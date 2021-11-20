ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Cerebral injuries in neonatal encephalopathy treated with hypothermia: French LyTONEPAL cohort

By Jonathan Beck
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHypothermia is widely used for infants with hypoxic"“ischemic neonatal encephalopathy but its impact remains poorly described at a population level. We aimed to describe brain imaging in infants born at â‰¥36 weeks' gestation, with moderate/severe encephalopathy treated with hypothermia. Methods. Descriptive analysis of brain MRI and discharge neurological examination...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Cerebral and systemic hemodynamic effect of recurring seizures

The increase in neuronal activity induced by a single seizure is supported by a rise in the cerebral blood flow and tissue oxygenation, a mechanism called neurovascular coupling (NVC). Whether cerebral and systemic hemodynamics are able to match neuronal activity during recurring seizures is unclear, as data from rodent models are at odds with human studies. In order to clarify this issue, we used an invasive brain and systemic monitoring to study the effects of chemically induced non-convulsive seizures in sheep. Despite an increase in neuronal activity as seizures repeat (Spearman's Ï coefficient 0.31, P"‰<"‰0.001), ictal variations of cerebral blood flow remained stable while it progressively increased in the inter-ictal intervals (Ï"‰="‰0.06, P"‰="‰0.44 and Ï"‰="‰0.22; P"‰="‰0.008). We also observed a progressive reduction in the inter-ictal brain tissue oxygenation (Ï"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.18; P"‰="‰0.04), suggesting that NVC was unable to compensate for the metabolic demand of these closely repeating seizures. At the systemic level, there was a progressive reduction in blood pressure and a progressive rise in cardiac output (Ï"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.22; P"‰="‰0.01 and Ï"‰="‰0.22; P"‰="‰0.01, respectively), suggesting seizure-induced autonomic dysfunction.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 transmission across age groups in France and implications for control

The shielding of older individuals has been proposed to limit COVID-19 hospitalizations while relaxing general social distancing in the absence of vaccines. Evaluating such approaches requires a deep understanding of transmission dynamics across ages. Here, we use detailed age-specific case and hospitalization data to model the rebound in the French epidemic in summer 2020, characterize age-specific transmission dynamics and critically evaluate different age-targeted intervention measures in the absence of vaccines. We find that while the rebound started in young adults, it reached individuals aged â‰¥80"‰y.o. after 4 weeks, despite substantial contact reductions, indicating substantial transmission flows across ages. We derive the contribution of each age group to transmission. While shielding older individuals reduces mortality, it is insufficient to allow major relaxations of social distancing. When the epidemic remains manageable (R close to 1), targeting those most contributing to transmission is better than shielding at-risk individuals. Pandemic control requires an effort from all age groups.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Infarct growth precedes cerebral thrombosis following experimental stroke in mice

Ischemic stroke is among the leading causes of disability and death worldwide. In acute ischemic stroke, successful recanalization of occluded vessels is the primary therapeutic aim, but even if it is achieved, not all patients benefit. Although blockade of platelet aggregation did not prevent infarct progression, cerebral thrombosis as cause of secondary infarct growth has remained a matter of debate. As cerebral thrombi are frequently observed after experimental stroke, a thrombus-induced impairment of the brain microcirculation is considered to contribute to tissue damage. Here, we combine the model of transient middle cerebral artery occlusion (tMCAO) with light sheet fluorescence microscopy and immunohistochemistry of brain slices to investigate the kinetics of thrombus formation and infarct progression. Our data reveal that tissue damage already peaks after 8Â h of reperfusion following 60Â min MCAO, while cerebral thrombi are only observed at later time points. Thus, cerebral thrombosis is not causative for secondary infarct growth during ischemic stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neonates#Neonatal Encephalopathy#French#Mri#Ci#Wm#Nct02676063#Lytonepal
BBC

The ‘cocaine collectors’ retrieving smuggled drugs in Rotterdam

As the volume of cocaine trafficked into the Netherlands through the port city of Rotterdam increases, so too does the number of young men employed by criminal gangs to retrieve the drugs from among freight arriving from Latin America. The BBC has had a rare glimpse into the dangerous work of these so-called "cocaine collectors" who provide a vital link in the European narcotics supply chain.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nature.com

Clinical and molecular characterization of a large cohort of childhood onset hereditary spastic paraplegias

