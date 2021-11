Penn State's offensive line hasn't made that next step that fans were hoping for going into the season. However, most of the issue comes in the run game whereas pass protection has been a pleasant surprise. They'll have their biggest test of the season, though, with Michigan's star duo – Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. With how important it is to keep Sean Clifford healthy and the passing game in a rhythm, how Rasheed Walker and Caedan Wallace perform could be the biggest factor in deciding the outcome of this game.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO