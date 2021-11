True to its reputation abroad, if possibly no longer in the eyes of its citizens, Germany is well on the way to smoothly acquiring a new government. With scarcely a wave being made, the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats have concluded an agreement that paves the way for Germany’s first three-way coalition government for nearly 70 years. Subject to the – likely – approval of the parties’ members, the post-Angela Merkel era begins early next month.