The present study aimed to characterize clinical and molecular data of a large cohort of subjects with childhood-onset hereditary spastic paraplegias (HSPs). A multicenter historical cohort was performed at five centers in Brazil, in which probands and affected relatives' data from consecutive families with childhood-onset HSP (onset"‰<"‰12Â years-old) were reviewed from 2011 to 2020. One hundred and six individuals (83 families) with suspicion of childhood-onset HSP were evaluated, being 68 (50 families) with solved genetic diagnosis, 6 (5 families) with candidate variants in HSP-related genes and 32 (28 families) with unsolved genetic diagnosis. The most common childhood-onset subtype was SPG4, 11/50 (22%) families with solved genetic diagnosis; followed by SPG3A, 8/50 (16%). Missense pathogenic variants in SPAST were found in 54.5% of probands, favoring the association of this type of variant to childhood-onset SPG4. Survival curves to major handicap and cross-sectional Spastic Paraplegia Rating Scale progressions confirmed the slow neurological deterioration in SPG4 and SPG3A. Most common complicating features and twenty variants not previously described in HSP-related genes were reported. These results are fundamental to understand the molecular and clinical epidemiology of childhood-onset HSP, which might help on differential diagnosis, patient care and guiding future collaborative trials for these rare diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Action spectrum of phototherapy in hyperbilirubinemic neonates

Phototherapy with blue light matching plasma absorption spectrum of the bilirubin"“albumin complex with peak at 460"‰nm is standard treatment of neonatal hyperbilirubinemia. Aim. To demonstrate clinically the action (efficacy) spectrum of phototherapy in hyperbilirubinemic neonates, through determination of the fraction of total serum bilirubin (TSB) decreased by phototherapy with peak...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Differences in characteristics between people with tinnitus that seek help and that do not

Knowledge on characteristics of people that seek help for tinnitus is scarce. The primary objective of this study was to describe differences in characteristics between people with tinnitus that seek help compared to those who do not seek help. Next, we described differences in characteristics between those with and without tinnitus. In this cross-sectional study, we sent a questionnaire on characteristics in different domains; demographic, tinnitus-specific, general- and psychological health, auditory and noise- and substance behaviour. We assessed if participants had sought help or planned to seek help for tinnitus. Tinnitus distress was defined with the Tinnitus Functional Index. Differences between groups (help seeking: yes/no, tinnitus: yes/no) were described. 932 people took part in our survey. Two hundred and sixteen participants were defined as having tinnitus (23.2%). Seventy-three of those sought or planned to seek help. A constant tinnitus pattern, a varying tinnitus loudness, and hearing loss, were described more frequently in help seekers. Help seekers reported higher TFI scores. Differences between help seekers and people not seeking help were mainly identified in tinnitus- and audiological characteristics. These outcomes might function as a foundation to explore the heterogeneity in tinnitus patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Thermal dynamics and electronic temperature waves in layered correlated materials

Understanding the mechanism of heat transfer in nanoscale devices remains one of the greatest intellectual challenges in the field of thermal dynamics, by far the most relevant under an applicative standpoint. When thermal dynamics is confined to the nanoscale, the characteristic timescales become ultrafast, engendering the failure of the common description of energy propagation and paving the way to unconventional phenomena such as wave-like temperature propagation. Here, we explore layered strongly correlated materials as a platform to identify and control unconventional electronic heat transfer phenomena. We demonstrate that these systems can be tailored to sustain a wide spectrum of electronic heat transport regimes, ranging from ballistic, to hydrodynamic all the way to diffusive. Within the hydrodynamic regime, wave-like temperature oscillations are predicted up to room temperature. The interaction strength can be exploited as a knob to control the dynamics of temperature waves as well as the onset of different thermal transport regimes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Antioxidant status in relation to heavy metals induced oxidative stress in patients with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS)

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a global health concern for women of reproductive age, as 6.5% of women worldwide are affected by this syndrome. PCOS is marked by hyperandrogenism, anovulation, menstrual abnormalities, and polycystic ovaries. Metals such as arsenic, cadmium, lead and mercury are considered to be systemic toxicants/human carcinogens and seem to have devastating effects on humans, even at minimal exposures. One of the probable aetiological factors for PCOS has been identified as oxidative stress. In view of the probable associations among oxidative stress, metal toxicity and PCOS, the present study examined the role of heavy metals in the generation of oxidative stress among females. This prospective study included 106 women (56 women diagnosed with PCOS and 50 women who were not diagnosed with PCOS as control women). There were no significant differences in the sociodemographic characteristics between the two groups except for the irregularity of menses and the presence of acne. The serum As, Cd, Pb, and Hg levels increased and the serum glutathione (GSH) and superoxide dismutase (SOD) levels diminished significantly in the PCOS group compared to the control group at P"‰<"‰0.001. The SOD levels were negatively correlated with the As and Pb levels at P"‰<"‰0.05. Additionally, the PCOS group exhibited a strong negative correlation between the GSH and As levels (P"‰<"‰0.01), GSH and Pb levels (P"‰<"‰0.05) and GSH and Hg levels (P"‰<"‰0.01). Furthermore, the As levels were positively correlated with increased levels of Cd, Pb and Hg among PCOS women. Significant positive correlations were observed between Pb and Cd and between Cd and Hg at P"‰<"‰0.001. The outcome of the study provides clear insight into the role of metal-induced oxidative stress, which plays a vital role in the pathophysiology underlying PCOS and suggests the use of these markers as prognostic tools to reduce the consequences of high-risk exposure to these metals among females.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy