The top-ranked Middlebury field hockey team advanced into the third round of the NCAA Tournament, as the Panthers collected a 5-1 triumph over Endicott on Saturday in the first meeting between the two programs. Middlebury (19-0) advances to Sunday's regional final at 1:00 p.m. where the team will face #7 Tufts for the second time this season. The Gulls capped their season at 14-7. The victory extended a pair of winning streaks for the Panthers, as they have won 27-straight games overall and the last 46 contests played on Kohn Field.

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 11 DAYS AGO