I am sure you have heard what the definition of insanity is several times in the past. When you do the same thing over and over again but expect a different result, people are going to look at you funny. That is probably how a large portion of Steelers fans feel about rookie LT Dan Moore Jr., who has so far had an up-and-down showing in 2021 after being thrust into the starting lineup with OT Zach Banner starting the season on IR. Since Banner’s return, Moore and Chukwuma Okorafor have manned the starting tackle spots, leaving Banner a game day inactive. HC Mike Tomlin stated this move was done to “put the best five out there we think can help us win that week.”

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO