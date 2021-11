Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called Joe Biden’s refusal to take executive action on the American Rescue Plan — a $1.9 trillion (£1.4 trillion) social-spending bill that was signed in March — a “slog.”In an interview published by The New York Times on Sunday, the Democrat congresswoman from New York said “there was some good faith with the American Rescue Plan. But after that, which was quite early, it’s been a bit of a slog.”“I actually don’t direct this critique directly at the White House. I think, in general, the party doesn’t quite fully grasp what is happening in deep-blue communities,” she...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO