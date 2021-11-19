SULPHUR GRAPH

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Santa Toy Drive will be held 7 a.m.-7...

www.ssnewstelegram.com

ssnewstelegram.com

Golden Agers Gift Tree now up at Senior Center

The annual Golden Agers Gift Tree is back this holiday giving season, opening the door for local residents to “adopt” a senior citizen for Christmas. Homebound seniors were asked to make a wish list of some things they would like to receive for Christmas this year, and for interested volunteers, they can do to the tree in the Senior Citizens Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and pick a name off the tree.
GOLDEN, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Care Help of Sulphur receives $25,000 grant

Since United Way of Southwest Louisiana provided a grant to Business and Workforce Recovery Solutions earlier this year to help small businesses, nonprofits, their workers, and families with COVID relief and disaster recovery, success stories have continued to roll in. “We’re proud to announce another grant award received in our...
SULPHUR, LA
honknews.com

Stimulus Check for Parents, Caregivers to Arrive After Thanksgiving

Americans With Additional Parenting and Caregiving Costs Will Receive Another Stimulus Check. Many American families are still asking for financial assistance from the federal government. This is why it is not surprising that the push for the fourth stimulus check remains apparent. But, officials have yet to make definitive comments...
POLITICS
#Sulphur#Toys#Charity#The Blue Santa Toy Drive
KSST Radio

Shoe Sensation Sulphur Springs Grand Opening

Shoe Sensation Sulphur Springs is set for their Grand Opening Friday November 19th, 2021. KSST will be doing a live remote from their Mocking Bird Ln location on Saturday from 10AM to 1PM. Store Manager George says they are soft open right now, and will continue to serve customers through...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Today is Saturday, November 20

Today is National Child's Day, National Peanut Butter Fudge Day and National Adoption Day among others. ■ A COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic will be held Dec. 11 at the MLK Drive Church of Christ 10 a.m.-1 p.m. All vaccines will be available. For questions, please call Bro. Hynson at 903-348-5031 or Bro. Barnes at 321-266-3226.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
WJHL

Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department holding Christmas tree sale

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the 17th year in a row, the Sulphur Springs Fire Department is offering Christmas trees for sale to the public. The department will be selling Fraser fir trees, wreaths, and live balled and burlap Norway Spruce trees. The department states that trees will be cut and trimmed to the customers […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
ssnewstelegram.com

Happy Thanksgiving!

Phone | 903-885-8663 Email | dave@ssnewstelegram.com Wow! It’s hard to believe that 2021 is almost over. It seems like yesterday we were all complaining about 2020 and now we’re quickly approaching 2022. It seems the older we get, the faster time flies. I’ve learned to appreciate every moment in my life and appreciate all that God has given me and these are just some of the things I’m thankful for:
FESTIVAL
ssnewstelegram.com

Make it to the table this holiday

This Thanksgiving holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program to make sure you make it to the Thanksgiving table. With the Thanksgiving holiday kicking off a very merry time of year, it’s essential to take some time to remember that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. If your plans to celebrate include alcohol, plan for a sober driver. You may have heard of the popular trend during the Thanksgiving holiday, “Blackout Wednesday,” which occurs on the eve of Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, this trend encourages the heavy consumption of alcohol, which is why we’re working hard to keep drunk drivers off the roads.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Sulphur residents celebrate with annual community Thanksgiving dinner

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual community Thanksgiving dinner sponsored by the Lions Club and the City of Sulphur took place this morning. “That’s what I’m grateful for this year, all the awesome things that God has done for our senior center, and our senior citizens of Sulphur,” said Barbara Matthews.
SULPHUR, LA
ssnewstelegram.com

Ribbon Cutting

Masterpiece Ultrasound Boutique hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 468 Shannon Road West. Please welcome this new baby and mom full-service boutique to the business community. Courtesy/HCCC.
HEALTH
ssnewstelegram.com

Heritage Park holiday event set Saturday

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns, Heritage Park’s Christmas in the Park is back this year with its magical lights and historical sights open to visitors Saturday and next Saturday. “The blacksmith shop is alive with the glow of metal and the sparks of burning coal as...
POLITICS
ssnewstelegram.com

Support your local businesses this week

Here is wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving! It’s hard to believe that 2021 is almost over. I hope you enjoy the holiday with family and friends – and then hit our local stores on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Check out our website on Wednesday (or after) to see...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
The Shawnee News-Star

Letters to the editor: Nov. 27-28

Small Business Saturday Supports Oklahoma Communities. With the celebration of Thanksgiving, the craziness of Black Friday, and the local flavor provided by Small Business Saturday, it is important to remember why Small Business Saturday is a critical day for the Oklahoma community you call home. Consider what gives a community...
SMALL BUSINESS
Times-News

Be thankful for family and blessings: Sayed

You will be reading this article during the Thanksgiving weekend. It is a holiday that has a lot of significance in the American story. But it also is a story of the moment when people realized and did acknowledge the blessings they were given. I am not going to go in the roots and origins of this holiday and will not argue about those who started it and what was their intentions. Because none of that is going to...
BURLINGTON, NC

