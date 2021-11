Colgate missed their first dozen three-point attempts, then could not be stopped from long range, hitting 18-of-31 from deep the rest of the way, including one against the shot clock in the final minute to close out a 100-85 win at Syracuse Saturday night. The Orange (2-1) held a 17-2 lead before the game was five minutes old, then were buried in an avalanche of treys.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO