Looking to exorcise the demons of last year’s championship game, the Carey Panthers are itching for another title shot. When the Carey High School 8-man football team puts on their helmets and pads, the Panthers will not only look for another Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 8-man Milk Bowl Championship, but they’ll do it in a familiar spot against a familiar opponent.

BLAINE COUNTY, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO