Consignment Software Market is Going to Boom | Resaleworld, Ricochet, ConsignPro

Global Vibration Control System Market is valued approximately at USD 4.56 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Vibration control system is used in various industries such as automobiles, aerospace and pharmaceuticals. Government initiatives to encourage people to purchase electric vehicles, product innovation and growth of transportation industry are driving the market demand of vibration control system. For instance, under union budget 2019-20, the government of India announced to provide additional income tax deduction of Rs. 1.5 lakh (US$ 2,146) on the interest paid on the loans taken to purchase EVs. Also, in 2020, Hutchinson SA launched new generation of vibration control systems. This launch consisted of two new systems in thermoplastic materials for reducing the weight of vehicles and improve acoustic performance. However, high cost of installation and maintenance may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Furthermore, efforts by market players to produce cost-effective variety of products is expected to boost the demand of vibration control system in the coming years.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO