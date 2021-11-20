ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
English Dub Season Review: I’m Standing on a Million Lives Season Two

By Ben Schmidt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second season of I’m Standing on a Million Lives. Two new party members get introduced and Yusuke has to face the fact that the people of this world are real. He can’t hide behind the fact that he thinks the world is a video game anymore. Will he still be...

