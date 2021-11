Overview (Recap of Animated Sketches) Tanya claims that Ernesto isn’t holding up his end of the “Best Pals Contract”, and Ernesto is out to prove her wrong by wondering who has been racking their bike on the rack so that Tanya can’t rack her bike. We come to find out that the bike belongs to a ghost and a chase ensues through the downtown area into a bike graveyard. We come to find out that this red bike is a magic bike and is just annoyed by having a stick up it’s ass. After removing said stick, the bike calms down and returns everyone halfway home.

