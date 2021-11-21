ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade, tag match added to WWE NXT

f4wonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo matches have been added to Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT 2.0. NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose will be in action against Cora Jade in a non-title match. Both were part of the show-closing angle on the last episode...

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Results – Raquel Gonzalez Vs. Dakota Kai, Tommaso Ciampa Vents, The Diamond Mine

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. – Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Star Already In Demand

On Thursday evening, WWE released 18 wrestlers in total, including Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened. Bordeaux has a 30-day non-compete clause...
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: WWE Fan Attacks Seth Rollins During WWE Raw

Seth Rollins was jumped by a fan inside the Barclays Center during this week's Monday Night Raw. Rollins was originally scheduled to have a match against Finn Balor, but after cutting a promo about his Survivor Series victory "The Visionary" wound up brawling with the former NXT Champion. Rollins eventually got the better of the scrap and nailed Balor with two Curb Stomps before gloating on the entrance ramp. But as he turned around he was tackled by the fan, who was immediately swarmed by referees.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacy Catanzaro
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Kayden Carter
Person
Mandy Rose
Person
Tommaso Ciampa
Person
Johnny Gargano
Person
Dakota Kai
Person
Io Shirai
ewrestlingnews.com

PHOTO: Ricochet Dating WWE NXT Ring Announcer

WWE SmackDown Superstar Ricochet and WWE NXT 2.0 ring announcer Samantha Irvin are dating in real-life. Ricochet took to Instagram earlier this week and posted a photo of the two of them having a romantic moment in an elevator. Irvin replied in the comments section, saying, “I love you.” Ricochet later replied, saying, “@samanthairvinwwe I love you too.”
WWE
411mania.com

What Happened After WWE Raw Ended

A new report has some details on what happened after Raw went off the air. PWInsider reports that Kevin Owens came back out to attack Big E. and was joined by Austin Theory and Seth Rollins. Soon after, a host of other heels came out and Drew McIntyre led a...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nxt Women#Nxt 2 0#Wargames#Persia Pirotta#North American#Indi Hartwell Persia
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 43 preview, ‘Vieira vs Tate’ predictions

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will battle hot-and-cold division bruiser Ketlen Vieira for the right to stay alive in the 135-pound title chase, courtesy of the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Sat. night (Nov. 20, 2021) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. And like every UFC fight card — both good and bad — we’re here to help decide who wins and who loses tomorrow night in “Sin City.”
UFC
CBS Sports

2021 WWE Survivor Series results, recap, grades: Champion vs. Champion matches steal stacked show

WWE's second-oldest pay-per-view returned on Sunday night when Survivor Series landed in Brooklyn. The show was loaded with showdowns between the top stars of Raw and SmackDown as has become tradition for the marquee event. That included two massive showdowns between top champions as WWE champion Big E clashed with universal champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair taking on Raw women's champion Becky Lynch.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

How WWE Has Changed Monday Night Raw Plans After A Surprise Release

There’s your replacement. WWE has had all kinds of changes taking place over the last few months, mainly in the form of wrestlers being released from the company. That can make for some major shifts in storylines, as the angles still have to continue. It seems that in one case, one wrestler was literally swapped out for another, but now we know how the original plans would have gone.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Seth Rollins Responds To Fan Criticism

Seth Rollins took to Twitter this week and responded to a fan who said the former WWE Champion looks down on the indies. In a now-deleted tweet, a fan named Brian Moore called Rollins out and accused him of looking down on the indies, despite that being where he came from. The fan responded to an old indie match with Rollins, Bryan Danielson and current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.
WWE
ComicBook

Eric Bischoff Gives an Update on Hulk Hogan's Health Status

Hulk Hogan's health struggles has been a topic of concern for wrestling fans over the past few weeks. It started when Brooke Hogan, Hulk's daughter, was on Hollywood Raw and confirmed the WWE Hall of Famer had recently undergone his 25th surgery in the past decade, saying, "So he's had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster, and he got MRSA, so that was like a big thing and we had to go back in and undo it and that was a ton of physical therapy. He's had both of his knees replaced, multiple times, I think twice on both. He's had his hips done. He's had his elbows scoped."
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Longtime WWE Name And NXT Coach Released From WWE

Fare thee well. There are all kinds of stars in WWE, with some of them being bigger names than others. One of the more interesting things to see is how long some wrestlers last, as you might see someone unexpected slip underneath the radar. That can make for some surprises when you don’t realize just how long they have been around, which was the case with a name who is now gone with the company.
WWE
Fightful

Two Matches Set For 11/18/21 WWE NXT UK

Two matches are set for next week's NXT UK. On today's episode of NXT UK, two matches were made for the November 18 episode of NXT UK. Firstly, A-Kid will face Sam Gradwell. Also, the resident NXT tag team of Gallus will be in action next week against Teoman and Rohan Raja. This situation has been building for weeks as Teoman and Rohan Raja try to move up the ranks in the UK.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Ratings Report For 11/9

Tuesday’s live WWE NXT 2.0 episode drew 603,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.43% from last week’s 631,000 viewers. Tuesday’s NXT episode drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is equal with last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. That 0.15 rating represents 195,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 1.51% from the 198,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.
MLB
wrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership and Ratings 11.9.21

Last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw six women tag team action as Toxic Attraction picked up the win over Io Sharai, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. Plus the announcement of the return of NXT War Games next month. The show drew an average of 603k viewers and ranked...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy