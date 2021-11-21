ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Sean Tucker Breaks Syracuse Single-Season Rushing Record | ACC Must See Moment

watchstadium.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Tucker’s 17-yard run with 10:30 to go in the second...

watchstadium.com

FingerLakes1.com

Sean Tucker on return to Syracuse next year: ‘I believe a lot I’m going to be here’

Syracuse football running back Sean Tucker has established himself as one of the nation’s top players this fall. The second-year standout from Baltimore set the program’s single-season rushing record at No. 25 North Carolina State on Saturday, breaking a mark held by Joe Morris for 42 years. Earlier in the season, Tucker reeled off seven consecutive 100-yard performances — including a 200-yarder against Boston College — good for another SU record.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

Dino Babers pulled Sean Tucker at Louisville. Then the record-setting RB asked to go back in

After Syracuse football's most disappointing loss of the season, there weren't singular plays or decisions to put under the microscope. The Orange got blown out 41-3 at Louisville in a game that was all but over at halftime. Both SU's offense and defense turned in their worst performances of the year in a contest that presented the program with its first chance to become bowl eligible.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nny360.com

College football: Syracuse’s Tucker breaks rushing mark but Orange still searching for sixth win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sean Tucker broke the Syracuse University football rushing record in bittersweet fashion Saturday. The second-year freshman running back surpassed Joe Morris for the top single-season rushing yardage total in SU history but the Orange suffered a 41-17 Atlantic Coast Conference setback to the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium.
RALEIGH, NC
