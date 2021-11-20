Los Angeles Rams Roster Overview: Post-Week 10

There isn't a true midpoint in the season since the NFL added an extra week, but as the Rams sit with a 7-2 record entering Week 10, here are the team's 2021 midseason awards. There's been an abundance of players who've delivered in key moments for the Rams this season, but none have brought more value to the team than what Stafford has provided. The offense no longer is limited in what it's capable of achieving. In fact, almost to a fault at times, the Rams have gotten to pass dependent. Nonetheless, Stafford is unequivocally the team MVP, ranking first in passing yards (2,771), second in touchdowns (23) and first in QBR (69.7) among qualified quarterbacks. Stafford has been just as good – if not better – than perhaps what the team could have envisioned when they pulled off the blockbuster trade this offseason, and the Rams will continue to go as far as his contributions take them down the stretch.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO