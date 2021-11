SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Terrell Brown Jr. scored 32 points, his career high, and the UW Huskies defeated South Dakota State 87-76 on Tuesday night in the Crossover Classic. Brown, in his first season with the Huskies after transferring from Arizona, topped the 31 points he scored four times two seasons ago when he played for Seattle. He made 13 of 18 shots and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

