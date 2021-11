Many of us are waking up to the fact that we are a traumatized species. So much of our conditioning, religion, education, beliefs and media have kept us locked in fear and a distorted view of our inherent worth. We have forgotten our true nature which is joyful and interdependent. We respect each other and no one is or has more. Resources are shared, children are raised with kindness and respect. This is the New Earth now emerging from the rubble of the past.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO