Korda, Ko part of 4-way tie at LPGA with $1.5M at stake

By DOUG FERGUSON
 6 days ago

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko are part of a four-way tie for the lead going into the final round of the season, with nothing...

The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Sunday’s Phil Mickelson News

Few golfers in history, if any, have dominated the PGA’s Champions Tour like Phil Mickelson has so far in his career. Mickelson, 51, has been absolutely crushing it on the Champions Tour. He’s been close to unbeatable throughout his first six starts on the tour. Sunday, Mickelson won his fourth...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
NFL
Golf Digest

With LPGA player of the year on the line, Nelly Korda outpaces Jin Young Ko on Day 1 at the CME Globe Tour Championship

NAPLES, Fla. — The steps at the end of a close race come with magnitudes more pressure than at the opening gun. On the first tee at the CME Group Tour Championship Thursday, Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko waited around as the dark Florida sky loomed. Rain drizzled as they began their opening round of the final event of the 2021 LPGA calendar with the Player of the Year award on the line.
GOLF
Times Daily

Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson tied for lead in low-scoring LPGA

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda started with two birdies and finished the same way Saturday, making up plenty of ground along the way for a 7-under 63 that gave her a share of the lead with Lexi Thompson in the Pelican Women's Championship. Support local journalism reporting on your...
GOLF
Times Daily

Nelly Korda overcomes triple bogey to win LPGA in playoff

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda made such a mess of the 17th hole that missing what amounts to a tap-in barely registered. She made triple bogey and part of her couldn't help but think she had thrown away her chances in the Pelican Women's Championship. Support local journalism reporting...
GOLF
LPGA

Ko One of Three Major Winners to Fall in Playoff to World No. 1 Korda

Sunday at the Pelican Women’s Championship presented by Konica Minolta and Raymond James saw a playoff for the ages. After Lexi Thompson’s winning putt skirted the edge, it was back to the 18th tee for Sei Young Kim, Lydia Ko, Rolex Rankings world No. 1 Nelly Korda, and Lexi, setting the stage for a battle of epic proportions.
GOLF
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

This is the best way to cure jet lag, according to LPGA Tour star Lydia Ko

Welcome to Road Rules, a GOLF.com series in which we pick the brains of expert golf travelers, ranging from professional golfers and caddies to globetrotting course raters and teachers. We’ll unlock their must-have travel items, go-to airline tips and more to inform you for your next golf excursion. ***. Professional...
GOLF
albuquerqueexpress.com

Shane Lowry part of three-way tie for lead in Dubai

Shane Lowry, Sam Horsfield and John Catlin shared the second-round lead Friday at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, a shot ahead of Rory McIlroy and Alexander Bjork. Ireland's Lowry eagled the par-5 14th hole at Jumeirah Golf Estates on his way to a 7-under 65 that pushed him to 10 under. He hit a short flop shot from the side of the green and it rolled on a downslope before hitting the cup and dropping in.
GOLF
midfloridanewspapers.com

Korda, Ko take their race to final event of LPGA Tour

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda won tournaments nearly nine months apart, with a major and an Olympic gold medal in between. Jin Young Ko did her damage late, winning Ltimes in the last two months. Each has four victories going into the CME Group Tour Championship, the season finale...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five reasons why LPGA season finale is can't-miss TV, including Nelly Korda vs. Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson's shot at redemption and a $1.5 million prize

After last week’s leaderboard at the Pelican Women’s Championship felt almost too good to be true, it seemed unlikely that the season-ender in Naples, Florida, could match the drama, even with $1.5 million on the line. And yet, here we are, spoiled by yet another who’s who board of champions...
GOLF
Golf.com

How an LPGA star withdrew — and made almost 4 times as much Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda, last week at the Pelican Women’s Championship, took 263 strokes and won $262,500 as the winner. Her opponents in a playoff — Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and Sei Young Kim — also hit 263 shots, and they brought home $123,183 each for tying for second. Hannah Green? She...
GOLF
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digest: Good start for Korda at LPGA Tour finale

Nelly Korda delivered the start she needed with a 6-under 66 that left her two shots out of the lead Thursday and gave her a good start toward winning LPGA Tour player of the year. The $1.5 million prize for winning this week’s CME Group Tour Championship is in range,...
SPORTS
Tennis World Usa

Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko, big challenge

In Naples, Florida, the queens of women's golf from 18 to 21 November compete in the CME Group Tour Championship, the last act of the LPGA Tour 2021. Virtually all the best projects of the top American circuit will be present on the Tiburón Golf Club course. The stakes are...
NAPLES, FL
Times Daily

Jin Young Ko delivers big finish to win LPGA player of year

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — The stakes were high and the odds would have seemed long to anyone but Jin Young Ko. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
GOLF

