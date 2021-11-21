ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville Outlasts Washington in Road Opener

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Kianna Smith and Liz Dixon each scored 13 points for No. 10 Louisville, which beat Washington 61-53 on Saturday.

The Cardinals (3-1) led by as much as 16 late in the third quarter, but had to hold off a late charge by the Huskies to win their third straight.

Haley Van Dyke scored 15 points and had seven rebounds for Washington (2-1), and Alexis Whitfield came off the bench for 10 points.

Haley Van Lith made a pair of free throws with 2:42 left to stop the Huskies’ 11-0 run that had cut Louisville’s lead to 54-51. Emily Engstler then hit a turnaround jumper with 1:52 left for a 58-51 lead that Washington couldn’t erase. Van Lith finished with 11 points.

The Cardinals trailed by five early because of cold shooting, missing 12 of their first 18 shots and were 0 of 3 from the 3-point line.

Louisville forced five of Washington’s 14 first-half turnovers over less than three minutes. Then Smith hit the team’s first 3 with 4:10 left in the half to break a 19-all tie and start a 14-4 run.

Louisville led 52-36 with 3:10 to go, but the Huskies rallied to cut the lead to 54-51. Mykasa Robinson and Smith hit three free throws to finish the game.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: Coach Jeff Walz improved to 14-4 against the Pac-12, but his team hasn’t had much fun against the conference this year after starting the season with a 61-59 overtime loss to No. 11 Arizona.

Washington: Until new coach Tara Langley finds a solution at point guard, something that may not happen this season, the turnovers will continue to cost Washington games. Louisville scored 17 points off turnovers.

UP NEXT

Louisville: At Cal Poly on Tuesday.

Washington: Plays VCU at the Goombay Splash tournament in the Bahamas on Thursday.

Photo of Jeff Walz and Louisville Players: Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports)

LouisvilleReport

Louisville Cruises Past Cal Poly for Third Straight Win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Liz Dixon scored 15 points and No. 10 Louisville rolled in its first visit to California in seven years with a 72-32 rout of Cal Poly on Tuesday night. The reason for Louisville's first game in California since 2014 was Kianna Smith, whose father, John Smith, is the head men's basketball coach at Cal Poly.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Bentley, Avery Preparing for Emotional Final Game at Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's hardly a shock to say that Louisville's upcoming matchup against Kentucky means more than most other games. It's a chance to hand your hated rival a loss to help continue on their downward trend in the latter half of the season. It's also an opportunity for them to continue their recently generated momentum into the bowl game, and into the offseason.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Cole Bentley, C.J. Avery, Bryan Brown Preview Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Behind a career performance from Malik Cunningham, Louisville (6-5, 4-4 ACC) wrapped up conference play in style, delivering a beatdown of Duke in their final road game of the regular season. Next up, the Cardinals will be returning home for their annual rivalry game against Kentucky (8-3,...
KENTUCKY STATE
LouisvilleReport

Malik Williams Adjusting to Post-Injury 'Reality'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Over the last two years, Malik Williams has had a rough go when it comes to injuries. Before the start of the 2019-20 season, the Louisville forward/center developed a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, and had to have a screw inserted. Later that season against Florida State in February of 2020, he would also suffer a left high ankle sprain.
NBA
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Men's Basketball to Host Bellarmine in 2022, 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program will host Bellarmine at the KFC Yum! Center for a regular season matchup during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, the university announced Monday. The move comes after Bellarmine's cooperation with Louisville to ensure that the Cardinals' volleyball team - who is currently...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Person
Jeff Walz
LouisvilleReport

Louisville's Malik Cunningham Named ACC Quarterback of the Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville redshirt junior quarterback Malik Cunningham has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Quarterback of the Week, the league announced on Monday. Cunningham is the fourth Cardinal this season to win ACC Player of the Week honors. Cornerback Kei'Trel Clark was named Co-Defensive Back of the Week (9/13), offensive guard Caleb Chandler was named Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week (10/25) and wide receiver Ahmari Huggins Bruce was named Co-Rookie of the Week (11/15).
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. Duke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Behind a career performance from Malik Cunningham, Louisville wrapped up ACC play in style, delivering a beatdown of Duke in Durham, N.C. Before we close the book on the game and transition to the Battle of the Bluegrass against Kentucky, I wanted to provide some closing thoughts and observations from the game:
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of back-to-back blowout victories, the Louisville football program is returning home for their regular season finale, taking on Kentucky in the annual Battle for the Governor's Cup. Here are the depth charts for both the Cardinals and Wildcats:. Louisville (6-5, 4-4 ACC) Offense. Quarterback.
KENTUCKY STATE
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Opens as Two-Point Home Favorite vs. Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of back-to-back lopsided wins, oddsmakers have tabbed Louisville as a slight favorite in their upcoming rivalry matchup with Kentucky. According to Circa Sports, the Cardinals have opened up as a -2.0 favorite to the visiting Wildcats. The over/under for the Battle of the Bluegrass has been set at 56.5.
KENTUCKY STATE
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Holds Off Detroit Mercy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Wrapping up their four-game home-stand to open the 2021-22 season, the Louisville men's basketball program welcomed Detroit Mercy to the KFC Yum! Center, and held them off just long enough to come out on top with a 73-67 victory Saturday. With the score tied at 67 with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Watch: Mason Faulkner, Kahil Fennell Preview Detroit Mercy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After putting forth a pair of disjointed performances to start the season, one of which included an upset loss to Furman in overtime, Louisville looked much more efficient against Navy, coming out on top 77-60. It was a game where the ball movement on offense was much more fluid, the defensive effort was a lot more active, and one that started to show the product that the Cardinals can put together.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
