After shaking off their uninspiring start to the season, the Clemson Tigers now find themselves 3-0 following a 93-70 win over the Bryant bulldogs on Monday night. The Tigers offense came out firing from the opening tip, led by PJ Hall’s six points in the games first five minutes and had double digits on the board by the game’s first media timeout. Rather than slowing down, it was a sign of things to come throughout the game as the Tigers offense continued their torrid pace for the entire night.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO