Sixers' Two-Way Guard Grant Riller Recovers From Knee Surgery

Grant Riller's debut season with the Philadelphia 76ers' organization hasn't gone as planned. After the second-year guard spent training camp with the Sixers, he looked forward to making his debut with the team during the preseason. Unfortunately, after one game, Riller was out with a knee injury.

The young guard was diagnosed with a torn meniscus officially. Once he got a diagnosis, Riller opted to undergo surgery, ending his preseason. Since then, Riller's been rehabbing and preparing for his return to the court.

As expected, he missed the start of the Sixers' regular season. He also missed Philly's G League affiliate the Delaware Blue Coats' season debut two weeks ago as well. At this point, though, Riller is healthy and getting back to action.

On Saturday, a Sixers official confirmed that Riller has recovered from his knee surgery. Therefore, when the Delaware Blue Coats took on the College Park Skyhawks on Friday night, Riller was in the rotation.

As expected, Riller wasn't in Delaware's starting lineup. Considering he's missed all of training camp and the first few games, the Blue Coats are easing the 24-year-old guard back into the swing of things and trotted him out on the court for a little over eight minutes off the bench on Friday night.

He didn't get too many scoring opportunities during his limited time on Friday. As he took just three shots from the field, Riller drained one shot for two points. He also collected three assists and a rebound in the Blue Coats' victory over College Park.

Although he didn't play much on Friday night, Riller will likely see his minutes increase as he gets back into shape after spending so much time away from the court.

