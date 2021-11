No amount of rain could damper the Northport field hockey team’s parade toward a state title. Northport took a commanding three-goal lead in the Class A state semifinal on Saturday at Centereach High School, but with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter the match was delayed due to inclement weather in the area. The fans were told to go to their cars and the players were sent back to their locker rooms.

NORTHPORT, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO