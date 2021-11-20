2014 Super White Toyota Camry SE

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. It’s easy to forget, but car manufacturers have been trying to tackle the impact they have on climate change long before electrification was a thing. At a time when American Muscle and big engines were trending, Detroit decided to reduce the compression ratios of almost all of its 1971 cars to accommodate the lower octane levels in unleaded fuel, and this meant that cars could no longer offer the same power levels. While regular cars with inline-six and small V8s didn’t suffer much, the big boys suffered, with many cars being denied their full potential, with some cars being stripped away off as much as 50hp.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO