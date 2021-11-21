Sean Tucker Breaks Syracuse Single-Season Rushing Record | ACC Must See Moment

Syracuse football running back Sean Tucker has established himself as one of the nation’s top players this fall. The second-year standout from Baltimore set the program’s single-season rushing record at No. 25 North Carolina State on Saturday, breaking a mark held by Joe Morris for 42 years. Earlier in the season, Tucker reeled off seven consecutive 100-yard performances — including a 200-yarder against Boston College — good for another SU record.
After Syracuse football's most disappointing loss of the season, there weren't singular plays or decisions to put under the microscope. The Orange got blown out 41-3 at Louisville in a game that was all but over at halftime. Both SU's offense and defense turned in their worst performances of the year in a contest that presented the program with its first chance to become bowl eligible.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Sean Tucker’s weekly tweet began as a way for him to keep people updated on his high school success. He doesn’t need a tweet to do that anymore. There are national awards lists. Heisman odds. Statistical leaderboards. Broken records. All of them are easily accessible for anyone...
Syracuse football standout Sean Tucker has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation's top running backs. The second-year freshman is 10 games into a record-setting campaign that has seen him sit among the country's most productive offensive players throughout. Heading into...
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sean Tucker broke the Syracuse University football rushing record in bittersweet fashion Saturday. The second-year freshman running back surpassed Joe Morris for the top single-season rushing yardage total in SU history but the Orange suffered a 41-17 Atlantic Coast Conference setback to the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium.
COLUMBUS — Backup Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller has been suspended from the football team following an arrest on suspicion of OVI Friday morning in Columbus, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV. >>Victim identified in deadly crash involving ex-Raider Henry Ruggs in Las Vegas. State troopers confirmed to the...
Lane Kiffin has a coaching gig in the SEC that many would kill for, but apparently he is willing to leave it if a certain job becomes vacant. Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reported on Thursday that Kiffin would be interested in leaving Ole Miss if he had an opportunity to coach at Miami.
Rhett Lathers was a 17-year-old standout football player at Arkansas City High School who was expected to play in the playoffs this weekend. Well, unfortunately, the season has been cut short, because the star football player was killed in a car accident that happened earlier this week. The 17 year...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
You know Ohio State football is doing something right when one of the program’s legends takes to Twitter during a game. Buckeyes legend Cris Carter tuned into ABC on Saturday to catch No. 4 Ohio State battle No. 7 Michigan State. ‘Battle’ probably isn’t the right word. Pure and utter ‘dominance’ is, though.
This coming Saturday, the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans will be in Columbus to take on No. 4 Ohio State in a matchup that will go a long way in determining the Big Ten East champion. Let’s flashback to 2015 when the Spartans used a last-second field goal to shock...
Michael Vick doesn't want to stand in the way of history as Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson takes aim at his quarterback rushing records. "Hell yeah I'm rooting for it," Vick said to TMZ Sports. "It's for the good of the game of football. Records are made to be broken, baby."
During his Zoom conference call with reporters Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about some of the players who were honored on Senior Day and took part in solo runs down the hill prior (...)
Ohio State and Michigan renew their rivalry on Saturday after a year hiatus due to COVID. There will be plenty on the line when they meet. Both teams are 10-1, with Ohio State 8-0 in Big Ten play and Michigan 7-1 in league action. Whoever wins this weekend will be the Big Ten East champion and move on to the conference title game.
It looks like this player doesn't plan to return to Clemson next season. Redshirt sophomore tight end Jaelyn Lay took to Twitter following the Tigers' 48-27 win over No. 10 Wake Forest and thanked (...)
Virginia Tech vs. Miami: The Hurricanes became bowl eligible with a 38-26 victory over the Hokies on Senior Night. It rained for most of the game, but that did not seem to affect the Miami passing attack much.
The Miami Hurricanes bounced back in a big way on Saturday with a 38-26 win over Virginia Tech on Senior Night at Hard Rock. The Miami seniors were carried off the rain soaked field in a great sendoff for a group of guys
Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
Former LSU defensive back Eli Ricks jumped in to the transfer portal this week and said he already has four schools on his short list. Ricks is one of the nation’s top cover corners and is No. 1 rated player in 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He was a freshman All-American for the Tigers but various injuries including a shoulder that just required surgery, cut short his sophomore season.
If Bryce Young wins the Heisman Trophy, Saturday’s game against Arkansas may be referred to as the Alabama quarterback’s “Heisman moment.”. In the second half, Young went over the 484-yardage mark as a passer, a record that previously belonged to Scott Hunter in 1969 against Auburn. Mac Jones came 20 yards shy of Hunter’s mark in the national championship game against Ohio State.
