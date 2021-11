Day one of the AUS league tournament ended with the host Dalhousie Tigers defeating the Moncton Aigles Bleues 3-0 at the Dalplex on Friday night. The Aigles Bleues came into the game looking for their first win of the season and jumped out to an early 5-4 lead led by a pair of kills from Joanie Arsenault (Tracadie-Sheila, NB). After a technical delay the Tigers got things under control and went on a 6-2 run to take a 13-10 lead. Sarah Dawe (Mount Pearl, NL) put a strong Moncton push to an end with a powerful cross-court kill to give the Tigers a 16-14 lead into the technical timeout.

