The Girls Basketball Team hosted Edinburgh on Friday night. The Bears led 12-11 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to five points at the half leading 26-21. After a back and forth third quarter, the Golden Bears took control of the game and was up 50-38 with four minutes left to play. The final score ended up at 57-48 and moved the varsity to 2-1 on the year. Kylee Edwards scored a team high 27 points. Abby Brenner scored 7 points, Ava Wilson, Madison Bassett, and Ella Johnson all scored 6 points, while Madison Phares scored 5 points. The JV won and moved to 3-0 on the year.

9 DAYS AGO