English Dub Review: The Dungeon of Black Company “The Silent Fortress”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Vampires are served steak, a servant is served a creampuff. Look, I understand that this show is meant to be sort of an ASMR sort of deal that is just about showing relaxed characters in a relaxed setting to relax the audience. But, I don’t know if it’s just me, but the Creampuff section got a little difficult to get through mainly because of how softly the characters were speaking. I’m pretty sure this doesn’t qualify as an actual critique (not that I really know how to critique a series like this), but it honestly made me kinda uncomfortable, but I am aware that is entirely down to my weird hang ups, not anything to do with the show itself. As for what the show is actually trying to do, it is definitely showing off very delicious looking food in a fantasy setting with fantasy characters. You can really buy that this mysterious restaurant is a popular area that all of these fantasy people are completely surprised and enraptured by with how they can order all these foods and drinks that seem normal to us at home but are totally strange and alien to them. That gimmick is absolutely getting across and very prevalent in the two episodes I have seen so far and will likely continue to be that for the rest of the season.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO