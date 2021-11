Tehachapi Christian Store, 108 E. Tehachapi Blvd., will be open on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. Please join us for a Thanksgiving potluck feast and fellowship. Whether you’re feeling isolated or if you have nowhere to go for the holiday, this is your place! If you feel led to bring food for the potluck, please do. If you just want to stop by and join in, please do! We want everyone to feel welcome and cared for. We’re here to serve you, and our community. The Thanksgiving meal will begin at or around noon on Thanksgiving Day and will continue until we close the store at 5 p.m. We hope to see you there. God bless you!

