Off and on throughout my 70+ years I have kept a journal or a diary. Now the word is “blog,” but either way you are recording what happened to you, describing emotional and historical events. I have kept some, while some written during traumatic or stressful times in my life I destroyed. I have some brief diaries my Dad kept during World War II which even in their brevity tell of another world long ago and far away. Mom, then 15, had a little pencilled travelogue from a trip she took with her parents to the West Coast to visit family and friends in about 1930. They traveled by car. It is absolutely fabulous to read about their adventures through Montana, Idaho and Washington in those days.

GLENDIVE, MT ・ 11 DAYS AGO