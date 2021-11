I recently attended a funeral, one that I never thought I would attend. My sister Kathy, the baby of the family, passed away due to complications of Covid. I don’t think she was vaccinated, and she probably waited too long to seek medical attention. I am not a doctor, so I won’t give you any medical advice, lord knows there are enough ignorant people doing that already. Here we are, two years into this pandemic with not much to offer in the way of treatment. If you are not vaccinated you should be, but that is up to you. When the Lord calls you home there is no vaccine and no place to hide, but in the meantime.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO