HBO docuseries raises awareness on Black missing persons cases

By Editorial Calendar
St. Louis American
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO announced “Black And Missing,” an upcoming documentary executive produced by Geeta Gandbhir and Soledad O’Brien, will spotlight Black missing persons cases. “Black and Missing” premieres with two consecutive...

WYFF4.com

HBO docuseries to premiere featuring Upstate woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An HBO docuseries is telling the story of an Upstate woman who was murdered almost 20 years ago. Black and Missing premieres Tuesday night on HBO and HBO Max. The two-part series highlights the cases of missing people of color around the nation. The docuseries is centered...
SPARTANBURG, SC
blackfilm.com

HBO Drops Official Trailer for ‘Black And Missing’ Documentary

Today, HBO released the official trailer for Black And Missing, the four-part documentary series by multiple Emmy winner Geeta Gandbhir and award-winning documentarian, journalist, author and activist Soledad O’Brien. The series follows sisters-in-law and Black and Missing Foundation founders Derrica and Natalie Wilson as they fight an uphill battle to...
TV SERIES
wfmynews2.com

DC’s Black and Missing Foundation focus of new HBO documentary

WASHINGTON — Thousands of families in the U.S. are currently living a nightmare. Their loved ones are missing, and they are desperate to bring media and police attention to their cases. For nearly 15 years, the Black and Missing Foundation has been trying to help those families, shining a spotlight...
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Natalie Wilson
Person
Soledad O'brien
Primetimer

HBO's Black and Missing arrives perfectly timed months after the Gabby Petito case

Even though the four-part docuseries following founders of the Black and Missing Foundation from Emmy-winning editor Geeta Gandbhir and Soledad O’Brien has been in the works for three years, it couldn't be more relevant in wake of all the attention Petito received. "It’s a by-the-numbers production, but it’s both visceral and data-heavy. Audiences will discover that hundreds of thousands of girls and women reported missing each year go unnoticed, many of them African American, Latina or Indigenous," says Tambay Obenson. "Often presumed runaways, trafficked, or, worse, dead, they are priorities for neither the police nor the press. According to the FBI, 34% of the women and girls reported missing in 2020 in the United States were Black; Black girls and women account for roughly 15% of the U.S. female population. The lack of attention to their cases has prompted a proliferation of organizations like Black and Missing as well as websites dedicated to the search for these women. They represent the familys’ best hope for visibility — and, absent media coverage and police engagement, the families find themselves bearing the full weight of finding out what’s happened to their loved ones. Black and Missing suggests that working-class Black girls and women at the intersection of race, gender and poverty are the least protected and most invisible. For any series to rail against a media landscape that reinforces racially charged images of welfare queens, crack babies, and super predators is a tall order, and there’s only so much Black and Missing can accomplish...Its stories aren’t meant to be twisty, lurid mysteries like Netflix’s widely-popular Making a Murderer, so those seeking an addictive watch will be driven by empathy. A pessimist might argue that, in a country that remains divided largely along racial lines, Black and Missing may inevitably be a sermon preached to the choir. The series simply can’t compete with near-relentless, blanket news coverage of the Petito case; it’s unlikely to embed itself into public consciousness in the same way." ALSO: Black and Missing good at targeting the media's "Missing White Woman Syndrome."
TV SERIES
KETV.com

Why Cases of Missing Black People Remain Unsolved For So Long

Every year, tens of thousands of women and girls disappear in the U.S. Each disappearance is a tragedy, but for missing Black people, their cases remain unsolved four times longer than those of white people. Experts say that’s due to a lack of media attention, slower police responses, and communities that fail to push for answers. Soledad O’Brien serves as an executive producer of Black and Missing, a 4 part HBO documentary series focused on those unsolved cases. Ahead of its November 23 debut, she speaks with Derrica and Natalie Wilson. They started the Black and Missing Foundation in 2008 to find answers for grieving families.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Oakland Press

Petito case brings attention to ‘Black and Missing’

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, many new shows are premiering midweek. The intense focus on Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death drew attention to unequal treatment given to missing people of color as compared to whites. It’s a fight that sisters-in-law Derrica and Natalie Wilson know well, detailed in “Black and Missing,” a four-part documentary series debuting 8 p.m. Nov. 23 on HBO and HBO Max. The Wilsons created the grassroots Black and Missing Foundation to raise awareness and boost police resources. Emmy-winners Soledad O’Brien and Geeta Gandbhir are among the docuseries’ makers. (AP Television Writer Lynn Elber)
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

HBO Documentary Nails Why America Neglects Missing Black People

A new HBO docuseries follows the Black and Missing Foundation’s efforts of more than a decade to locate missing Black people and draw attention to their disappearances. It also explores the media’s neglect of these cases ― what’s become known as “missing white woman syndrome.”. The term was first coined...
TV & VIDEOS
