heat at the half. Beal and Butler lead all scorers with 12 pts. Wiz shooting 36.8% FG, Heat 37.2% FG and 1-14 3PT. – 8:11 PM
Here’s your halftime update that Caleb Martin has been absolutely incredible so far – 8:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 43, Wizards 41. Miami with a two-point lead despite 1 of 14 shooting on threes. – 8:11 PM
Heat 43, Wizards 41 at half. Butler 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists. Beal 12 for Wizards. Heat 1 of 14 on 3s. – 8:11 PM
Deni Avdija got a quick tech for arguing a foul call on Jimmy Butler. Beal and KCP helped cool Avdija down while Butler seemed to be talking some trash. pic.twitter.com/HpwKizp2Al – 8:10 PM
Jimmy Butler putting Deni through the ringer right now.
Welcome to the league moment in year 2. – 8:09 PM
Jaylan Knighton with a TD run and the Hurricanes offense is cooking early.
Miami 14, Virginia Tech 3 with 2:42 in the 1Q. – 8:08 PM
Heat 1 of 11 on 3s (Herro lone conversion to this point). – 8:07 PM
When you tell someone “I need some space”
Use this video as an example of how much space you need.
Heat 1 for 11 from three
35 points with 2 minutes left in the 2nd
Down 6
I wonder what their biggest strength is? – 8:03 PM
Both Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope immediately went over to Deni Avdija to remind him he cannot have that reaction no matter how bad a call might be, teaching moment pic.twitter.com/XNi2giMt9M – 8:03 PM
On Thursday, I thought Kyle Lowry and Dewayne Dedmon got under the Wizards’ skin. Tonight, the Wizards are a bit unnerved by the referees’ calls, most recently shown by Deni Avdija’s technical foul in response to a shooting foul committed by him. – 8:02 PM
Deni Avdija picks up a tech after fouling Jimmy Butler — Beal and KCP have to keep him from Scott Foster – 8:02 PM
Deni Avdija has had enough of Scott Foster and earns a technical for slamming the ball to the ground after another questionable foul call – 8:01 PM
Some of the Wizards turnovers just leave you scratching your head at how they could possibly make such a lackadaisical play (i.e KCP inbounds pass starting Miami fast break). – 7:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Now Heat playing small with P.J. Tucker at center. – 7:59 PM
Virginia Tech with a 25-yard FG to score its first points.
Miami 7, Virginia Tech 3 with 5:06 left in the 1Q. – 7:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Wizards playing small with Kuzma at center. Adebayo in for the Heat. – 7:54 PM
This is now officially the second-best Rambo in University of Miami history. pic.twitter.com/mRWIu4Apw4 – 7:50 PM
Deni Avdija and Kyle Kuzma playing the 4 and 5 for the Wizards as Daniel Gafford and Montrezl Harrell each have 3 fouls with 7 minutes left in the first half. Not great. – 7:49 PM
Now Montrezl Harrell letting official #83 Andy Nagy know, ‘that’s a foul, that’s a foul!’ from the bench after Kyle Lowry takes a fat swipe at Raul Neto
Wizards getting hosed in the 50-50 calls right now – 7:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Wizards have been among the NBA’s best at defending the three-point line this season. The Heat has started 1 of 9 from deep tonight. – 7:47 PM
Good thing Daniel Gafford is back because Montrezl Harrell just picked up his 3rd foul with 8:51 left in the first half. – 7:46 PM
Montrezl Harrell called for his 3rd foul in 11 minutes, an offensive call by Scott Foster that was very soft – 7:46 PM
Daniel Gafford – 2 fouls
Montrezl Harrell – 3 fouls
8:59 remaining in the first half. – 7:46 PM
Miami’s first play is a Tyler Van Dyme to Charleston Rambo for 39 yards. – 7:43 PM
Jacolby George with a 29-yard punt return.
Miami at its own 45. – 7:42 PM
Tyler Herro taking some contact then fading
Different – 7:42 PM
close score after one pic.twitter.com/6Av8krOBel – 7:40 PM
Closed out the quarter strong!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne
Heat down 26-25 at the end of the first
Three-point shooting still atrocious out the gate, going 1 for 7 from deep thanks to Tyler Herro’s first shot
11 of 18 on 2’s though – 7:40 PM
End of the 1st Quarter: Wizards 26, Heat 25
Beal: 10 pts., 1 reb., 3 assts.
Avdija: 6 pts., 1 reb., 1 steal
Butler: 8 pts., 3 rebs. 3 assts., 2 steals
FTAs: Wizards 6/7, Heat 0/0
Turnovers (opp. pts.): Wizards 7 (6), Heat 4 (7) – 7:40 PM
After one: The Wizards lead 26-25 after a much sharper start (that…. still had 7 TOs)
Beal: 10p
Avdija: 6p – 7:39 PM
Wizards lead the Heat 26-25 after one. Beal has 10 pts, Avdija has 6 pts. Wiz lead despite 7 TOs. – 7:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Wizards 26, Heat 25. Jimmy Butler with eight points on 4-of-5 shooting. – 7:38 PM
Wizards 26, Heat 25 after one. Butler with 8 for Heat, Beal 10 for Wizards. – 7:37 PM
Scott Foster will never let you know he is from Maryland when officiating a Wizards game – 7:37 PM
Jimmy Butler has spammed one move, the spin around mid-range jumper, for 3 straight games and it can’t be stopped – 7:33 PM
Raul Neto does not care if he finishes games in one piece – 7:32 PM
The Wizards have turned the ball over seven times in the game’s first 9:18, leading to six points. The Wizards had 17 turnovers in Thursday’s loss to the Heat, leading to 20 points. – 7:29 PM
The Wizards had 17 TOs against the Heat on Thu. and are hoping to limit them tonight. They have 7 TOs in 9:18. – 7:29 PM
Nobody is better at that than Jimmy Butler
As I’ve said for a while, his best skill in the game of basketball is weakside defending – 7:28 PM
#DCAboveAll
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/khpVuR4Hck – 7:28 PM
Wizards 7 TOs in the first quarter. – 7:28 PM
Wizards switched to a 2-3 zone. – 7:27 PM
Wizards have 6 turnovers in the first 9 minutes, not nice – 7:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s bench rotation tonight: Dedmon, Herro, Strus and Martin. – 7:27 PM
Duncan Robinson with 2 missed threes to start
Follows that up with a floater and a left handed layup
Okay – 7:26 PM
Second foul on Robinson, so Caleb Martin and Max Strus to enter. – 7:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson called for his second foul with 3:30 remaining in the first quarter. Max Strus in. – 7:25 PM
Consecutive two-pointers by Duncan Robinson. Is that a career-high streak? – 7:25 PM
#DCAboveAll
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/s5xPl8QiFM – 7:23 PM
Bradley Beal’s mom and dad are sitting courtside for Wizards-Heat with grandchildren in arms – 7:22 PM
Tyler Herro back as Heat’s sixth man. – 7:22 PM
Daniel Gafford, 2 fouls in four minutes. – 7:17 PM
8 points in 4 minutes already for Bradley Beal. 3-3 FG. Might be one of those nights. – 7:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler continues to thrive in iso post-up situations. – 7:16 PM
The first Duncan Robinson foul less than 3 minutes in. Now the concern about a second. – 7:15 PM
Daniel Gafford playing with a splint wrap on his right thumb getting tough whistles with the officials early.
First has a post-up on Kyle Lowry and no foul is called. Then has a hard screen and called for the offensive foul. Bounces back with a good catch in the paint + score. – 7:14 PM
Bam Adebayo looks healthy. – 7:12 PM
Let’s start this road trip right. pic.twitter.com/a7Vmty3Exx – 7:00 PM
One goal tonight: Win 💪
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/VP84dByQDq – 6:51 PM
Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and Tyler Herro all playing tonight
It’s been 5 games and 3 quarters since all 4 of them are playing together – 6:46 PM
Looking to get
~BUCKETS~
⬇️
About that time!
About that time!
#DCAboveAll | @Bradley Beal
Tonight’s game will be the 164th consecutive regular-season appearance for Duncan Robinson, the second-longest streak in the franchise’s 34 seasons. The record is 174 by Glen Rice, from 1992 to ’94. – 6:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
P.J. Tucker making the most of his offensive opportunities with the Heat and the story behind his ultra-efficient floater
Per Heat: Tyler Herro (wrist) is available to play in tonight’s game. – 6:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starters tonight vs. Wizards: Adebayo, Tucker, Robinson, Butler and Lowry.
So yes, Adebayo is playing. – 6:33 PM
Heat back to the usual (when everyone is healthy) starters:
Bam Adebayo
P.J. Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Duncan Robinson
Kyle Lowry – 6:33 PM
Starting unit back to full strength
Saturday night starters! ⤵ #DCAboveAll
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🔁🔁🔁
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/gq75Kz4WRW – 6:26 PM
Miami safety James Williams is out here with the injured players. Thought he hasn’t officially been ruled out, imagining he won’t play tonight. pic.twitter.com/WeTzLlkZwP – 6:26 PM
INJURY UPDATE vs @Jaryd Wilson
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is OUT.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/YuXKidx9TU – 6:20 PM
Ev starting to heat up.
Ev starting to heat up.
📊 11 PTS / 4-6 FG
My three keys to the game, including Daniel Gafford’s status and how to limit Mr. Big Face Coffee, all while Bradley Beal warms up at Capital One Arena 👇 pic.twitter.com/B72Ca2iv6T – 6:03 PM
Styled up for a Saturday night showdown!
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/5Ydfg2kuBc – 6:01 PM
6️⃣0️⃣ minutes away.
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 99.1 FM
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. when asked about Davis Bertans, who sprained his left ankle on Nov. 1 and hasn’t played since: “He has plans to play next week. I’m not sure at what point, but he’s progressing nicely and doing more every day. So I would foresee it happening this upcoming week.” – 5:42 PM
Heat’s latest injury report shows Adebayo (knee), Herro (wrist) are available tonight. But that’s the injury report, not me, no Spoelstra. – 5:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are both listed as available for tonight’s game vs. Wizards on the 5:30 p.m. injury report. Erik Spoelstra just said “we’ll see” when asked about their status. – 5:40 PM
📍 Hard Rock Stadium
Miami (5-5, 3-3 ACC) vs. Virginia (5-5, 3-3 ACC) kicks off in two hours.
Anyone remember these two teams are still fighting for bowl eligibility? Or is it just me? pic.twitter.com/dzEYBPgemT – 5:39 PM
Wizards starters tonight: Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 5:34 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro will go through their pregame “process,” then they’ll make a decision from there
“We’ll see.” – 5:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says “we’ll see” when asked about the status of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro for tonight’s game vs. Wizards. Both are going through their pregame routine. – 5:34 PM
Spoelstra says “we’ll see” on Adebayo and Herro. – 5:33 PM
(1/2) Wes Unseld Jr. on Rui Hachimura attending the Wizards’ shootaround this morning: “The fact that he was able to go through parts of shootaround today were terrific. I think it’s just another step in his ramp-up. We still don’t have a definitive timetable, but … – 5:31 PM
Rui Hachimura went through parts of shootaround for the first time today, Unseld said.
“Just another step in his ramp up. We still don’t have a definitive timetable, but every day it’s more.” – 5:27 PM
Nuggets next 14 games:
@ PHX
@ POR
vs MIL
@ MIA
@ ORL
@ NYK
@ CHI
@ NOP
@ SAS
@ SAS
vs WAS
vs MIN
@ ATL
@ BKN
Denver’s 9-7 now. What will their record be after the next 14 games, 11 of which are on the road? – 5:26 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says Davis Bertans is expected to return “this week.” Sounds like Monday is possible but a higher likelihood it happens on the road trip. – 5:24 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says limiting Spencer Dinwiddie in back-to-backs was a plan set before the season with the idea to re-evaluate that plan after 4-to-6 weeks. That would mean they will consider whether to keep doing it rather soon. – 5:22 PM
Daniel Gafford is available to play tonight per Wes Unseld Jr. – 5:20 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says Daniel Gifford is back and will start tonight for Wizards vs. Heat. – 5:19 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie and Daniel Gafford will both start tonight vs. Miami. – 5:19 PM
Daniel Gafford is available to play tonight against the Heat and will start, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Gafford sprained his right thumb Wednesday and did not play Thursday. – 5:18 PM
Daniel Gafford will play tonight per Unseld Jr. – 5:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo going through his usual pregame routine tonight. He's questionable to play vs. Wizards because of a knee bruise.
Bam Adebayo working during pregame warm-ups.
Deni Avdija the film addict back at it again pic.twitter.com/xKN3upMkHv – 4:41 PM
From earlier — With Markieff Morris away, Heat absence likely at least 10 games, with return possibly against . . . Nuggets, Jokic
From earlier — Ira Winderman: As Heat get draft reminders, scouting and development trumping all
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is it too early to consider the Heat gaining an upper hand?
The Wizards’ offense could use some help, but help is on the way: Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant. pic.twitter.com/DqP4mESjjg – 3:25 PM
So Washington wins and there is no parade for S.C. Spain then. I blame this on management. – 3:16 PM
The Chicago Red Stars fell just one step short yet again in the NWSL championship game, dropping a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to the Washington Spirit to end a season plagued with injuries.
Early game story: chicagotribune.com/sports/soccer/… – 3:03 PM
Veteran point guards will be key for each team tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/YTeuHygBfT – 3:00 PM
Rui Hachimura watching parts of Wizards morning shootaround on the right
Maybe by next weekend Hachimura is practicing and/or playing with the Go-Go pic.twitter.com/bqkHQkkqWG – 2:39 PM
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/Xtf5dkAAEE – 2:30 PM
TOMORROW: @Bradley Beal and the @MSE basketball family will be distributing pre-Thanksgiving meals to the community!
#DCAboveAll
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/2Vz012NRxY – 2:18 PM
There’s a few ruthless Jimmy Butler tendencies that you’ll enjoy watching when we have the ball. That, and @CoupNBA‘s breakdown of why Tyler Herro’s game is for real ⬇️ – 2:05 PM
Bradley Beal's 72.7 true shooting percentage against the Heat on Thursday was his highest of the season so far.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/4Z69agF9vr – 2:02 PM
With a victory tonight, the Washington Wizards would improve to 11-5 and would equal their second-best start in franchise history after 16 games, per @Basketball-Reference. These are the keys to tonight's rematch against the Miami Heat.
Does Miami have a top 3-5 candidate in every award right now except Rookie of the Year?
Kinda wild – 1:50 PM
Comments / 0