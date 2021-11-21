Panthers defense sack Leathernecks 12 times for new single game record

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Oscar Smith got its quest for back-to-back state titles off to a good start on Thursday night. Ethan Vasko passed for nine touchdowns and rushed for an additional score to lead Oscar Smith past Cosby, 77-7 in the opening round of the Region 6A playoffs. Vasko's 10 touchdowns set a new state record, with the nine passing scores tying the VHSL high-water mark. The Tigers move to 9-1 on the season and will face the winner of Thomas Dale and James River in round two next week.
