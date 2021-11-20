Cyber Security Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Symantec, F5networks, Microsoft

Global automotive towbars market is estimated to reach at a high CAGR of 3.79% during the forecast period (2021-2028). Increasing demand for caravans is propelling the demand for global automotive towbars market. Moreover, Caravanning holidays is one of the most popular pastimes in the world especially in the United States and Europe. For instance, according to The Caravanning Industry Association (CIVD) study, the European caravanning industry registered sales growth amounting to more than 4% in 2019. Collectively, Europe and North America are estimated to account for more than 50% of the total automotive towbar market share in 2020. The adoption of newer technologies and increasing demand for using unpowered trailers and caravans will bolster the growth of the automotive towbar market. Global automotive Retractable Towbar holds XX % of total automotive towbar market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The retractable towbar is widely used in the world due to its advantages such as it is completely invisible in almost every type of car since it is stored behind the bumper and unlike the detachable towbar, not have to dismount this towbar and store it in a different location.

