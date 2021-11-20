More seasonable Sunday with a little rain arriving mainly at night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After the coldest morning since spring in Philadelphia with a low of 28 degrees Tuesday, temperatures are set to rebound significantly for Thanksgiving Day. Afternoon highs will warm nicely into the mid-50s under abundant sunshine. Roads will stay dry Thursday evening for those traveling home from Grandma’s house, but areas of rain will develop overnight, mainly after midnight. Any shower activity wraps up by 7 a.m. to make for a dry Black Friday, but hold on tight to those shopping bags, as whipping winds will prevail through the day. Additionally, on Friday, plan for the arrival of winter-like weather that will settle in for the weekend across the Delaware Valley. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s and wind chills will fall to near freezing by late afternoon. Blustery conditions persist into Small Business Saturday as will the cold conditions. Expect wind chills in the teens across much of Pennsylvania Saturday morning and low 20s across New Jersey and Delaware. By Sunday, we may see our first snowflakes of the season with a chance for rain and snow showers to close out the holiday weekend.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO