Three Observations from BVB’s Narrow Victory Over VFB Stuttgart

Dortmund returned to action after the international break with a performance against VfL Stuttgart that was just good enough to get three points. After a first half that saw the away team spend a majority of its time bunkering in front of their net, Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal to get the scoring started. Shortly after, Stuttgart came out of their shell and began to push forward for an equalizer. Fortunately for them, a comedy of errors from Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro, and Mats Hummels allowed for Roberto Massimo to slide the ball past Gregor Kobel to tie up the game at 1-1. However, BVB still had plenty of time to retake the lead, and in the 85th minute, Marco Reus and Thorgan Hazard linked up on a counter-attack which resulted in the captain slotting home the winner. The match ended 2-1 in favor of the black and yellows.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO