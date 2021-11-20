The imperfect science of neonatal sepsis

The incidence of neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), the withdrawal in the neonate secondary to prenatal opioid exposure, has increased dramatically due to the worldwide rise in opioid use.1 The expression of NAS is highly variable and it is difficult to predict which neonates will require pharmacologic treatment and a prolonged hospital stay. This has highlighted the urgent need to improve diagnostic criteria and management of NAS. Serious questions have been raised about the tools used to diagnose NAS and the appropriate use of pharmacologic treatments. Complicating this issue is the fact that most pregnant women with maternal opioid use disorder (MOUD) often use other substances in addition to an opioid (e.g., nicotine, marijuana, etc.). The high rates of psychiatric co-morbidities in these women can also affect NAS.2,3,4 Pregnant women with MOUD who have depression and/or anxiety disorders are often treated with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors or serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, which can on their own cause clinical signs that lead to a diagnosis of NAS.5 Together, these two classes of drugs are known as SRIs. In a study of >200,000 pregnant women taking a prescription opioid, the concurrent use of antidepressants, gabapentin, benzodiazepines, and antipsychotics increased the frequency and severity of NAS.6.

