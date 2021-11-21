ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funimation Announces English Dub Premiere For Talentless Nana

By John Schwarz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunimation has announced a November 21st drop date for all thirteen English dubbed episodes of Talentless Nana. The series was animated by Bridge and directed by Shinji Ishihira, with Fumihiko Shimo handling...

Related
Anime News Network

Funimation Reveals English Dub Cast for Otherside Picnic Anime

Funimation announced on Sunday that it will stream an English dub of the television anime of Iori Miyazawa's Otherside Picnic (Urasekai Picnic) science-fiction yuri novel series starting on Monday. Funimation will stream all 12 episodes at once. The company also revealed the English dub cast and staff. English dub cast:
ComicBook

Sword Art Online Progressive Debuts English Dub Trailer

Sword Art Online has debuted the English dubbed trailer for the upcoming Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night's release in theaters! After making its debut at the end of October in Japan, the newest entry in the massive Sword Art Online franchise is finally gearing up for its theatrical debut in international territories. While fans have been aware of the Japanese voice cast for the film through its early promotional materials thus far, now fans in North America have finally gotten a sample of what the English dubbed release of the film will be like.
bubbleblabber.com

TMS Entertainment to Host the Long-Awaited Case Closed: The Scarlet Bullet, and LUPIN THE 3rd: Prison of the Past, English Dub World Premieres at Anime NYC

TMS Entertainment USA, Inc. today announced they will host screenings of both LUPIN THE 3rd: Prison of the Past and Case Closed: The Scarlet Bullet at this year’s Anime NYC Convention. Fans will be able to catch the English dub world premiere of the world’s greatest thief’s newest television special, Prison of the Past, on November 21st, and the English dub world premiere of Detective Conan’s latest cinematic adventure, The Scarlet Bullet, on November 22nd at the Javits Center in New York.
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The World Ends With You: The Animation “Joshua”

Neku’s second game is nearly over, and he trusts his partner less than ever. What is the rebel Game Master Minamimoto planning, and will Neku be able to handle it if he keeps Joshua at arm’s length?. Our Take. Neku once again saw a couple of his friends disappearing in...
Yasuharu Takanashi
Stephanie Sheh
nintendosoup.com

Ninjala Anime Announced, Will Premiere In 2022

It looks like the word of Ninjala will be expanding to a new medium next year!. GungHo Entertainment has announced that an official anime based on the title is now in development. The new show is planned to debut in January 2022, and will feature familiar faces from the Ninjala universe – such as Berecca, Burton, and Lucy.
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Back Arrow “But What Do I Live For?”

Shu’s big gamble comes to fruition as he returns with vital information. But before the crew can challenge this so-called “God”, Kai has a score to settle with Arrow…. Despite past episodes building up to this moment, the resolution to Arrow being the Destroyer was kind of underwhelming, Shu was just able to rewrite his data somehow. I would’ve been ok if Arrow overcame the Destroyer himself by finding his own conviction. The god thing also got a fair amount of revelations, finally! Human versus god really become a thing on this so-called mecha anime. Okay, then, I can’t speak much with those twists, since it may sound very irritating.
Anime News Network

Funimation Reveals Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Anime's English Dub Cast

Tia Ballard, Stephen Fu star in dub premiering on Sunday. Cris George is the ADR Director. Katelyn Barr is writing the ADR scripts, and Helena Walstrom is the lead ADR engineer. The English dub will premiere on Sunday with the first episode. Funimation is streaming the anime as part of...
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Kageki Shojo!! “4/40”

The first-year class gets another opportunity to act, this time in front of a crowd at the Culture festival. However, there are only four roles, and forty students, which only means one thing: auditions. Our Take. Everyone is working as hard as they could both in speech and expression for...
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: I’m Standing on a Million Lives “On a Million Lives”

Glenda has figured out the identity of the Dragon Bishop who’s been secretly at work in the area. With her identity exposed, the Dragon Bishop confesses that she was behind everything that’s happened since they began the current quest, and explains that she approached Yotsuya’s party while searching for a hidden village in order to complete her ritual. Thus begins the battle between the Dragon Bishop and the party of heroes.
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: “Returning from the Brink”

Overview: Rimuru (Brittany Karbowski), Shion (Michelle Rojas), Beretta, and Veldora (Chris Rager) continue their battle against Clayman (John Burgmeier), Malim (Kristen McGuire) and his forces. Our Take: Clayman’s arrogance was destined to be his downfall from the moment he first underestimated just Rimuru and manipulated Falmuth into attempting to murder...
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Heike Story “The Glory of the Corrupt World is a Dream in a Dream”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) To make up for some rash actions by his youngest son, Shigemori sends him to a different Ise as punishment. His sister, Tokuko, is betrothed to the emperor’s son, despite him being six years younger than her. She explains this to Biwa, who also meets a female entertainer, Gio. Biwa takes a liking to Gio, though learns that she used to be used as a plaything by Kiyomori, Shigemori’s father and the leader of the Taira, who has become a monk but still holds power in the clan despite supposedly handing that over to Shigemori. Later, Gio and her sister become nuns in order to escape being used by Kiyomori, which saddens Biwa, but she learns through a vision that Gio, her sister, and even their replacement all survive as nuns. However, Tokuko goes to be betrothed, which Biwa tearfully cannot stop, even while knowing of Tokuko’s fate by drowning.
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Restaurant to Another World “Beefsteak; Creampuff”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Vampires are served steak, a servant is served a creampuff. Look, I understand that this show is meant to be sort of an ASMR sort of deal that is just about showing relaxed characters in a relaxed setting to relax the audience. But, I don’t know if it’s just me, but the Creampuff section got a little difficult to get through mainly because of how softly the characters were speaking. I’m pretty sure this doesn’t qualify as an actual critique (not that I really know how to critique a series like this), but it honestly made me kinda uncomfortable, but I am aware that is entirely down to my weird hang ups, not anything to do with the show itself. As for what the show is actually trying to do, it is definitely showing off very delicious looking food in a fantasy setting with fantasy characters. You can really buy that this mysterious restaurant is a popular area that all of these fantasy people are completely surprised and enraptured by with how they can order all these foods and drinks that seem normal to us at home but are totally strange and alien to them. That gimmick is absolutely getting across and very prevalent in the two episodes I have seen so far and will likely continue to be that for the rest of the season.
Anime News Network

Funimation Streams Ranking of Kings Anime's English Dub

Emily Fajardo, SungWon Cho star in dub premiering on Thursday. Caitlin Glass is directing the English dub. Emi Lo is the assistant ADR Director. James Baker is the lead ADR engineer, and Mark De La Fuente and Geoff Bisente are the assistant ADR engineers. Jarrod Greene is writing the English script, and Bonny Clinkenbeard is supervising. Brandon Peters is in charge of ADR prep.
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Scarlet Nexus “Togetsu”

Now that Yuito is being branded as a traitor by the New Himukan government, it’s not like he can stick around in town and wait to see what happens. He decides that his only chance is for he and his posse to escape to the one place where they might be safe: Togetsu. It’s an independent state that isn’t connected with either New Himuka or Seiran, and it might be their last change. But unbeknownst to them, Kasane and her team has also made their way to Togetsu, and the welcome they’re met with isn’t exactly a warm one.
Anime News Network

Crunchyroll Also Streams Restaurant to Another World 2 Anime's English Dub

Funimation is also streaming the English dub. Caitlin Glass is directing the English dub. Emi Lo is the assistant director. James Baker is the ADR engineer. Jessica Sluys is writing the script. Jennifer Alyx is handling ADR prep. The second television anime season premiered on the TV Tokyo channel on...
epicstream.com

Ranking of Kings English Dub Cast Revealed

The English dub cast features familiar names in the industry. Anime streaming platform Funimation revealed recently on their official website the official English dub cast for the anime adaptation of Ranking of Kings. The English dub cast features familiar names in the industry which makes this release of the anime...
