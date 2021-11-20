ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2014 Super White Toyota Camry SE

Roanoke Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 74548 miles below market average! 25/35 City/Highway MPG. Awards:. * 2014 KBB.com 10 Best Used Family Cars Under $15,000 * 2014 KBB.com 10 Best Hybrid Cars...

roanoke.com

MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Toyota Camry Completely Crushed the 2022 Nissan Altima on Consumer Reports

Buying a new car can be stressful, especially in the current market. If buying a new sedan can require stress and effort, make sure it’s all worth it, at least. The 2022 Toyota Camry is yet another sedan in a long line of reliable, affordable, comfortable, and all-around worthwhile cars that make it hard to justify buying a different sedan. But, the fact that you can buy a 2022 Nissan Altima, of all things, over the Camry is madness, and Consumer Reports would agree.
CARS
Carscoops

Toyota Adds New Colors, Nightshade Edition To 2022 Camry

Toyota announced that pricing for the 2022 Camry will start at $25,295 ($26,320 with a $1,025 destination fee). The automaker also announced new colors for the lineup and a Nightshade trim. The lineup continues to feature comfort-focused LE and XLE trims and the sportier-looking SE and XSE. These are distinguished...
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

2022 Toyota Camry available in 18 variants, new Nightshade Hybrid joins the lineup

Without question, the 2022 Toyota Camry remains the brand’s top-selling family sedan. This year saw the introduction of no less than 17 variants, including a blacked-out Nightshade appearance package for the Camry SE with the four-cylinder engine. Now, you can get the Nightshade package for the 2022 Camry Hybrid, while the Camry TRD has a new and exclusive Cavalry Blue and Midnight Black Metallic two-tone paint option.
CARS
CNET

Toyota RAV4 updates for 2022, introduces new SE Hybrid trim

Toyota's RAV4 crossover SUV is celebrating 25 years since its North American debut in 1996 with… a midcycle update to the current fifth-generation model. How exciting! The 2022 model year revisions include an updated design, new features and a new SE Hybrid spec that aims for the sweet spot between features, style and value.
CARS
Carscoops

Aussie Toyota Camry Driver Slams Into Parked Mercedes, Hyundai, And Porsche

If you think you’re having a bad day, spare a thought for the owners of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Hyundai i20, and Porsche Macan that recently had their cars damaged by an unlicensed driver. This incident occurred in Australia last week and was captured on the dashcam of a motorist parked...
CARS
dailyvoice.com

Toyota Issues Recall For More Than 227,000 Camrys

Toyota has recalled about 227,400 cars due to an issue that could increase the risk of crashing. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the company announced the recall of certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota Camrys. Toyota said the recalled vehicles "have a system that provides power brake assist when the driver depresses...
CARS
Roanoke Times

2014 Pearl White Nissan Altima 2.5 SL

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2013 Gray Honda Civic LX

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2022 Crystal Black Pearl Honda Accord Sedan Sport

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric w/Synthetic Leather Seat Trim, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 19" Machine-Finished Alloy w/Black Inserts.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2014 Bright White Clearcoat Ram 2500 Tradesman

Bright White Clearcoat 2014 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4WD 6-Speed Manual Cummins 6.7L I6 Turbodiesel. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * If you’re a longtime devotee of Ram HD trucks and it’s time to trade...
BUYING CARS
KPVI Newschannel 6

2022 Toyota Camry TRD: Who says a midlife crisis is a bad thing?

"Camry" is a 38-year-old nameplate now in its eighth generation -- a solid, sensible family sedan. So its racy TRD edition had us puzzling: Is Camry suffering a midlife crisis?. After all, this is the best-selling sedan in America, and has been for as long as anyone can remember. Heck,...
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Toyota Camry Gets New Colors, IS F Beats Expectations, And Kandi UTV Is A Truck Lookalike: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. It’s easy to forget, but car manufacturers have been trying to tackle the impact they have on climate change long before electrification was a thing. At a time when American Muscle and big engines were trending, Detroit decided to reduce the compression ratios of almost all of its 1971 cars to accommodate the lower octane levels in unleaded fuel, and this meant that cars could no longer offer the same power levels. While regular cars with inline-six and small V8s didn’t suffer much, the big boys suffered, with many cars being denied their full potential, with some cars being stripped away off as much as 50hp.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota Camry vs. 2022 Hyundai Sonata: Mid-Size Sedan Shootout

The Toyota Camry has something for everyone with 9 trim levels. The Hyundai Sonata brings DCT performance to the masses. If we’re being honest, it’s largely over for the mid-size sedan. The SUV runs the auto market now, and that’s just a fact of life. However, there’s still a portion of buyers that prefer sedans to larger cars. And that small segment is worth fighting over to automakers like Toyota. Now, it’s time to see which sedan does it better, the 2022 Toyota Camry or the 2022 Hyundai Sonata.
CARS
AutoGuide.com

2022 Toyota RAV4 Adds Value-Minded SE Hybrid Model

North America’s favorite non-pickup gets choice upgrades for its 25th birthday. Do you remember what presents you got for your 25th birthday? The Toyota RAV4 hits that big quarter-century mark for 2022, and to celebrate, the Japanese brand is treating its best-seller to a range of improvements inside and out.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

These Used Toyota Camry Models Dominate as the Best Used Midsize Cars Under $15K

The 2012 V6 Camry makes waves compared to the hybrid. Buying a hybrid Camry will save you money at the pump. It’s another slam dunk for the Toyota Camry, which holds several spots on U.S News’ best used midsize cars list. It’s an exhaustive list, at 113 cars strong, and the Toyota manages to hold several of the top spots. For those looking for an affordable car under the $15,000 mark, you might be in luck with Toyota’s long-standing favorite sedan. There’s three models on the list, and now it’s time to root out which is the best of the best Camrys.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Dangerous Brake Issue Prompts Massive Toyota Camry Recall

It’s not every day that a Toyota Camry recall happens. Toyota is the bastion of all things reliability. However, even the GOAT has off games. Any problem that prompts a recall is always serious enough to be addressed, but this Toyota Camry recall is due to a braking issue. I doubt any Camry owners need much coaxing to get their brakes fixed.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2015 Magnetic Metallic Ford F-250SD XL

Gray 2015 Ford F-250SD XL 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V Flex Fuel 4WD. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * Strong towing and payload capacities; wide range of equipment levels and...
BUYING CARS

