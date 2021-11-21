ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Majority of NYPD cops wouldnt join today - poll

newyorkcitynews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of officers with the NYPD have said they regret wearing their badges and fear actually fighting crime due to concerns they might face lawsuits or harsh discipline penalties for doing their job, a poll has found. An internal poll conducted among New York cops, from captains down...

www.newyorkcitynews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Newsday

NYPD: Two city cops shot, wounded in the Bronx

Two NYPD officers were shot and wounded in a Bronx gunfight Wednesday night with a suspect who was also injured and in police custody, authorities said. The shooting began within seconds after officers from the 48th Precinct approached a man sitting on the steps of a residence on Beaumont Ave, said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea late Wednesday.
BRONX, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

NYPD cops call for BLM leader to be investigated for ‘domestic terrorism’ over ‘bloodshed, riots’ threats

New York Police Department officers are calling for NYC Black Lives Matter leader Hawk Newsome to be investigated as a “domestic terrorist” over threats of “riots” and “bloodshed” that he said would take place if Mayor-elect Eric Adams does not comply with the organization’s demands. Earlier this week, Hawk Newsome...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York Post

NYPD cop wrestles with unhinged, ‘disorderly’ attacker inside Brooklyn Target

An unhinged man attacked an NYPD cop inside a Brooklyn Target on Tuesday and tried to choke the lawman as they wrestled on the ground, new video shows. The violent encounter happened just after 2 p.m. when the cop spotted the man acting “disorderly and flipping items on shelves onto the ground” in the Atlantic Terminal Mall store, according to the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY
editorials24.com

NYPD cops find respect, warm welcome, more money in Florida

More than a dozen NYPD cops have ditched the Big Apple to join the force in a small Florida city — part of a nationwide trend of disgruntled officers finding greener pastures in pro-police communities. Lakeland — a community of 108,000 people 35 miles east of Tampa — mounted a...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Lawsuits#Police Shooting#The New York Post
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

Today in Hip-Hop History: Larry Davis Shoots 6 Corrupt NYPD Officers And Escapes 35 Years Ago

Some say he was 50 Cent before 50 Cent. Some called him “the Robin Hood of The Ghetto”, while the establishment dubbed him “the crack city terminator.” In the hood, his solution is considered the only possible answer to a continuous epidemic of police brutality. Some of your favorite rappers from French Montana to Lloyd Banks to Jay-Z have name-dropped him on their tracks and BET felt he was so important to American culture that their American Gangster series had to open with him, but only an educated few know why the name Larry Davis continues to ring bells more than three decades after that fateful night in November of ’86.
MUSIC
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy