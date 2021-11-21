The Da Nang Thang

Watch 8 minutes of exclusive Chorus gameplay, featuring some space combat, and a closer look at the Forsaken starfighter ship. In Chorus you'll take control of formidable warrior and gifted pilot, Nara, and embark on a quest to take down the dark cult that created her. Travel through the galaxy in Forsaken, Nara's sentient ship, explore ancient temples, experiment with Nara's powerful abilities, and engage in zero-gravity combat in this upcoming space shooter. Chorus is scheduled to release on December 3, 2021 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.
