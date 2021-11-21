ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse’s stale, predictable offense stalls at NC State (Brent Axe’s quick takes)

By Brent Axe
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team slipped below the...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. VCU

Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 67-55 loss to Virginia Commonwealth on Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse vs. VCU box score by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Syracuse can’t score, can’t guard VCU...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Syracuse.com

Syracuse hospital fires 45 workers for refusing vaccination; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 23)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 36; Low: 25. Mostly cloudy, snow showers. See the 5-day forecast. 1981 RAPE CONVICTION AT HEART OF ALICE SEBOLD MEMOIR THROWN OUT: A 40-year-old rape conviction at the center of a memoir by award-winning author and Syracuse University alumnus Alice Sebold was overturned by a judge Monday. The extraordinary reversal came after Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick sided with two defense lawyers, who had asked for the dismissal based on serious flaws in the 1981 rape prosecution in Syracuse. When the judge officially cleared Anthony Broadwater (above) of the conviction, the 61-year-old man shook with emotion, sobbing as his head fell into his hands. Sebold, a renowned author, began her career in 1999 with “Lucky,” a haunting memoir about her rape as a freshman at Syracuse University.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Stalls#American Football
Syracuse.com

McMahon: No need for Covid mandates in Onondaga County - yet (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 24)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 44; Low: 33. More flurries this weekend. See the 5-day forecast. ANOTHER HIDDEN GEM IN CNY: What once was Southwood Elementary School is now School & Vine Kitchen and Bar, where you can learn about good food like these housemade Kettle Chips. See more photos and menu highlights. (Charlie Miller photo)
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
46K+
Followers
35K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy