Game stream: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics

The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-10) play against the Boston Celtics (8-8) at TD Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday November 20, 2021

Oklahoma City Thunder 105, Boston Celtics 111 (Final)

Boston Celtics

Say hello to one of the hottest sharpshooters in the league

nba.com/celtics/news/s…

Rylan Stiles

Game recap for the #Thunder loss to the #Celtics: thunderousintentions.com/2021/11/21/jos…

John Karalis

Random thoughts on the Celtics, who now finally have a winning record bostonsportsjournal.com/2021/11/21/kar…

Chad Ford

Top Rookies on Sat

Josh Giddey, 15 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl

Jalen Green, 16 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast

Jalen Suggs, 14 pts, 6 rebs, 4 ast, 1 stl

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, 13 pts, 8 reb, 1 ast

Alperen Sengun, 10 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast

Trey Murphy, 8 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk in 19 min – 12:22 AM

Sean Grande

The good news…the Celtics have won 7 of 10 and have the best Net Rating in the East (4th overall) in that span.

More good news…four straight wins at home.

The bad news… the 2021-22 4th quarter TD Garden Celtics are basically the worst team in NBA history… pic.twitter.com/8NwHiDSVaw – 12:19 AM

Boston Celtics

Some called it a trap game. We weren't falling for it, and now we've won seven of our last 10 overall.

Joe Mussatto

Five takeaways from Thunder-Celtics …

• Back-to-back deja vu

• Favors starts over JRE

• Oklahoma Celtics

• The “ring” looked big for Giddey

• SGA on dealing with extra attention

oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 11:45 PM

Isaiah Roby

John Karalis

BSJ Game Report: Celtics 111, OKC 105 – C’s blow big lead but hold on to climb above .500

bostonsportsjournal.com/2021/11/20/bsj… – 11:15 PM

Brian Robb

Jayson Tatum over his last three games: 34.7 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 4.0 apg, 51.4% FG, 45.5% 3pt, 85% FT (6.7 FTA/G) +8.3 net rating. The early season slump appears to be over masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 11:10 PM

Joe Mussatto

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shot better than 40% from the floor in seven of the Thunder’s first eight games.

He’s shot sub 40% in seven of the eight games since.

SGA: “I for sure have noticed the difference in the defenses lately. There’s more attention on me.” – 10:58 PM

Mark Murphy

Grant Williams has shot 15-26 from three over his last five games. GW: “They used to not get mad when I missed. Now, it’s like, ‘C’mon Grant. What are you doing?'” – 10:44 PM

Brandon Rahbar

SGA: “We’re gonna fight to the end.”

Two straight nights, OKC was down big to a title contender and clawed back for a tight finish. pic.twitter.com/LfLQ4KGabV – 10:35 PM

Boston Celtics

“It takes time,” Al Horford says of developing our offense, “but I have been encouraged – especially tonight. I feel like we moved it pretty well.” – 10:26 PM

Jay King

Al Horford: “I think we’re starting to understand the level we need to play night in and night out. … I think we’re starting to understand what we need to do offensively and how we want to play. It’s nice to see that starting to come together.” – 10:25 PM

Mark Murphy

Jayson Tatum has shot 15-33 from three in his last three games. He’s scored 30-plus in four of his last eight games. – 10:24 PM

Boston Celtics

Two wins in two nights and a third straight 30-piece for JT

nba.com/celtics/gamere… – 10:21 PM

Jay King

Grant Williams already has six games with three or more 3-pointers made. He had just five such games all of last season. – 10:18 PM

Boston Celtics

Grant Williams, who canned four of his six 3-pointers tonight, said that shooting from beyond the arc now feels “natural” to him, and he’s looking forward to continuing to shoot it with the same level of confidence. – 10:18 PM

Brandon Rahbar

Josh Giddey on his shooting tonight: “It was good to see the ball go through the ring.”

Giddey had a career high 4 3s tonight. pic.twitter.com/flUNDEKPvW – 10:12 PM

Joe Mussatto

Josh Giddey: “It was good to see the ball go through the ring.”

Getting a good lesson in Aussie lingo this season. – 10:09 PM

Brandon Rahbar

Dave Bliss on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: “For a 20 year old, he has an IQ that’s uncommon.”

JRE and Giddey’s high IQs have been mentioned all season from Thunder coaches and teammates.

