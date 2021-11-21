ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils score 4 times in third period to beat Lightning 5-3

By MARK DIDTLER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood stopped a penalty shot in the third period for one...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s nine-game point streak ended after Saturday’s loss

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
NHL
FOX Sports

Marchand scores twice, Bruins end Devils 3-game win streak

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brad Marchard scored twice and Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves and the Boston Bruins beat New Jersey 5-2 on Saturday, ending the Devils' three-game winning streak. Erik Haula, Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk also scored as the Bruins ended a three-game losing streak on the road....
NHL
Derrick

Kreider scores SO winner, Rangers beat Devils 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of the shootout and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 Sunday night. Kaapo Kaako had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fox and Alexis Lafreniere also scored to help the Rangers win their third straight and beat the Devils for the seventh straight time. Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.
NHL
FanSided

Tampa Bay Lightning: Lightning will not strike 3 times

Over the past few seasons, The Tampa Bay Lightning showed their dominance over the NHL, winning 2 Stanley Cup Championships. However, this year will be different as the defending champions will not repeat, and here’s why. No Nikita Kucherov for the rest of the season. This has happened before and...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
rawcharge.com

Stamkos scores impossible goal as Lightning beat Flyers in shootout, 4-3

The Tampa Bay Lightning took home two points in a comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. After giving up two goals early, the Bolts came back with two of their own in the third with Brayden Point and Mathieu Joseph getting the goals. With two minutes left in the tied game, Steven Stamkos scored from an impossible angle on Carter Hart, giving the Lightning the lead. Unfortunately, Flyers captain Claude Giroux scored his second of the game with eight seconds left in the game, taking the game to overtime. After a heart-stopping five minutes, the Lightning put the Flyers away in the shootout with identical goals from Stamkos and Point.
NHL
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Devils 5, Lightning 3

During much of their 7-0-2 point streak, the Lightning defended tightly and limited both the number and quality of opposition scoring chances. That didn't happen in this game against the Devils. So even though the Lightning generated plenty of terrific chances themselves in the game, their problems stemmed not from the fact that they couldn't convert on enough of theirs. They lost this game because of the costly opportunities they yielded.
NHL
chatsports.com

Lightning blow two-goal lead, lose to Devils 5-3

The Tampa Bay Lightning lost to the New Jersey Devils 5-3 on Saturday afternoon where their three-game win streak and their eight-game point streak were broken. Jan Rutta, Pat Maroon, and Victor Hedman scored for Tampa Bay. Yegor Sharangovich scored twice, Dawson Mercer, Jimmy Vesey, and Tomas Tatar scored for New Jersey. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 of 26 shots while MacKenzie Blackwood stopped 31 of 34.
NHL
NJBIZ

New Jersey Devils debut third jersey for first time in team history

For the first time in team history, the New Jersey Devils released a third jersey on Nov. 23. The primarily black jersey is an ode to 90 years of New Jersey hockey history and its design was led by Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur and Devils Senior Vice President of Marketing Jillian Frechette.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Vesey
Person
Jan Rutta
Person
Yegor Sharangovich
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Mackenzie Blackwood
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Cheddar News

New Jersey Devils Showcase Home State With Alternate Uniform Debut

The New Jersey Devils are debuting its newest jersey option, only the third uniform in the NHL team's history. Jillian Frechette, SVP of marketing for the Devils, joined Cheddar to talk about the inspiration behind the new-look hockey sweater, the contributions to the design by Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur, and what it means for the Garden State, home to the franchise since the team moved from Colorado in 1982. The jersey launched in stores on Tuesday and players will begin wearing them beginning December 8 as the Devils approach the 40th anniversary in New Jersey.
NHL
wcn247.com

Wild arrive late due to traffic, beat Devils 3-2 in shootout

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored the lone goal in a shootout, Cam Talbot made 42 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 after arriving late to the arena because of traffic. The game was delayed 24 minutes after the Wild got stuck in a Manhattan traffic jam with the Holland Tunnel closed. The team bus did not arrive until 6:26 p.m. and the start was pushed back to 7:33 p.m. Minnesota scored two first-period goals before the Devils overcame the 2-0 deficit in the third to send the game to overtime.
NHL
Ottawa Herald

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Avalanche (7-5-1) visit the Seattle Kraken (4-11-1) Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Kraken odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Avalanche ride a three-game win streak into...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#Ap
milehighhockey.com

Colorado Avalanche escape Vancouver with a 4-2 victory

After another extended break filled with terrible injury updates the Colorado Avalanche headed to the Pacific Northwest in hopes of keeping their recent momentum alive against the hapless Vancouver Canucks. After a quick start the Avalanche took half of the game off before finding enough firepower to get the job done and seal a 4-2 victory.
NHL
WRAL

Panarin, Kreider score 2 each. Rangers beat Blue Jackets 5-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider each scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 Saturday night. Jacob Trouba had a goal and an assist, while Ryan Strome and Adam Fox each had two assists to help the Rangers win their second straight.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Flyers score two third period goals, defeat red-hot Hurricanes

The way this period started for the Flyers, the vibes at the end of the period were not expected to say the least. For the first five minutes or so, they actually pushed play very well against the Canes and had them on their heels. But, as the first 20 minutes wore on, a trend began to form that dictated the period.
NHL
Boston Herald

Bruins’ big third period leads to 5-2 win over Canadiens

The Bruins may have started slowly on Sunday night at the Garden, but finishing was the biggest issue for them going into the weekend. And for the second day in a row, the B’s finished off their opponent in winning fashion. This time they were facing the Montreal Canadiens for...
NHL
NHL

Yamamoto scores with 28 seconds left in third period, Oilers defeat Blues

Leon Draisaitl feeds Kailer Yamamoto inside the slot, where he one-times it into the net to put the Oilers ahead with 28 seconds left. Yamamoto scored from the slot off a pass from Leon Draisaitl over the glove of Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. "It's huge," Yamamoto said. "Any time you...
NHL
NHL

Coach's Challenge: EDM @ WPG - 3:48 of the Third Period

Winnipeg's Adam Lowry caused Edmonton's Jesse Puljujarvi to contact Connor Hellebuyck prior to Leon Draisaitl's goal. Result: Call on the ice is overturned - Goal Edmonton. Explanation: Video review confirmed that the actions of Winnipeg's Adam Lowry caused Edmonton's Jesse Puljujarvi to contact Connor Hellebuyck prior to Leon Draisaitl's goal. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 38.11 (ii) which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because "the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by the defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper."
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy