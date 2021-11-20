ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The imperfect science of neonatal sepsis

By Dustin D. Flannery
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Neonatal clinicians have long debated how to define neonatal sepsis, a condition-however it is defined-that is a significant cause of neonatal morbidity and mortality worldwide.1,2 There are compelling reasons for defining sepsis in any population. First, accurate longitudinal and comparative sepsis surveillance requires a reproducible definition that can be applied across...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Disarray in the perinatal management of neonatal abstinence syndrome

The incidence of neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), the withdrawal in the neonate secondary to prenatal opioid exposure, has increased dramatically due to the worldwide rise in opioid use.1 The expression of NAS is highly variable and it is difficult to predict which neonates will require pharmacologic treatment and a prolonged hospital stay. This has highlighted the urgent need to improve diagnostic criteria and management of NAS. Serious questions have been raised about the tools used to diagnose NAS and the appropriate use of pharmacologic treatments. Complicating this issue is the fact that most pregnant women with maternal opioid use disorder (MOUD) often use other substances in addition to an opioid (e.g., nicotine, marijuana, etc.). The high rates of psychiatric co-morbidities in these women can also affect NAS.2,3,4 Pregnant women with MOUD who have depression and/or anxiety disorders are often treated with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors or serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors, which can on their own cause clinical signs that lead to a diagnosis of NAS.5 Together, these two classes of drugs are known as SRIs. In a study of >200,000 pregnant women taking a prescription opioid, the concurrent use of antidepressants, gabapentin, benzodiazepines, and antipsychotics increased the frequency and severity of NAS.6.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Correction to: Clonidine for sedation in infants during therapeutic hypothermia with neonatal encephalopathy: pilot study

The section "Competing interests" has been corrected. It reads:Â CKKL has no competing interest. (please use the correct version from update 1151) The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Estelle B. Gauda, Raul Chavez-Valdez. Division of Neonatology, Department of Pediatrics, The Hospital for Sick Children, University of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nature.com

Plasma virome and the risk of blood-borne infection in persons with substance use disorder

There is an urgent need for innovative methods to reduce transmission of bloodborne pathogens like HIV and HCV among people who inject drugs (PWID). We investigate if PWID who acquire non-pathogenic bloodborne viruses like anelloviruses and pegiviruses might be at greater risk of acquiring a bloodborne pathogen. PWID who later acquire HCV accumulate more non-pathogenic viruses in plasma than matched controls who do not acquire HCV infection. Additionally, phylogenetic analysis of those non-pathogenic virus sequences reveals drug use networks. Here we find first in Baltimore and confirm in San Francisco that the accumulation of non-pathogenic viruses in PWID is a harbinger for subsequent acquisition of pathogenic viruses, knowledge that may guide the prioritization of the public health resources to combat HIV and HCV.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neonatal Sepsis#Lancet#Microbiologic
Nature.com

Risk factors for hospital readmission among infants with prolonged neonatal intensive care stays

To assess risk factors associated with 30-day hospital readmission after a prolonged neonatal intensive care stay. Retrospective analysis of 57,035 infants discharged >14 days from the NICU between 2013 and 2016. Primary outcome was 30-day, all-cause hospital readmission. Adjusted likelihood of readmission accounting for demographic and clinical characteristics, including chronic conditions was also estimated.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The outcomes of acute myocardial infarction patients comorbidity with hypertension and hyperhomocysteinemia

This study investigated the outcomes and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs) incurred by acute myocardial infarction (AMI) patients comorbiding with hypertension and hyperhomocysteinemia (HHcy) during hospitalization and 1-year follow-up. 648 consecutive AMI patients were divided into four categories: (1) hypertension with Hcy"‰â‰¥"‰15Â Âµmol/L; (2) hypertension with Hcy"‰<"‰15Â Âµmol/L; (3) no-hypertension with Hcy"‰â‰¥"‰15Â Âµmol/L; (4) no-hypertension with Hcy"‰<"‰15Â Âµmol/L. Information taken from these case files included gender, past medical history, vital signs, laboratory examination, electrocardiogram, coronary angiography, cardiac ultrasound, and medicine treatment. The primary endpoints were duration of coronary care units (CCU) stay, duration of in-hospital stay, and MACEs during follow-up. Our data show that hypertension and HHcy have a synergistic effect in AMI patients, AMI comorbiding with hypertension and HHcy patients had more severe multi-coronary artery disease and more frequent non-culprit coronary lesions complete clogging, had a higher prevalence of pro-brain natriuretic peptide, and significant decreases in the left ventricular ejection fraction. These patients had significant increases in the duration of CCU stay and in-hospital stay, had significant increase in the rate of MACEs, had significant decreases in the survival rate during follow-up.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Vitamin Can Quadruple Weight Loss, Study Finds

As many as 40 percent of the population have a vitamin D deficiency. Taking vitamin D supplements is linked to losing four times as much weight, research finds. People who took a vitamin D supplement also doubled the number of inches by which they reduced their waistlines. As many as...
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink That Ages You Faster, Says Science

Since time immemorial, people have been trying to find the proverbial fountain of youth—and the pursuit for an ageless appearance along with a longer, healthier life remains a major goal for countless people today. While anti-aging creams and devices, supplements that promise greater longevity, and diets that claim to turn...
SCIENCE
survivornet.com

Gutsy Girl, 5, Insists Her Aches, Fatigue, And Struggle To Walk Are Not ‘Growing Pains,’ Gets Stage IV Neuroblastoma Diagnosis Days Before Christmas

A brave little girl is battling a very big disease that almost went undetected after doctors initially misdiagnosed her symptoms. Charlotte “Charlie” West, 5, experienced months of exhaustion and pain that doctors insisted were just “growing pains” before learning she had stage IV neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body.
CANCER
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sentinel

5 signs that could alert you that you have a lack of vitamin D

The vitamin D is a nutrient essential for people, mainly due to the important functions it fulfills in the organism. It was key to the health of the bones , development of a muscle physique and a correct functioning of the immune system , among other things. In addition, experts...
HEALTH
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospitals temporarily, permanently closing services because of staffing shortages

Five hospitals recently announced they are temporarily or permanently closing services as staffing problems persist during the COVID-19 pandemic:. Mount Sinai South Nassau said it is temporarily closing the freestanding Long Beach (N.Y.) Emergency Department beginning Nov. 22 because of nursing staff shortages caused by the state COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy