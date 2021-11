Anthony "Methodz" Zinni officially parted with the Toronto Ultra, eight months after being moved to the bench. "Thank you Toronto. Thank you to Ultra, their staff, my former teammates, and most importantly, the fans & supporters who had my back every step of the way," Methodz tweeted. "I'm going to miss your city more than you know and I couldn't be more grateful for my experience up North. Until next time"

