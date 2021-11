63-year-old John Allen Bakkendrup Andersen went to the arms of his Savior on Friday, November 5, 2021. Allen was born in Sierra Madre, California, to John and Jessie Andersen. Sister Denise joined the family two years later and the family settled in Glendora, California. Allen attended Charter Oak High School...

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO