English Dub Review: How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom “Contrary to Wishes”

By Ben Schmidt
bubbleblabber.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Three Dukes meet to discuss what to do about King Souma. In Amidonia, Gaius receives word from Georg accepting his aid and prepares to invade Elfrieden over the objections of his finance minister…. Our Take:. Now we’re getting into the thick of it. Souma finally meets with the...

bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Case Study of Vanitas “Those Who Hunt Crimson”

Noe and Vanitas manage to escape from Roland after a hard fought struggle. The two of them flee through the underground tunnels, but they know they can’t run for long. And what’s worse, Vanitas senses that his old doctor, Moreau, is alive. Noe forms a plan and is able to break through to Roland through dialogue. The two of them bond and Roland agrees to accompany them on their hunt for the doctor—who Vanitas suspects is behind the recent string of kidnappings.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: RE-MAIN “Auspicious Day”

The water polo team hasn’t been feeling themselves these days, but team captain Jo thinks he has an idea to bring them back together. Maybe if all the guys get matching track suits, they’ll start acting more like a real team! And what’s better is that all of them can choose a custom catchphrase or slogan to put on the back. However, Amihama and Minato are having trouble choosing. Can Jo’s idea bring the team back together and playing for each other instead of themselves?
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

Funimation Announces English Dub Premiere For “Irina: The Cosmonaut Vampire”

Funimation has announced a November 14th start date for the English dubbed adaptation of Irina: The Cosmonaut Vampire. The Arvo Animation adapted series is being directed by Akitoshi Yokoyama, with series author Keisuke Makino handling series’ composition, Hiromi Kato designing the characters, and Yasunori Mitsuda composing the music. Here’s the English dub cast and crew.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon “Demon Spirit of the Sea”

Towa learns about a demon that targets women with long, beautiful hair. Meanwhile, Moroha and Setsuna help a nun who isn’t exactly what she seems…. This feels like it wants to be Demon Slayer but isn’t quite THAT good. It is very good though so I think it’s okay. Also to be fair, Inuyasha could have been doing the same thing but as I mentioned I haven’t watched that one yet. What I mean by the Demon Slayer reference is that they humanize and make you sympathize with the demon before it dies.
TV SERIES
David Matranga
Machiavelli
Anime News Network

Funimation Reveals English Dub Cast for Otherside Picnic Anime

Funimation announced on Sunday that it will stream an English dub of the television anime of Iori Miyazawa's Otherside Picnic (Urasekai Picnic) science-fiction yuri novel series starting on Monday. Funimation will stream all 12 episodes at once. The company also revealed the English dub cast and staff. English dub cast:
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Back Arrow “But What Do I Live For?”

Shu’s big gamble comes to fruition as he returns with vital information. But before the crew can challenge this so-called “God”, Kai has a score to settle with Arrow…. Despite past episodes building up to this moment, the resolution to Arrow being the Destroyer was kind of underwhelming, Shu was just able to rewrite his data somehow. I would’ve been ok if Arrow overcame the Destroyer himself by finding his own conviction. The god thing also got a fair amount of revelations, finally! Human versus god really become a thing on this so-called mecha anime. Okay, then, I can’t speak much with those twists, since it may sound very irritating.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Sonny Boy “Road Book”

Nagara has been “tried” by others and needs to be convicted. They send out someone who flys like a bat while being in an umbrella. Nagara gets sent to another world where everyone is doing hard labor. Meanwhile, most of the other students set out on a pilgrimage but Nozomi and Mizuho aren’t invited.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Kageki Shojo!! “4/40”

The first-year class gets another opportunity to act, this time in front of a crowd at the Culture festival. However, there are only four roles, and forty students, which only means one thing: auditions. Our Take. Everyone is working as hard as they could both in speech and expression for...
ENTERTAINMENT
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: “No Such Thing As a Free Lunch”

Overview: Rudeus (Madeleine Morris, Ben Phillips) and his new cellmate, Geese, escape only for the Beast Tribe’s village to be under attack from a group of smugglers. Our Take: “No Such Thing As a Free Lunch” also reiterates the Mushoku Tensei lesson of “No Such Thing As Unused Screen Time” with how it shows the nature and lifestyle of the Beast Tribe within the show’s opening titles, utilizing every precious minute. Similarly with how the extra time was used to show the huge depth and scale of Rikarisu City, the woodland area features a completely new and unique side of the world that differs greatly from the harsh desert. This time in sweeping homebrewed tree housing that are interconnecting and cascade high atop over the grassy grounds, not to mention home to many brightly colored and colorfully shaped birds.
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment
Comics
Spoilers
TV & Videos
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Battle Game in 5 Seconds: “The Final Ability”

Overview: When Yuri (Laura Stahl) is defeated against that of Oogami (Jalen K. Cassell), Akira (Robbie Daymond) must step in to end the war between the Red and Green teams once and for all. Our Take: Each of the final battles that took place against Kuroiwa and Oogami played to...
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: “Returning from the Brink”

Overview: Rimuru (Brittany Karbowski), Shion (Michelle Rojas), Beretta, and Veldora (Chris Rager) continue their battle against Clayman (John Burgmeier), Malim (Kristen McGuire) and his forces. Our Take: Clayman’s arrogance was destined to be his downfall from the moment he first underestimated just Rimuru and manipulated Falmuth into attempting to murder...
VIDEO GAMES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Restaurant to Another World “Beefsteak; Creampuff”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Vampires are served steak, a servant is served a creampuff. Look, I understand that this show is meant to be sort of an ASMR sort of deal that is just about showing relaxed characters in a relaxed setting to relax the audience. But, I don’t know if it’s just me, but the Creampuff section got a little difficult to get through mainly because of how softly the characters were speaking. I’m pretty sure this doesn’t qualify as an actual critique (not that I really know how to critique a series like this), but it honestly made me kinda uncomfortable, but I am aware that is entirely down to my weird hang ups, not anything to do with the show itself. As for what the show is actually trying to do, it is definitely showing off very delicious looking food in a fantasy setting with fantasy characters. You can really buy that this mysterious restaurant is a popular area that all of these fantasy people are completely surprised and enraptured by with how they can order all these foods and drinks that seem normal to us at home but are totally strange and alien to them. That gimmick is absolutely getting across and very prevalent in the two episodes I have seen so far and will likely continue to be that for the rest of the season.
TV & VIDEOS

