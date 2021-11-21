ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Flights delayed at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after firearm discharges at TSA checkpoint

By Lori Aratani
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were temporarily halted Saturday after the accidental discharge of a firearm at a security checkpoint, officials said. According to the Transportation Security Administration, the incident began at about 1:30 p.m. at the airport’s main security checkpoint. The agency said a transportation security officer...