JRE had 13 points, 8 rebounds and hit 3-7 from 3. – 9:59 PM

Boston Celtics

Third straight 30+ point game

Tonight’s @gatorade Player of the Game 👇 pic.twitter.com/TVG6LU01kV – 9:58 PM

Boston Celtics

Ime Udoka says of tonight’s win, “We knew it was a dangerous game … We turned the page pretty quickly last night and said it didn’t matter if we didn’t bring it again tonight.” – 9:54 PM

Jay King

Ime Udoka said he thought the Celtics got “a little sloppy” near the end. He pointed out the Thunder have staged some big comebacks this season. – 9:52 PM

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum reacts after our seventh win in the last 10 games, and his third straight game of 30 or more points. pic.twitter.com/0hRoFNbEiR – 9:50 PM

John Karalis

The Celtics bench was outscored 47-18 – 9:49 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely

Boston Celtics

Without a doubt, @Marcus Smart gave us tonight’s @jetblue Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/4fb9Ai9cRE – 9:43 PM

Brandon Rahbar

Celtics had to put their starters back in because when Boston waved the white flag, OKC did not accept and offer up a surrender. – 9:42 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder

We’re Shipping Down to Atlanta pic.twitter.com/kqzzqkUaBI – 9:41 PM

Boston Celtics

Back-to-back W’s ☘️ pic.twitter.com/yA3eQVeDlr – 9:40 PM

Tim Bontemps

The Celtics get 33-8-5 from Jayson Tatum and beat the Thunder, 111-105. Boston has now won 7 of its last 10, and improves to 9-8 on the season – with the league’s worst team, Houston, on deck Monday. – 9:40 PM

Gary Washburn

#Celtics win 111-105, finally are over .500 (9-8). Tatum 33, Schroder 29, GWilliams 14, Horford 10, Kantr 10 and 10 rebs; Dort 16, Giddey 15. – 9:40 PM

Brian Robb

Celtics beat Thunder 111-105 for second straight win. Ime Udoka is now over .500 at 9-8 for the first time as Celtics head coach. – 9:40 PM

Jay King

The Celtics needed to bring the starters back on the court, but Marcus Smart sealed the deal by stealing an inbounds pass. Not the best fourth quarter ever, but Boston sweeps the home back-to-back against LA and OKC. – 9:40 PM

Keith Smith

Celtics win 111-105. 9-8 record, first time over .500 this season

Tatum – 33/8/5

Schroder – 29/4/6

Horford – 10/11/7

Grant – 14 points

Kanter – 10 points, 10 rebounds

Celtics – 28 assists on 41 baskets

Celtics – 7 turnovers

Dort – 16 points

Giddey – 15 points

SGA – 14 points – 9:39 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder

fight until the buzzer sounds.

#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/WL8H548N4m – 9:39 PM

Brandon Rahbar

Second night of a back to back.

5 games in 7 days.

Down 25.

And OKC is full court pressing the Celtics down 10 with a minute left to get within 4.

OKC’s winning culture is undefeated. – 9:36 PM

John Karalis

It is pretty embarrassing that the Celtics have to finish this game with the starters on the floor – 9:36 PM

Gary Washburn

#Thunder cut #Celtics lead to 4 with 10.6 left, and Tatum gets called off the exercise bike to finish the game. OKC has scored 8 pts in 40 seconds. – 9:36 PM

Tim Bontemps

Ime Udoka pulled all of his starters with less than a minute to go … only to have to call timeout with OKC having cut the lead to four with 10.6 seconds left. – 9:35 PM

Jim Owczarski

#Bucks were up by 20 against OKC in the third quarter last night.

They obviously hope they can step on the #Magic tonight and not have to play to the final minute. – 9:30 PM

Keith Smith

SGA is limping badly out there. – 9:30 PM

Keith Smith

Three straight games with at least 30 points for Jayson Tatum. – 9:29 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder

Wiggggg ⚡️

@Aaron Wiggins | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/xjXCyMkSgr – 9:28 PM

Brandon Rahbar

Ty Jerome said this 22 hours ago:

“We’re a young team, we have a lot of flaws, but the thing I love about us and I think people will grow to love about us: we have no quit in us.”

Yep. – 9:28 PM

Keith Smith

Ime Udoka looked pissed at his guys after he had to call that timeout. First the Celtics relaxed. Then they got sloppy. Now, the Thunder are rolling.

