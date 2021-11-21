Game stream: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics
The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-10) play against the Boston Celtics (8-8) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday November 20, 2021
Oklahoma City Thunder 105, Boston Celtics 111 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Say hello to one of the hottest sharpshooters in the league 👋
nba.com/celtics/news/s… – 1:15 AM
Game recap for the #Thunder loss to the #Celtics: thunderousintentions.com/2021/11/21/jos… – 1:10 AM
Random thoughts on the Celtics, who now finally have a winning record bostonsportsjournal.com/2021/11/21/kar… – 12:27 AM
Top Rookies on Sat
Josh Giddey, 15 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl
Jalen Green, 16 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast
Jalen Suggs, 14 pts, 6 rebs, 4 ast, 1 stl
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, 13 pts, 8 reb, 1 ast
Alperen Sengun, 10 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast
Trey Murphy, 8 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk in 19 min – 12:22 AM
The good news…the Celtics have won 7 of 10 and have the best Net Rating in the East (4th overall) in that span.
More good news…four straight wins at home.
The bad news… the 2021-22 4th quarter TD Garden Celtics are basically the worst team in NBA history… pic.twitter.com/8NwHiDSVaw – 12:19 AM
Some called it a trap game. We weren’t falling for it, and now we’ve won seven of our last 10 overall. pic.twitter.com/BVYuzsPoO3 – 11:52 PM
Five takeaways from Thunder-Celtics …
• Back-to-back deja vu
• Favors starts over JRE
• Oklahoma Celtics
• The “ring” looked big for Giddey
• SGA on dealing with extra attention
oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 11:45 PM
I got Bud Crawford win by knockout tonight – 11:42 PM
Want to WIN tickets to see the Raps take on the Celtics on November 28th?
The @Bell 5G Shot Challenge is back to help with that.
Download the Raptors App and turn on your push notifications so you don’t miss the call on November 22nd: https://t.co/04HCPIbUjh pic.twitter.com/uypPdNEiPK – 11:40 PM
BSJ Game Report: Celtics 111, OKC 105 – C’s blow big lead but hold on to climb above .500
bostonsportsjournal.com/2021/11/20/bsj… – 11:15 PM
Jayson Tatum over his last three games: 34.7 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 4.0 apg, 51.4% FG, 45.5% 3pt, 85% FT (6.7 FTA/G) +8.3 net rating. The early season slump appears to be over masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 11:10 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shot better than 40% from the floor in seven of the Thunder’s first eight games.
He’s shot sub 40% in seven of the eight games since.
SGA: “I for sure have noticed the difference in the defenses lately. There’s more attention on me.” – 10:58 PM
Grant Williams has shot 15-26 from three over his last five games. GW: “They used to not get mad when I missed. Now, it’s like, ‘C’mon Grant. What are you doing?'” – 10:44 PM
SGA: “We’re gonna fight to the end.”
Two straight nights, OKC was down big to a title contender and clawed back for a tight finish. pic.twitter.com/LfLQ4KGabV – 10:35 PM
“It takes time,” Al Horford says of developing our offense, “but I have been encouraged – especially tonight. I feel like we moved it pretty well.” – 10:26 PM
Al Horford: “I think we’re starting to understand the level we need to play night in and night out. … I think we’re starting to understand what we need to do offensively and how we want to play. It’s nice to see that starting to come together.” – 10:25 PM
Jayson Tatum has shot 15-33 from three in his last three games. He’s scored 30-plus in four of his last eight games. – 10:24 PM
Two wins in two nights and a third straight 30-piece for JT ☝️
nba.com/celtics/gamere… – 10:21 PM
Grant Williams already has six games with three or more 3-pointers made. He had just five such games all of last season. – 10:18 PM
Grant Williams, who canned four of his six 3-pointers tonight, said that shooting from beyond the arc now feels “natural” to him, and he’s looking forward to continuing to shoot it with the same level of confidence. – 10:18 PM
Josh Giddey on his shooting tonight: “It was good to see the ball go through the ring.”
Giddey had a career high 4 3s tonight. pic.twitter.com/flUNDEKPvW – 10:12 PM
Josh Giddey: “It was good to see the ball go through the ring.”
Getting a good lesson in Aussie lingo this season. – 10:09 PM
Dave Bliss on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: “For a 20 year old, he has an IQ that’s uncommon.”
JRE and Giddey’s high IQs have been mentioned all season from Thunder coaches and teammates.
JRE had 13 points, 8 rebounds and hit 3-7 from 3. – 9:59 PM
Third straight 30+ point game 🔥
Tonight’s @gatorade Player of the Game 👇 pic.twitter.com/TVG6LU01kV – 9:58 PM
Ime Udoka says of tonight’s win, “We knew it was a dangerous game … We turned the page pretty quickly last night and said it didn’t matter if we didn’t bring it again tonight.” – 9:54 PM
Ime Udoka said he thought the Celtics got “a little sloppy” near the end. He pointed out the Thunder have staged some big comebacks this season. – 9:52 PM
Jayson Tatum reacts after our seventh win in the last 10 games, and his third straight game of 30 or more points. pic.twitter.com/0hRoFNbEiR – 9:50 PM
The Celtics bench was outscored 47-18 – 9:49 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Thunder Postgame Show | Powered by @betonline_ag, @calm & @insacannabis twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 9:47 PM
Without a doubt, @Marcus Smart gave us tonight’s @jetblue Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/4fb9Ai9cRE – 9:43 PM
Celtics had to put their starters back in because when Boston waved the white flag, OKC did not accept and offer up a surrender. – 9:42 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
We’re Shipping Down to Atlanta pic.twitter.com/kqzzqkUaBI – 9:41 PM
Back-to-back W’s ☘️ pic.twitter.com/yA3eQVeDlr – 9:40 PM
The Celtics get 33-8-5 from Jayson Tatum and beat the Thunder, 111-105. Boston has now won 7 of its last 10, and improves to 9-8 on the season – with the league’s worst team, Houston, on deck Monday. – 9:40 PM
#Celtics win 111-105, finally are over .500 (9-8). Tatum 33, Schroder 29, GWilliams 14, Horford 10, Kantr 10 and 10 rebs; Dort 16, Giddey 15. – 9:40 PM
Celtics beat Thunder 111-105 for second straight win. Ime Udoka is now over .500 at 9-8 for the first time as Celtics head coach. – 9:40 PM
The Celtics needed to bring the starters back on the court, but Marcus Smart sealed the deal by stealing an inbounds pass. Not the best fourth quarter ever, but Boston sweeps the home back-to-back against LA and OKC. – 9:40 PM
Celtics win 111-105. 9-8 record, first time over .500 this season
Tatum – 33/8/5
Schroder – 29/4/6
Horford – 10/11/7
Grant – 14 points
Kanter – 10 points, 10 rebounds
Celtics – 28 assists on 41 baskets
Celtics – 7 turnovers
Dort – 16 points
Giddey – 15 points
SGA – 14 points – 9:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
fight until the buzzer sounds.
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/WL8H548N4m – 9:39 PM
Second night of a back to back.
5 games in 7 days.
Down 25.
And OKC is full court pressing the Celtics down 10 with a minute left to get within 4.
OKC’s winning culture is undefeated. – 9:36 PM
It is pretty embarrassing that the Celtics have to finish this game with the starters on the floor – 9:36 PM
#Thunder cut #Celtics lead to 4 with 10.6 left, and Tatum gets called off the exercise bike to finish the game. OKC has scored 8 pts in 40 seconds. – 9:36 PM
Ime Udoka pulled all of his starters with less than a minute to go … only to have to call timeout with OKC having cut the lead to four with 10.6 seconds left. – 9:35 PM
#Bucks were up by 20 against OKC in the third quarter last night.
They obviously hope they can step on the #Magic tonight and not have to play to the final minute. – 9:30 PM
SGA is limping badly out there. – 9:30 PM
Three straight games with at least 30 points for Jayson Tatum. – 9:29 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Wiggggg ⚡️
@Aaron Wiggins | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/xjXCyMkSgr – 9:28 PM
Ty Jerome said this 22 hours ago:
“We’re a young team, we have a lot of flaws, but the thing I love about us and I think people will grow to love about us: we have no quit in us.”
Yep. – 9:28 PM
Ime Udoka looked pissed at his guys after he had to call that timeout. First the Celtics relaxed. Then they got sloppy. Now, the Thunder are rolling.
