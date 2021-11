When is a wall more than a wall? Through art, a community can make a utility shed or an outhouse into a symbol of themselves. The latest examples of this have popped up in three Northeast neighborhoods: Logan Park, Beltrami, and Northeast Park, the latter of which hosted a celebration unveiling the newly minted artwork adorning a bathroom facility on the far side of its baseball fields. These three neighborhoods collaborated to put together funding to commission new public art in their parks. The celebration on Nov. 6 featured live music, free pizza, and a chance to meet the artists who brought their artistry to the walls of our parks.

VISUAL ART ・ 8 DAYS AGO