Boston kind of needs a score on this ATO to settle things back down. – 9:27 PM

Brian Robb

Celtics have scored just two points in last four minutes. – 9:27 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely

Celtics fans who hit the exits like 2 minutes ago, before the Thunder roared back and now trail the Celtics 101-92 with 3:52 to play… pic.twitter.com/52H7eZs6Fe – 9:27 PM

Brandon Rahbar

OKC cuts a 25 point deficit to single digits in the 4th quarter.

Just Thunder things. – 9:26 PM

Keith Smith

OKC, as expected, didn’t give up. Thunder have cut the Celtics once 25-point lead to nine points with 3:52 to play. – 9:26 PM

Joe Mussatto

Feels like we’ve seen this Thunder game before. Maybe last night? – 9:25 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Brian Robb

Keith Smith

Double-double for Enes Kanter tonight. 10 points and 10 rebounds in 17 minutes. – 9:22 PM

Keith Smith

Starting to wonder if Romeo Langford is hurt again. Thought he looked alright in the first half. Haven’t seen him since then. – 9:21 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder

Ty Jerome . . that’s it.

@Ty Jerome | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/U5jJjNOSNm – 9:16 PM

Keith Smith

Thunder aren’t going to roll over. They fight and have some big time comebacks this year. They’ll just keep coming until the end. – 9:14 PM

Keith Smith

Celtics lead 89-74 after three

Schroder – 25 points, 6 assists

Tatum – 23 points

Grant – 14 points

Horford – 8/10/7

Celtics – 50% FGs

Celtics – 25 assists on 34 baskets

Celtics – 3 turnovers

Gilgeous-Alexander – 13 points

Giddey – 12 points

Jerome 12 points

OKC – 41% FGs – 9:09 PM

Boston Celtics

12 minutes to play #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/xN82b8etJn – 9:09 PM

Sean Grande

OKC cut a 20-point Bucks lead lead to 2 in the final minutes in Milwaukee last night.

They score 18 points in the final five minutes of the third tonight, cut it to 15…89-74, Celtics, start of the 4th. – 9:09 PM

John Karalis

18-8 OKC close to the quarter an the lead is down to 15. Aaron Nesmith looked lost during a lot of that – 9:08 PM

Brandon Rahbar

Thunder down 25 on the second night of a road back to back and their 5th game in 7 nights.

Instead of packing it in, OKC finishes the 3rd on an 18-8 run.

Being down 20+ is this team’s sweet spot. – 9:08 PM

Joe Mussatto

Surprisingly enough, I think Kenrich Williams is the most mispronounced Thunder name on the road.

It’s often pronounced “ken-rick” instead of “ken-rich.” – 9:04 PM

Keith Smith

Aaron Nesmith isn’t exactly earning himself additional minutes right now. – 9:03 PM

Boston Celtics

SMART DOING SMART THINGS

#SunLifeDunk4Diabetes pic.twitter.com/bCoAOwwcRc – 9:01 PM

Brian Robb

He’s likely not going to be playing long enough in this game to get it but triple-double watch for Al Horford is on: 8 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists – 9:00 PM

Keith Smith

OKC is 10-for-27 on three-pointers, which isn’t all that bad.

OKC is 11-for-31 on two-pointers which is really, really bad. – 9:00 PM

Sean Grande

Celtics hadn’t had a 20-point lead at home yet this year.

They’ve now done it on back to back nights.

81-58, Boston, mid 3rd.

23 assists…2 turnovers. – 9:00 PM

Chris Grenham

Impressive hustle play from Marcus Smart… Not a lot of guys try to make that play when they’re up 23 in the second half. – 8:59 PM

Brian Robb

13-0 Celtics run capped by that Smart steal and Tatum dunk. – 8:58 PM

Keith Smith

Great hustle play by Marcus Smart.

He’s loved and trusted. – 8:58 PM

John Karalis

And there’s a classic Marcus Smart play… highlight of the game.. C’s now up 25 – 8:58 PM

Keith Smith

23 assists on 31 baskets for the Celtics.

Horford triple-double watch is one. He’s at 8/10/7 right now. – 8:58 PM

Jay King

That’s such great hustle from Marcus Smart with the Celtics up 23 already. – 8:57 PM

Tim Bontemps

Grant Williams has knocked down four 3-pointers tonight, and is now 25-for-57 on the season from deep. If he can be a reliable high 30s or better shooter from behind the arc, he’s going to stick in the league for a long time. – 8:56 PM

Keith Smith

Good ball movement with all five Celtics getting a touch once again. – 8:55 PM

Brandon Rahbar

Dennis Schroder elbowed Lu Dort in the head.

Thunder on Thunder crime. – 8:55 PM

Jim Owczarski

#Bucks have led by as many as 17 here in the second quarter…#Magic have it down to 11 with 7:10 to go in the half.

Milwaukee is shooting 57% from the floor / 66% from behind the three-point line.

In those ways, very similar to last night vs. OKC. – 8:53 PM

Joe Mussatto

Josh Giddey was 0-of-10 from three in his last three games.

Tonight he’s 3-of-4. That’s a season-high in makes. – 8:52 PM

Brandon Rahbar

Josh Giddey 3 straight 3s.

3rd quarter scoring

Boston: 10

Giddey: 9 – 8:52 PM

John Karalis

Celtics took a 20 point lead and then gave up a couple of 3’s to Josh Giddey and it’s back down to 14. This a “let the foot off the gas” moment – 8:52 PM

Rylan Stiles

Josh Giddey, 3 point sharpshooter. – 8:51 PM

Keith Smith

Good timeout by Ime Udoka. Celtics missed a couple of easy ones and Thunder hit a couple of triples to get back in it. – 8:51 PM

Boston Celtics

Assistant coach Damon Stoudamire tells you how we racked up 17 assists during the first half. pic.twitter.com/6MkoCdtdFe – 8:48 PM

Jim Owczarski

The #Bucks didn’t take it to the #Magic like they did the #Thunder in the first quarter with the extended runs but have worked another double-digit lead. – 8:40 PM

Brandon Rahbar

Between Dennis Schroder, Enes Kanter, Al Horford, Josh Richardson and Marcus Smart, the Ghosts of Oklahoma City Past lead the Ghosts of Oklahoma City Future 58-45 at the half. – 8:39 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder

at the halfway mark. pic.twitter.com/dA3bMYAwdT – 8:37 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder

knock it down Lu ☄️

@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/8jj2jv2CBg – 8:35 PM

Keith Smith

Celtics lead 58-45 at the half

Tatum – 16 points

Schroder – 13 points

Grant – 11 points

Celtics – 17 assists on 22 baskets

Celtics – 50% shooting

Celtics – 2 turnovers

Gilgeous-Alexander – 10 points

Dort – 8 points

Favors – 7 points

Thunder – 37% shooting – 8:32 PM

Brian Robb

Grant Williams now 13-of-25 from 3-point range in his last five games. He’s at 42.1 percent for the season. – 8:31 PM

Jay King

Celtics up to 16 assists already. They haven’t had more than 24 assists in any game this season that ended in regulation. Their two highest assist totals, 34 against the Knicks and 33 against Charlotte, both came in OT games. – 8:27 PM

Joe Mussatto

This Celtics lineup is full of Oklahoma ties: Dennis Schroder (Thunder), Al Horford (Thunder), Marcus Smart (OSU), Josh Richardson (Edmond Santa Fe)

Just need Enes Kanter to replace Grant Williams and they’d be five for five. – 8:26 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder

all gas on the break 🏎

@Isaiah Roby ➡️ @luthebeast pic.twitter.com/mPg8axBPDb – 8:18 PM

Chris Grenham

Jayson Tatum has 16 points, four rebounds and two assists on 6-of-12 FG in his first 13 minutes. – 8:18 PM

Keith Smith

Tatum is starting the Tatuming early tonight. – 8:16 PM

Jon Hamm

Lu Dort collided into Marcus Smart midair and somehow we’ve lived to talk about it – 8:14 PM

Jay King

Josh Richardson reallllyyyy enjoyed Enes Kanter missing that layup attempt the way he did lol. – 8:14 PM

Keith Smith

It’s nice that Josh Giddey took time out of filming the Dune series to play in the NBA for a while. – 8:14 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder

seein’ green 💵

@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/16muRbA1R8 – 8:13 PM

John Karalis

We are getting Aaron Nesmith minutes – 8:12 PM

Brandon Rahbar

SGA was 2-12 from 3 last night, his worst shooting night in OKC.

SGA is 2-2 from 3 to start tonight, including a stepback 3 at the 1st quarter buzzer. – 8:08 PM

John Karalis

Tatum backdoor cut for an and 1! – 8:08 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Oklahoma City Thunder

wdym breathe breathe

@Josh Giddey ➡️ @Derrick Favors pic.twitter.com/k0Tz8jbJhz – 8:06 PM

Keith Smith

Random thought: Skinny Grant Williams is everything the Celtics hoped Semi Ojeleye would become. – 8:05 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 30-23 after one

Schroder – 10 points

Tatum – 7 points

Grant – 6 points

Celtics – 11 assists on 13 baskets

Celtics – 62% shooting

Gilgeous-Alexander – 8 points

Favors – 5 points

Jerome – 5 points

Thunder – 38% shooting – 8:04 PM

Mark Murphy

Grant Williams has now hit a 3-pointer in five straight games. 12-23 in that stretch – 8:04 PM

John Karalis

SGA hits a buzzer beater and the 2nd worst 3-point shooting team in the league is 5-10 from deep. C’s shooting 62% overall and are sort of casually up 7 after 1 – 8:03 PM

Joe Mussatto

End 1Q: Celtics 30, Thunder 23

– SGA splashes a step-back 3 to beat the buzzer

– Schroder leads the Celtics with 10 points – 8:03 PM

Keith Smith

Celtics have to be careful to avoid just trading baskets with OKC. The Thunder aren’t a team you want to let hang around. – 8:02 PM

Chris Forsberg

Two drives. All five guys touch it. Tatum wide open for 3. pic.twitter.com/iItLBgn8fi – 7:55 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder

Dort and Favors on target early 🎯

@luthebeast | @Derrick Favors pic.twitter.com/xxwPrTUDl0 – 7:55 PM

Keith Smith

Ooooo that ball movement from all five Celtics. 😍😍😍 – 7:52 PM

Jay King

Great Celtics ball movement there to find Tatum wide open just before the shot clock buzzer. – 7:52 PM

John Karalis

Grant Williams doing a decent job staying in front of SGA right now. – 7:48 PM

Boston Celtics

Ime Udoka wasted no time delivering a message to the team about tonight’s matchup with OKC.

Watch now on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/vSgfpiYryg – 7:47 PM

Rylan Stiles

There’s so many Thunder legends on the court it is heart warming. – 7:44 PM

Mark Murphy

Tatum is facing one of his toughest matchups of the season tonight in Luc Dort, a player destined for all-NBA defense consideration. – 7:43 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder

Starting 🖐

Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/OowcEONuUP – 7:41 PM

Keith Smith

The Celtics black and green alternates have really grown on me. – 7:41 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder

old friends 👋 pic.twitter.com/GwkkRCGpGR – 7:40 PM

Sean Grande

Thunder at Celtics – TD Garden – November 20, 2021 – Starting Lineups

Boston – Schroder, Smart, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford

Oklahoma City – Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Darius Bazley, Derrick Favors

OUT: Boston: Brown, R. Williams OKC: None pic.twitter.com/XWjecxXesn – 7:10 PM

Keith Smith

Celtics starters tonight:

Al Horford

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Marcus Smart

Dennis Schroder – 7:05 PM

Boston Celtics

Keeping with the same lineup tonight #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/8XLZ8tro7l – 7:03 PM

John Karalis

The Thunder are the league’s second-worst 3-point shooting team but they’re eighth in 3-point attempts. The ball will be flying tonight, and the Celtics need to turn those long misses into transition opportunities.

bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 6:45 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder

second bus content 📸 pic.twitter.com/CWutzZYGeW – 6:44 PM

Brandon Rahbar

Thunder starters vs Celtics

SGA

Dort

Giddey

Bazley

Favors – 6:43 PM

Mark Murphy

If this sounds familiar regarding Jaylen Brown and Rob Williams, well, you know. Ime Udoka: ““They’re looking better, feeling better, hoping to have them back soon. Nothing long term, but just being cautious still. They’re not 100 percent, so we’ll keep them out tonight.” – 6:32 PM

Joe Mussatto

Wasn’t even thinking about this, but Dave Bliss reminded us that he and Al Horford played against each other several times in the SEC.

Bliss said he took a few elbows. – 6:15 PM

Rylan Stiles

Dave Bliss on Al Horford says they played a ton in high school and throughout their playing career says the basketball world “is a small circle” jokingly says Horford fouls on his classic hook shot. Gives the vet a ton of praise and mention’s his winning impact and leadership. – 6:15 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely

Tatum with a recap of his game last night vs the Lakers, uh, defense. pic.twitter.com/KSVPOKvQr8 – 6:10 PM

Rylan Stiles

Dave Bliss, like Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, praises Kam Woods. Says he is primarily working with the bigs, and says Woods has been a huge part of their defensive success. – 6:09 PM

Rylan Stiles

Dave Bliss praises Derrick Favors ability to “blend into the team.” Mention’s he tried to recruit Favors to Georgia and remembers him as a high schooler. – 6:08 PM

Rylan Stiles

No surprise Lu Dort will be tasked with defending Tatum tonight Dave Bliss confirms. – 6:07 PM

Joe Mussatto

Lu Dort is going to be the primary guy on Tatum tonight, per Bliss. – 6:07 PM

Rylan Stiles

Dave Bliss on Dennis and Al “it was great. Both guys helped our organization a lot. They had a lot of NBA experience coming in, so I just try to learn from those guys.” Says they’re both unique. In his opinion, Dennis was the 6th man of the year in OKC. – 6:04 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder

40° but we’re thriving ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Df74HTFjxA – 6:03 PM

Joe Mussatto

Derrick Favors will start at center tonight in place of JRE, per Dave Bliss. – 6:02 PM

Rylan Stiles

Dave Bliss says Derrick Favors will start. – 6:01 PM

Boston Celtics

Coach Udoka says he’s liked having Marcus and Dennis on the court together: “They can do multiple things playing on and off the ball.” – 5:57 PM

Rylan Stiles

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl says defending Jayson Tatum “is always a team effort to stop these All-Stars at the end of the day” does of course, praise Lu Dort. – 5:55 PM

Rylan Stiles

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl says he works with Kam Woods in player development and he “takes in as much knowledge as he can” from the coaching staff. – 5:54 PM

Rylan Stiles

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl “us being prepared for us being prepared to catch and shoot in those situations” because Josh Giddey can zoom passes at any time across court. “One of the better passers I’ve ever played with.” Praises Giddey’s vision “This dude doing it like it’s nothing.” – 5:53 PM

Rylan Stiles

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl says “being very competitive, and having a lot of heart out there.” Is what helps him play the small ball five against these veteran centers. pic.twitter.com/Pb6rJnh6sy – 5:51 PM

Joe Mussatto

The Al Horford trade has been a win-win so far: oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 5:50 PM

Jay King

Robert Williams has been ruled out tonight. Ime Udoka reiterated that its “nothing long term” with him or Jaylen Brown. They’re both “feeling better.” Udoka hopeful they’ll be ready for Monday’s game against Houston. – 5:49 PM

Jared Weiss

Ime Udoka says Rob Williams and Jaylen Brown are feeling better and aren’t out long term but will be out tonight. Hopeful they’ll be ready for the next game. – 5:49 PM

Brian Robb

Rob Williams officially out for tonight for Celtics. Monday’s game is a possibility for him and Jaylen Brown according to Ime Udoka. – 5:49 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder hits the hardwood again tonight against Boston in its second night of road back-to-backs.

🎥 | @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/By42YGRmAJ – 3:35 PM

Rylan Stiles

Vit Krejci, Theo Maledon, Paul Watson and Mike Muscala are all out for the Thunder. Jaylen Brown is OUT, Robert Williams II is doubtful, and Dennis Schroder is probable. Thunder legend Al Horford will play on the second night of a B2B. – 2:25 PM

Joe Mussatto

Thunder-Celtics injury report

– Jaylen Brown is out

– Mike Muscala will rest on the second night of a back to back pic.twitter.com/yotRF8zU77 – 2:15 PM

Boston Celtics

We have recalled Bruno Fernando. – 2:07 PM

Boston Celtics

Rivalry games hit different ☘️ pic.twitter.com/DuU2jdQA53 – 2:01 PM

Brian Robb

Jaylen Brown will miss his eighth straight game against the Thunder on Saturday night. However, his return appears to be only days away masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 1:31 PM