Boston kind of needs a score on this ATO to settle things back down. – 9:27 PM
Celtics have scored just two points in last four minutes. – 9:27 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics fans who hit the exits like 2 minutes ago, before the Thunder roared back and now trail the Celtics 101-92 with 3:52 to play… pic.twitter.com/52H7eZs6Fe – 9:27 PM
OKC cuts a 25 point deficit to single digits in the 4th quarter.
Just Thunder things. – 9:26 PM
OKC, as expected, didn’t give up. Thunder have cut the Celtics once 25-point lead to nine points with 3:52 to play. – 9:26 PM
Feels like we’ve seen this Thunder game before. Maybe last night? – 9:25 PM
Nice Kanter stint here to save Horford’s legs on the second half of a back-to-back. – 9:22 PM
Double-double for Enes Kanter tonight. 10 points and 10 rebounds in 17 minutes. – 9:22 PM
Starting to wonder if Romeo Langford is hurt again. Thought he looked alright in the first half. Haven’t seen him since then. – 9:21 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Ty Jerome . . that’s it.
@Ty Jerome | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/U5jJjNOSNm – 9:16 PM
Thunder aren’t going to roll over. They fight and have some big time comebacks this year. They’ll just keep coming until the end. – 9:14 PM
Celtics lead 89-74 after three
Schroder – 25 points, 6 assists
Tatum – 23 points
Grant – 14 points
Horford – 8/10/7
Celtics – 50% FGs
Celtics – 25 assists on 34 baskets
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Gilgeous-Alexander – 13 points
Giddey – 12 points
Jerome 12 points
OKC – 41% FGs – 9:09 PM
12 minutes to play #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/xN82b8etJn – 9:09 PM
OKC cut a 20-point Bucks lead lead to 2 in the final minutes in Milwaukee last night.
They score 18 points in the final five minutes of the third tonight, cut it to 15…89-74, Celtics, start of the 4th. – 9:09 PM
18-8 OKC close to the quarter an the lead is down to 15. Aaron Nesmith looked lost during a lot of that – 9:08 PM
Thunder down 25 on the second night of a road back to back and their 5th game in 7 nights.
Instead of packing it in, OKC finishes the 3rd on an 18-8 run.
Being down 20+ is this team’s sweet spot. – 9:08 PM
Surprisingly enough, I think Kenrich Williams is the most mispronounced Thunder name on the road.
It’s often pronounced “ken-rick” instead of “ken-rich.” – 9:04 PM
Aaron Nesmith isn’t exactly earning himself additional minutes right now. – 9:03 PM
SMART DOING SMART THINGS
#SunLifeDunk4Diabetes pic.twitter.com/bCoAOwwcRc – 9:01 PM
He’s likely not going to be playing long enough in this game to get it but triple-double watch for Al Horford is on: 8 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists – 9:00 PM
OKC is 10-for-27 on three-pointers, which isn’t all that bad.
OKC is 11-for-31 on two-pointers which is really, really bad. – 9:00 PM
Celtics hadn’t had a 20-point lead at home yet this year.
They’ve now done it on back to back nights.
81-58, Boston, mid 3rd.
23 assists…2 turnovers. – 9:00 PM
Impressive hustle play from Marcus Smart… Not a lot of guys try to make that play when they’re up 23 in the second half. – 8:59 PM
13-0 Celtics run capped by that Smart steal and Tatum dunk. – 8:58 PM
Great hustle play by Marcus Smart.
He’s loved and trusted. – 8:58 PM
And there’s a classic Marcus Smart play… highlight of the game.. C’s now up 25 – 8:58 PM
23 assists on 31 baskets for the Celtics.
Horford triple-double watch is one. He’s at 8/10/7 right now. – 8:58 PM
That’s such great hustle from Marcus Smart with the Celtics up 23 already. – 8:57 PM
Over the next 15 games, the Knicks will face the Warriors, Suns, Bulls (twice), Nets, Bucks, Nuggets, Lakers, Hawks and Celtics.
Could this 15-game stretch make or break their season? Relative to the expectations, it sure could, writes @MokeHamilton: basketballnews.com/stories/could-… – 8:56 PM
Grant Williams has knocked down four 3-pointers tonight, and is now 25-for-57 on the season from deep. If he can be a reliable high 30s or better shooter from behind the arc, he’s going to stick in the league for a long time. – 8:56 PM
Good ball movement with all five Celtics getting a touch once again. – 8:55 PM
Dennis Schroder elbowed Lu Dort in the head.
Thunder on Thunder crime. – 8:55 PM
#Bucks have led by as many as 17 here in the second quarter…#Magic have it down to 11 with 7:10 to go in the half.
Milwaukee is shooting 57% from the floor / 66% from behind the three-point line.
In those ways, very similar to last night vs. OKC. – 8:53 PM
Josh Giddey was 0-of-10 from three in his last three games.
Tonight he’s 3-of-4. That’s a season-high in makes. – 8:52 PM
Josh Giddey 3 straight 3s.
3rd quarter scoring
Boston: 10
Giddey: 9 – 8:52 PM
Celtics took a 20 point lead and then gave up a couple of 3’s to Josh Giddey and it’s back down to 14. This a “let the foot off the gas” moment – 8:52 PM
Josh Giddey, 3 point sharpshooter. – 8:51 PM
Good timeout by Ime Udoka. Celtics missed a couple of easy ones and Thunder hit a couple of triples to get back in it. – 8:51 PM
Assistant coach Damon Stoudamire tells you how we racked up 17 assists during the first half. pic.twitter.com/6MkoCdtdFe – 8:48 PM
The #Bucks didn’t take it to the #Magic like they did the #Thunder in the first quarter with the extended runs but have worked another double-digit lead. – 8:40 PM
Between Dennis Schroder, Enes Kanter, Al Horford, Josh Richardson and Marcus Smart, the Ghosts of Oklahoma City Past lead the Ghosts of Oklahoma City Future 58-45 at the half. – 8:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
at the halfway mark. pic.twitter.com/dA3bMYAwdT – 8:37 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
knock it down Lu ☄️
@luthebeast | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/8jj2jv2CBg – 8:35 PM
Celtics lead 58-45 at the half
Tatum – 16 points
Schroder – 13 points
Grant – 11 points
Celtics – 17 assists on 22 baskets
Celtics – 50% shooting
Celtics – 2 turnovers
Gilgeous-Alexander – 10 points
Dort – 8 points
Favors – 7 points
Thunder – 37% shooting – 8:32 PM
Grant Williams now 13-of-25 from 3-point range in his last five games. He’s at 42.1 percent for the season. – 8:31 PM
Celtics up to 16 assists already. They haven’t had more than 24 assists in any game this season that ended in regulation. Their two highest assist totals, 34 against the Knicks and 33 against Charlotte, both came in OT games. – 8:27 PM
This Celtics lineup is full of Oklahoma ties: Dennis Schroder (Thunder), Al Horford (Thunder), Marcus Smart (OSU), Josh Richardson (Edmond Santa Fe)
Just need Enes Kanter to replace Grant Williams and they’d be five for five. – 8:26 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
all gas on the break 🏎
@Isaiah Roby ➡️ @luthebeast pic.twitter.com/mPg8axBPDb – 8:18 PM
Jayson Tatum has 16 points, four rebounds and two assists on 6-of-12 FG in his first 13 minutes. – 8:18 PM
Tatum is starting the Tatuming early tonight. – 8:16 PM
Lu Dort collided into Marcus Smart midair and somehow we’ve lived to talk about it – 8:14 PM
Josh Richardson reallllyyyy enjoyed Enes Kanter missing that layup attempt the way he did lol. – 8:14 PM
It’s nice that Josh Giddey took time out of filming the Dune series to play in the NBA for a while. – 8:14 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
seein’ green 💵
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/16muRbA1R8 – 8:13 PM
We are getting Aaron Nesmith minutes – 8:12 PM
SGA was 2-12 from 3 last night, his worst shooting night in OKC.
SGA is 2-2 from 3 to start tonight, including a stepback 3 at the 1st quarter buzzer. – 8:08 PM
Tatum backdoor cut for an and 1! – 8:08 PM
Clippers rule out Leonard, Morris, Preston, Johnson for tomorrow morning vs Mavericks
That makes 13 available:
– George, Jackson, Zubac, Bledsoe, Batum
– Mann, Hartenstein, Kennard
– Winslow, Boston, Ibaka
– Coffey, Scrubb – 8:08 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
wdym breathe breathe
@Josh Giddey ➡️ @Derrick Favors pic.twitter.com/k0Tz8jbJhz – 8:06 PM
Random thought: Skinny Grant Williams is everything the Celtics hoped Semi Ojeleye would become. – 8:05 PM
Celtics lead 30-23 after one
Schroder – 10 points
Tatum – 7 points
Grant – 6 points
Celtics – 11 assists on 13 baskets
Celtics – 62% shooting
Gilgeous-Alexander – 8 points
Favors – 5 points
Jerome – 5 points
Thunder – 38% shooting – 8:04 PM
Grant Williams has now hit a 3-pointer in five straight games. 12-23 in that stretch – 8:04 PM
SGA hits a buzzer beater and the 2nd worst 3-point shooting team in the league is 5-10 from deep. C’s shooting 62% overall and are sort of casually up 7 after 1 – 8:03 PM
End 1Q: Celtics 30, Thunder 23
– SGA splashes a step-back 3 to beat the buzzer
– Schroder leads the Celtics with 10 points – 8:03 PM
Celtics have to be careful to avoid just trading baskets with OKC. The Thunder aren’t a team you want to let hang around. – 8:02 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Two drives. All five guys touch it. Tatum wide open for 3. pic.twitter.com/iItLBgn8fi – 7:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Dort and Favors on target early 🎯
@luthebeast | @Derrick Favors pic.twitter.com/xxwPrTUDl0 – 7:55 PM
Ooooo that ball movement from all five Celtics. 😍😍😍 – 7:52 PM
Great Celtics ball movement there to find Tatum wide open just before the shot clock buzzer. – 7:52 PM
Grant Williams doing a decent job staying in front of SGA right now. – 7:48 PM
Ime Udoka wasted no time delivering a message to the team about tonight’s matchup with OKC.
Watch now on @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/vSgfpiYryg – 7:47 PM
There’s so many Thunder legends on the court it is heart warming. – 7:44 PM
Tatum is facing one of his toughest matchups of the season tonight in Luc Dort, a player destined for all-NBA defense consideration. – 7:43 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Starting 🖐
Presented by @EnableMidstream pic.twitter.com/OowcEONuUP – 7:41 PM
The Celtics black and green alternates have really grown on me. – 7:41 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
old friends 👋 pic.twitter.com/GwkkRCGpGR – 7:40 PM
Thunder at Celtics – TD Garden – November 20, 2021 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Schroder, Smart, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
Oklahoma City – Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Darius Bazley, Derrick Favors
OUT: Boston: Brown, R. Williams OKC: None pic.twitter.com/XWjecxXesn – 7:10 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Marcus Smart
Dennis Schroder – 7:05 PM
We back! Leggo!! #Celtics Pre Game Live on now @NBCSBoston! @Chris Forsberg @Brian Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/4GTMjciS0U – 7:04 PM
Keeping with the same lineup tonight #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/8XLZ8tro7l – 7:03 PM
The Thunder are the league’s second-worst 3-point shooting team but they’re eighth in 3-point attempts. The ball will be flying tonight, and the Celtics need to turn those long misses into transition opportunities.
bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 6:45 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
second bus content 📸 pic.twitter.com/CWutzZYGeW – 6:44 PM
Thunder starters vs Celtics
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Bazley
Favors – 6:43 PM
Final: Utah 68, Boston College 61
First 4-0 start for the Utes since 2017-18. – 6:40 PM
If this sounds familiar regarding Jaylen Brown and Rob Williams, well, you know. Ime Udoka: ““They’re looking better, feeling better, hoping to have them back soon. Nothing long term, but just being cautious still. They’re not 100 percent, so we’ll keep them out tonight.” – 6:32 PM
Utah is 2+ without a point, but leads Boston College, 57-55, at the under-4.
It’s been a sluggish, defensive-minded game both ways. – 6:26 PM
Wasn’t even thinking about this, but Dave Bliss reminded us that he and Al Horford played against each other several times in the SEC.
Bliss said he took a few elbows. – 6:15 PM
Dave Bliss on Al Horford says they played a ton in high school and throughout their playing career says the basketball world “is a small circle” jokingly says Horford fouls on his classic hook shot. Gives the vet a ton of praise and mention’s his winning impact and leadership. – 6:15 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Tatum with a recap of his game last night vs the Lakers, uh, defense. pic.twitter.com/KSVPOKvQr8 – 6:10 PM
Dave Bliss, like Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, praises Kam Woods. Says he is primarily working with the bigs, and says Woods has been a huge part of their defensive success. – 6:09 PM
Dave Bliss praises Derrick Favors ability to “blend into the team.” Mention’s he tried to recruit Favors to Georgia and remembers him as a high schooler. – 6:08 PM
No surprise Lu Dort will be tasked with defending Tatum tonight Dave Bliss confirms. – 6:07 PM
Lu Dort is going to be the primary guy on Tatum tonight, per Bliss. – 6:07 PM
Dave Bliss on Dennis and Al “it was great. Both guys helped our organization a lot. They had a lot of NBA experience coming in, so I just try to learn from those guys.” Says they’re both unique. In his opinion, Dennis was the 6th man of the year in OKC. – 6:04 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
40° but we’re thriving ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Df74HTFjxA – 6:03 PM
Derrick Favors will start at center tonight in place of JRE, per Dave Bliss. – 6:02 PM
Dave Bliss says Derrick Favors will start. – 6:01 PM
Coach Udoka says he’s liked having Marcus and Dennis on the court together: “They can do multiple things playing on and off the ball.” – 5:57 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl says defending Jayson Tatum “is always a team effort to stop these All-Stars at the end of the day” does of course, praise Lu Dort. – 5:55 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl says he works with Kam Woods in player development and he “takes in as much knowledge as he can” from the coaching staff. – 5:54 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl “us being prepared for us being prepared to catch and shoot in those situations” because Josh Giddey can zoom passes at any time across court. “One of the better passers I’ve ever played with.” Praises Giddey’s vision “This dude doing it like it’s nothing.” – 5:53 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl says “being very competitive, and having a lot of heart out there.” Is what helps him play the small ball five against these veteran centers. pic.twitter.com/Pb6rJnh6sy – 5:51 PM
The Al Horford trade has been a win-win so far: oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 5:50 PM
Robert Williams has been ruled out tonight. Ime Udoka reiterated that its “nothing long term” with him or Jaylen Brown. They’re both “feeling better.” Udoka hopeful they’ll be ready for Monday’s game against Houston. – 5:49 PM
Ime Udoka says Rob Williams and Jaylen Brown are feeling better and aren’t out long term but will be out tonight. Hopeful they’ll be ready for the next game. – 5:49 PM
Rob Williams officially out for tonight for Celtics. Monday’s game is a possibility for him and Jaylen Brown according to Ime Udoka. – 5:49 PM
Halftime in Daytona: Boston College 32, Utah 30.
Mostly a rock fight for about 16 minutes, then BC started getting comfortable.
Eagels are 48% shooting and 57% from deep/ – 5:38 PM
As expected, Gabe Madsen is in street clothes as Utah-Boston College is underway in Daytona. – 5:11 PM
Stephen Silas says he’ll take matchups into consideration when determining his starting lineup, which is why Danuel House started in OKC: “If we’re playing against a bigger, more physical center, it’s more advantageous for us to have Theis out there to defend him…” pic.twitter.com/6edHUf8i0W – 3:43 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder hits the hardwood again tonight against Boston in its second night of road back-to-backs.
🎥 | @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/By42YGRmAJ – 3:35 PM
Vit Krejci, Theo Maledon, Paul Watson and Mike Muscala are all out for the Thunder. Jaylen Brown is OUT, Robert Williams II is doubtful, and Dennis Schroder is probable. Thunder legend Al Horford will play on the second night of a B2B. – 2:25 PM
Thunder-Celtics injury report
– Jaylen Brown is out
– Mike Muscala will rest on the second night of a back to back pic.twitter.com/yotRF8zU77 – 2:15 PM
We have recalled Bruno Fernando. – 2:07 PM
Rivalry games hit different ☘️ pic.twitter.com/DuU2jdQA53 – 2:01 PM
Jaylen Brown will miss his eighth straight game against the Thunder on Saturday night. However, his return appears to be only days away masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 1:31 PM
Comments / 0